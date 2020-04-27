Fishing access sites open to camping on May 1; Smith River park reopens May 5

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is gradually reopening access to the outdoors.
Overnight camping opportunities will resume at most fishing access sites and state parks on May 1, along with access to group sites and fishing piers.
Float recreation on the Smith River will resume May 5.
Between May 1 and May 15 campers may encounter reduced amenities or limited services. Check the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov for specific site restrictions or closures.
Still closed are: visitor centers, park offices, FWP lobbies, Bannack State Park and the paddlefish season (yellow tag) on the Yellowstone and Lower Missouri rivers.
The paddlefish season (white tag) on the Upper Missouri River will run as usual from May 1 through June 15. However, this year there will be no snag-and-release opportunity.
Most wildlife management areas will remain under their normal seasonal closures until the standard May 15 date.
Hunter education class closures will extend through at least May 7. FWP is working to develop other class opportunities to meet the needs of students, and still align with social distancing guidelines and restrictions on the size of gatherings.
The suspension of nonresident spring hunting for turkey and black bear will expire April 24. As in other circumstances, out-of-state travelers must follow the governor’s 14-day quarantine directive. Guidance for those directives can be found at fwp.mt.gov/covid19 and include no travel for groceries, recreation, work or any other activity.
People recreating outside still need to keep in mind Montana’s social distancing directives. Per Gov. Bullock’s “Reopening the Big Sky” plan, all who recreate outdoors should “avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.” They are further asked to “exercise frequent sanitation protocols if public facilities are open” and continue to follow all previously established hygiene measures.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!