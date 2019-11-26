A full agenda of wildlife issues will greet the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission when it meets on Dec. 5 at FWP Headquarters in Helena.
The commission will make final decisions on the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan, the Holter Reservoir fishing regulation changes and the annual rule for commercial bait seining.
The commission will also look at endorsing the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Advisory Committee and the Flathead Lake fishing access site near Dayton.
You have free articles remaining.
The commission then hear the following presentations and proposals: the biennial water leasing report on drought closures and status; an overview of the petition process; a hovercraft petition; extending hunting opportunities to licensed hunters ages 10-15; a regulation change to allow the accompanying adult to hunt during the youth statewide two-day deer hunt; the 2020-21 Helena Urban Deer Plan quota ranges and quota; the proposed White Sulphur Springs Mule Deer Action Plan; the proposed 2020 elk shoulder seasons; the proposed elk third license implementation; the proposed 2020-21 elk, deer, wolf, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, black bear, bison and mountain lion hunting seasons and hunting district boundaries; and more.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be streamed live via video to all FWP regional offices. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov.