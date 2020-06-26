Fishing hat loaded with memories worth retrieving

There was no reason to not.

“I’m a humble man,” he said.

He gave me a yellow hat with the name of the guide school on it that prompted me to drive that far east over the Great Divide to fish for trout.

He taught me how to make indicators out of yarn and small rubber bands, how a river ticket (toilet paper) was something you couldn’t use twice and how, when it comes to fishing, ignorance can sometimes be the mother of keen invention.

We caught rainbow trout that day as shiny as a cutlass.

I have used what he showed on several rivers for several years, often while wearing the yellow hat, which became nicely sun faded and form fitted.

Last week on the interstate, driving to a new trout haunt (one that I was assured was severely under fished and little known), the yellow hat leapt from my head and spun behind me on the asphalt.

Several semi-trucks and the usual vacationing throng of traveling families in minivans, SUVs and Winnebagos bore down on it.

I watched it disappear in the rear view. I wanted to stop, but danger said no.

There were other reasons.