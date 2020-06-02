Fishing report: All Yellowstone Park gates now open, get your fishing license

Annual tournaments are kicking off and have been the place to enjoy some great fishing.
Koocanusa Resort’s recent fishing derby had a turnout of 253 anglers. Curt Kegel came in first by hooking a 10-pound, 6-ounce rainbow trout, while Peggy George took home the first-place kokanee award with a 4-pound, 14-ounce catch.
Rock Creek Marina is hosting its annual tournament this week at Fort Peck Reservoir's Big Dry Arm.
For Yellowstone National Park fishing enthusiasts, licenses have gone on sale. Montana’s gates to the park opened June 1.
Runoff is still in high gear and many rivers are blown out. Recreationists should be mindful of safe wading and floating. Fishing still bodies of waters, like lakes and reservoirs, is safer and more productive right now.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Rainbow trout are being caught on the north end of the reservoir trolling spoons or crankbaits tipped with a worm. A few walleye and yellow perch are being caught throughout the south end and mid-reservoir trolling worm harnesses, tipped with worms or leeches, or crankbaits. Rainbows, walleye, and perch are being caught from shore throughout the reservoir using jigs tipped with worms. — FWP, Helena.
Cooney Reservoir — This week we saw an increase in water temperature. The majority of the reservoir is now in the 60s. We are experiencing a lot of runoff, so the water is off-color and going over the spillway. People are catching fish all over the reservoir, but not limiting out. The walleye are biting on worms and leeches. Try worm harnesses on the bottom or slip bobbers with a leech. The trout are biting for trollers pulling cowbells. — Cooney State Park.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — The fishing has been good throughout. Night crawlers and minnows have been the bait of choice. Pitching plastics to shore has also been very effective. Reports of 2-5 pound bass and several pike 24-32 pounds were caught in Rock Creek Bay. This week is our annual Rock Creek Tournament. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — The fishing has been slow from shore, but boaters have had tremendous success catching walleye and a variety of other fish. Reports of a 30-inch walleye and a 7-pound sauger that were caught bottom bouncing in 2-10 feet of water. Anglers reported catching walleye, crappie, smallmouth, sauger, pike and perch just to name few. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Lake Koocanusa — The kokanee bite is terrific at about 15-20 feet. The trout fishing is still good. During the fishing derby we had a 10 1/2-pound rainbow caught. Overall the fishing has been fantastic. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Ackley Lake — The muskie bite has been up using smelt or suckers. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — Anglers should stray below Pipe Organ. Nymphs to use are Bubble Back Emergers (sizes 14-18), Pheasant Tails (14-16) and S.J. Worms (14-18). Streamers that are working well are Sparkle Minnows, Sculpzilla, and J.J. Specials. Dries that have been successful are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18) and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Big Hole River — The water is tea colored with Mother’s Day caddis beginning to pop. Dries to use are Elk Hair Caddis (14-16), CDC Caddis (14-16) and Missing Link Caddis (14-16). Nymphs to use are Pat’s Stone (4-12), Lightning Bugs (4-12) in silver, gold and black. Streamers to use are Bee Bugger, J.J. Specials, Scully Buggers, Sculpzilla, Lil’ Kim and Sparkle Minnows. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Supposed to open on Wednesday.— Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bighorn River — The best way to describe the fishing right now is good, but technical. The warmer weather has nixed some of the good dry fly fishing during the day. The evenings are still pretty solid. Nymphing is good in spots. Smaller Sowbugs and Scuds (Carpet Bugs, Rays, and Pregnant Scuds) followed by a smaller midge or baetis pattern (LBF, Quill, Green Weenies, and Zebras) are great options. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The water went way up over the weekend. The levels may drop this week, but might be fishable next week. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — The water is big and muddy. The river is not very fishable this week. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The water is running very high and muddy. This is making fishing very difficult and dangerous. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Fishing is best with Scuds, Pheasant Tails and Midges. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs and Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18). Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The river is blown out and will be for the next couple weeks. Anglers should explore the tributaries. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — The river is still too blown out to fish. The water is flowing at about 38,300 cfs. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Deadman’s Basin — PowerBait, worm and pink marshmallow rigs have been snagging hefty trout. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (North) — Trolling for lake trout has been the best method along the mud line. The lake is pretty blown out right now. Bait of choice is using a jointed Rapala and a cut plug chambered with sausage. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Lake trout and perch have been caught at the city docks. Yellow Bay has seen some action in 210-240 feet of water. Big Arm has also seen some action in 55-75 feet or from the shoreline to about 35 feet. Smallmouth bass have been reported at Polson Bay. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River — The river is still restricted to Montana 15 license plate residents. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Gallatin River — The hot weather this week has resulted in a ton of snow melting. The water is huge and muddy. If you do decide to head this direction, streamers, dark stones and Worms are decent options. Don't bother wading as it is extremely dangerous and the fish will be pushed to the soft water on the banks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Glacier National Park — Could open in the middle of June. — Glacier National Park.
Hauser Reservoir — Shore anglers are still catching a few rainbows here and there around York Bridge and Black Sandy. Most have been doing well using leech patterns or night crawlers and marshmallows or PowerBait. Walleyes and a few rainbows are being caught at the Causeway from shore. Floating jigs or slip bobber fishing is working. The Causeway Arm is starting to produce a few walleyes as well with the same techniques. Lake Helena is still producing a few walleyes. Various cranks or crawler harnesses seem to be working. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — Lake fishing is a great option during runoff season, and this lake is the best bet right now. Midge fishing on the surface has been sparse this past week with the unsettled weather, but we're hoping it will improve over the next few days. Look for a warm, calm day and focus on the late morning and evening hours to try to find some risers. If you do, tie on a Parachute Adams (16-18) or Missing Link, and don't be afraid to drop a small nymph like a Flashback Pheasant Tail (16) off the back. Fishing subsurface should provide plenty of action when the fish aren't rising. Chironomids like the Driskill's Midge (12), Perdigonomid (14) and Pheasant Tail Chironomid (12) in 8-12 feet of water can be dynamite, and stripping leech patterns like a Pine Squirrel Leech (14) or Twin Lake Special (12) along the rocky North Shore can also yield some fat fish, particularly during morning and evening hours. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — Rainbows continue to be picked up near shore at Gates of the Mountains and the BLM boat ramp areas. Successful shore anglers are doing well with leech patterns, PowerBait or plain worms and marshmallows. Boat anglers are catching a few rainbows while trolling cowbells with a crawler trailer. Walleye anglers have been catching a few while vertical jigging in the canyon. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The water is high. The water does fish decent in the afternoons or in the soft backwater eddies. — Kootenai River Outfitters, Troy.
Lake Frances — The lake still has a good walleye good bite with leeches and night crawlers. The northern bite is a little slow. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Lake Mary Ronan — The catch has slowed a bit. Salmon are being caught using shrimp, corn and a worm. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — The water is high and off-color. The key right now is finding the soft water. Fish will be pushed tight to structure such as the banks, behind boulders and in the slower buckets. Fish are primarily being taken on nymphs and streamers. Crayfish, Worms, soft hackles, Caddis Pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are working well. Streamer fishing has been decent with a few very quality brown trout. Black, white and yellow are the hot colors. In the evenings you'll likely see some caddis and March browns out. If you see fish rising, try running a Purple Haze or your favorite caddis dry. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The West Fork is muddying up the entire lower river, however the upper river is fishing great. Switch up flies until you find what they are keying in on. Stonefly nymphs, Worms, Caddis Larvae, Baetis, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily. White seems to be the hot color. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Marias River — This river is still giving up sturgeon and catfish to anglers using night crawlers and minnows. Some smallmouth bass and sauger have also been caught with the same setup. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Missouri River, below Holter — Right now we are seeing good dry fly fishing below Craig with caddis, BWOs, March browns and even a few skwalas hanging around. Come with an assortment of dries like X-Caddis, BWO Flash Cripples, P-Hazes and Adams. Nymphing up by the dam and really the whole river has been good. Mayfly nymphs are starting to be an option, your standard Sowbugs and Scuds have been the best. Streamer fishing this week should be great with the clouds all week. Smaller streamers like Jewel Thieves, Baby Gongas, Mason’s Juniors, Laser Legals, Mini Dungeons, Complex Buggers and Woolly Buggers. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fort Benton — Leeches and night crawlers have been catching smallmouth bass. Minnows and jigs have been catching walleye and sauger. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — This is the place to be to snag a paddlefish. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek (East) — The water is high. Anglers should fish the side channels. Use big, flashy attractor patterns in front of these structures or up close to the bank. Another option is to look at fishing the West Fork or up the Main Fork. The water is clear and still moving pretty quickly higher up the forks. Upper meadows have been seeing an increase in caddis hatches this week. Be prepared to fish caddis in the late afternoon. Streamers: Coffey’s Sparkle Minnows (sculpin colored), Barr's Meat Whistle (white). Nymphs: BH Rubber Leg Prince Nymph (12), Kyle's BH Flash Pupa (12-14), Brillons Lucent Pheasant Tail Jig orange or pink (14). Dries: Galloup's Butch Caddis olive (14), Royal Trude (14), Hemingway Caddis (20), Mini Hot Garcia purple (16). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — It is really big and off-color right now. It will drop and should clear this week. We are seeing salmonflies on the lower end. The creek is just too big and tough to fish. You can fish the upper creek where there aren't any salmonflies. They are eating the nymphs though. Have some big Rubber Legs, Doublebead Stones, Bitch Creeks, Yuk Bugs and San Juans. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — The creek is starting to fish a little better. The water conditions are clearing up. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The water is running extremely high and off-color. If you can find a less swift and clearer piece of water or side channel to fish, try a Girdle Bug, Rubber Leg, San Juan Worm or dark color Woolly Bugger with enough weight to get it down. Otherwise, it’s best to stay away for a while. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Swan Lake — The pike bite has been improving. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Tiber Reservoir — Reports of 18-22 inch walleye have come in. The Willow Creek arm has been the best stretch to catch walleye. Jigging and Bottom Bouncing has been the most successful method. Leeches and minnows are the preferred bait. — Ru’s Tiber Marina.
Tongue River Reservoir — The walleye bite has been improving. Water temps are around 70 degrees. Successful walleye anglers are pitching jigs tipped with worms, leeches or minnows in 3-20 feet of water. The bass bite has been phenomenal using jerk baits or live bait while fishing structure. A lot of anglers are fishing for crappies but catching northerns by dragging worm harness or pitching the good ol’ Five of Diamonds. The crappie bite has been hit-or-miss but should be improving soon with the warmer temperatures. — Tongue River Marina.
Yellowstone Park — We received this year’s park licenses and can start selling them. Montana’s gates to the park and fishing season got going on June 1. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The cottonwood hatch has begun. The water is running extremely high and off-color. Best to stay away for a while. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — The water levels are brimful and spilled over. Catching is still very good. Anglers are not catching many large catfish but a lot in the 2-5 pound range have been reported. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — The river blew up over the last few days and is still climbing all the way up to 25,400 cfs in town. The water is high and muddy. Anglers are best to wait on this one for a while. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dries later in the day — caddis and midges. There are still some rainbows spawning. Please leave these fish alone. The water flows are at 1,388 cfs. For nymphs try Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, Yum Yum Scud, small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink Soft Hackle Sowbug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubber Legs and jig-head nymphs, Midge Pupa, Wire Worms. Streamer patterns: Leeches, Woolly Buggers and Cone-Head Zonkers, Double Bunnies, Sex Dungeons and Muddler Minnows are also taking trout. The hatches popping right now are caddis and midges. Cicadas and hoppers are getting attention in the Wind River Canyon area. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, Hemingway Caddis, Elk Hair Caddis. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Clark's Fork — The Clark’s Fork is fishing slow to fair for rainbows, browns and whitefish at the fish hatchery in Clark. Midges are the primary insect activity. The water is high and muddy. The water is flowing at 2,020 cfs from the Clarks Fork Fish Hatchery. Flies for the lower: streamers are your best bet, backed by Sowbugs, Scuds and small nymphs. Medium size Rubberlegs in black, brown or purple are good searching patterns. Trail these with silver, red or purple bead North Fork Specials, Prince, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tails, or a Blooms Soft Hackle Jig (12-16). Dries: Griffith Gnats, Renegades, Sparkle Duns. Streamers: Woolly Buggers, Slump Busters, JJ Specials, Sex Dungeons, or your streamer of choice. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and West Newton Lake — The East and West are open. Water temperatures are coming up. The fishing is getting better every day. We expect to see callibaetis beginning to hatch soon with water temps approaching 52 degrees. Flies: Buggers, Ice Cream Cones, Chironomids, Clouser Minnows, Scuds, Wire Worms. Small midges on top are good midday. The water level is very high on both lakes. Parking and launching trailers at the East Lake is difficult since the parking lots are under water. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — Boaters are trolling Rapalas and cowbells with a worm for trout and walleye. Shoreline anglers are having success with marshmallows, PowerBait or worms catching trout. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — The river is in good shape and fishing well. There are clouds of caddis on the water making it hard to breathe at times. Try fishing caddis patterns (14-16) on top but if they’re not taking those streamer and nymph fishing has been spectacular. Wet flies: Firebead Sowbug, Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Midge Pupa, Pheasant Tails, Bloody Mary’s, Jigged Soft Hackles, Anelids, Zebra Midge (10-14) tan, silver, purple or red head Black North Fork Specials, small tan NF Specials, Rubberlegs, streamers and leech patterns. Dries: Para Adams, Para BWOs, Griffith's Gnat, Caddis, BWO and midge emergers, Sparkle Duns, standard BWOs. Streamers: Orange Blossom, Zonkers, Sculpinators, JJ’s Conehead, Peanut Envy, Sex Dungeons, Woolly Buggers. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The entire North Fork drainage is high and muddy. So are its tributaries, including Middle Creek. We recommend fishing the lower Shoshone during the annual high water event on the North Fork. We expect the North Fork to settle down and become fishable again by the last week in June. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Both reservoirs are open. Leech patterns have been very effective. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kick boat or float tube work well. Midges will be out, but the cutthroat have their minds on spawning. Do not expect much from dry fly or emerger action. On the lower reservoir, larger streamers are effective on the splake and tiger trout. In shallower water, Leeches, Scuds, beadhead nymphs, Zebra Midges and Wire Worms are working well. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone Lake and river below Fishing Bridge — The lake opened to fishing last week. Shorelines and bays should be mostly ice free. Lake trout caught must be killed to protect native Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Read the regulations regarding fishing tributaries to Yellowstone Lake. There are many closures or restrictions. Surface water temps are at 52 degrees. Streamers: Woolly Buggers, Zonkers, Muddlers and typical baitfish or leech imitations along the shoreline. Beadhead nymphs (8-12) are working well cast out and stripped back. Prince, black North Fork Specials, Bloody Mary’s, Gold-Ribbed Hare's Ear soft hackles and soft hackled or standard Pheasant Tail Nymphs also worked this week. Wear insulation and fish a stout 5-7 weight 9-10 foot fly rod. Floating lines are OK right now since a lot of trout are cruising water that is 1-6 feet deep. — North Fork Anglers, Cody
