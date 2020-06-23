Fishing report: Action is heating up on Firehole River

Stillwater River — The river is on the drop, warming and clearing. It’s rounding into primo post runoff shape. Salmonflies have started to be seen here and there, so start to look to fish them. Fishing stonefly nymphs and Rubberleg patterns like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg has been successful for most anglers. Also fishing a San Juan or Jiggly Worm or dark color Woolly Bugger dead drifting with a sink tip line or with enough weight to get it down is a good tactic in heavier water. Also try fishing a big dry like a Chubby with a long dropper to a Rubberleg pattern. The major salmonfly and golden stone hatch should be going off anytime and catching the leading edge of it can make for some fantastic fishing. Once that happens, fish the big bugs. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.