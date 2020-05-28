Fish and Wildlife Commission OKs pursuit of Ennis area land containing spring creek

Pursuing the purchase of 100 acres of land near Ennis that includes a prized section of O’Dell Creek and Bear Creek, tributaries to the Madison River, was approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday.
“This site is extremely unique,” said Dustin Ramoie, Fishing Access Site Acquisitions and Development specialist for Fish, Wildlife & Parks, during an online meeting of the commission.
If purchased, the spring creek would be the only one in the state’s fishing access program, he added.
“This is an amazing opportunity for Region 3,” said Commissioner Pat Byorth. “I’m just ecstatic.”
Kris and John Hauck, who own the El Western Cabins and Lodges that abuts the land FWP is considering purchasing, voiced several concerns to the commissioners.
“The property line comes up to our backyard, so we’re concerned about trespassing,” John Hauck said. “We’re also concerned that hunting will be more prevalent. Shooting in our backyard is unnerving to us.”
Hauck went on to note that O’Dell Creek is a “very special habitat area” that would be in danger of being overrun by the public if not properly managed. Right now, the Haucks have an agreement with the current landowner to control access to the property – four rods a day at a cost of $60 each. “More than that and it gets jumbled up,” he said.
“If it does go through we would like to purchase a buffer area to limit trespassing,” Hauck added.
Commission chairman Shane Colton thanked the Haucks for the feedback. “It’s important for the commission to understand the impacts because we want to be good neighbors,” he said.
The purchase was hailed by conservation groups, which the FWP proposal said have “expressed interest in helping with the acquisition of the site, including the option of providing a bridge loan for this acquisition while FWP enlists legislative support and local/national partnerships.
Montana Trout Unlimited, represented by Conservation and Government Affairs director Clayton Elliott, told the commissioners that acquiring the O’Dell Creek property would help tell an important restoration story as well as provide an equal opportunity for the public to fish a spring creek.
“We give this a hearty ‘me too’ and hope we can get this done,” said Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation.
The commission’s approval allows FWP to pursue purchasing the property, which would include conducting an environmental assessment and public scoping.
The property is owned by the Two Creeks Estate, LLC, and is listed for sale by Montana Ranch Properties for $2.6 million. The land, as advertised on the real-estate company’s website, surrounds about one mile of O’Dell Creek and a half mile of Bear Creek.
“Both are world class trout fisheries and tributaries to the legendary Madison River,” the company’s website reads.
The land also contains a “modest duplex and a completely remodeled cottage.”
According to the FWP proposal, access to the property, if purchased, would be walk-in only and the land would be “managed to enhance opportunity while protecting this important fishery.
“Securing this property and preserving public access to a spring creek of this caliber is unprecedented in Montana,” FWP wrote in its proposal. “As public access is continually challenged, securing this property is squarely in the benefit of the public trust.”
