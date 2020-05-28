Fish and Wildlife Commission OKs pursuit of Ennis area land containing spring creek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pursuing the purchase of 100 acres of land near Ennis that includes a prized section of O’Dell Creek and Bear Creek, tributaries to the Madison River, was approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday.

“This site is extremely unique,” said Dustin Ramoie, Fishing Access Site Acquisitions and Development specialist for Fish, Wildlife & Parks, during an online meeting of the commission.

If purchased, the spring creek would be the only one in the state’s fishing access program, he added.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Region 3,” said Commissioner Pat Byorth. “I’m just ecstatic.”

Kris and John Hauck, who own the El Western Cabins and Lodges that abuts the land FWP is considering purchasing, voiced several concerns to the commissioners.

“The property line comes up to our backyard, so we’re concerned about trespassing,” John Hauck said. “We’re also concerned that hunting will be more prevalent. Shooting in our backyard is unnerving to us.”