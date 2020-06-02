Fishing report: All Yellowstone Park gates now open, get your fishing license

Hauser Reservoir — Shore anglers are still catching a few rainbows here and there around York Bridge and Black Sandy. Most have been doing well using leech patterns or night crawlers and marshmallows or PowerBait. Walleyes and a few rainbows are being caught at the Causeway from shore. Floating jigs or slip bobber fishing is working. The Causeway Arm is starting to produce a few walleyes as well with the same techniques. Lake Helena is still producing a few walleyes. Various cranks or crawler harnesses seem to be working. — FWP, Helena.

Hebgen Lake — Lake fishing is a great option during runoff season, and this lake is the best bet right now. Midge fishing on the surface has been sparse this past week with the unsettled weather, but we're hoping it will improve over the next few days. Look for a warm, calm day and focus on the late morning and evening hours to try to find some risers. If you do, tie on a Parachute Adams (16-18) or Missing Link, and don't be afraid to drop a small nymph like a Flashback Pheasant Tail (16) off the back. Fishing subsurface should provide plenty of action when the fish aren't rising. Chironomids like the Driskill's Midge (12), Perdigonomid (14) and Pheasant Tail Chironomid (12) in 8-12 feet of water can be dynamite, and stripping leech patterns like a Pine Squirrel Leech (14) or Twin Lake Special (12) along the rocky North Shore can also yield some fat fish, particularly during morning and evening hours. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.