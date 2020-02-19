Fishing Bridge RV park to open in September

The Fishing Bridge Recreational Vehicle Park in Yellowstone National Park will open to RVs from Sept. 4 to Oct. 4 after a two-year renovation.

The RV park is located near the mouth of the Yellowstone River as it leaves Yellowstone Lake. Rates start at $79 a night. The concession is operated by Xanterra.

The renovation will feature new and larger sites, a larger parking lot, new dump station and recycling area, and an expanded registration building with more showers and laundry facilities. Four comfort stations will also be renovated to bring them to current ADA (accessibility) standards.

The Upper Loop of the RV park will have 172 renovated and paved sites ranging from 40-feet to 95-feet in length. The 40-foot sites will be double-wide and back-in. The majority of new sites will include pull-through drives, and all of the Upper Loop will have upgraded 50 amp/30 amp and 110-volt electrical service and picnic tables.

We are doubling the size of the registration building with a floor plan that will accommodate additional showers (womens’ showers will increase from eight to 14 and mens’ showers will increase from eight to 11), plus two family showers. There will be an increase in the number of washing machines from 11 to 26, and dryers from 14 to 24. There will still be a small retail space in the registration building, as well.

