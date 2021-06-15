Fishing report: Anglers chasing salmonfly hatch

Madison River , Lower — Flows have actually been fairly stable and the fishing has been good. On calm days, we have been seeing a variety of bugs. Caddis, PMDs, March browns, Yellow Sallies and stoneflies are all on the menu. If you can get a day on the river that is overcast the dry fly bite can be very productive. Try a Chubby or Water Walker with an atrractor mayfly nymph underneath. Fish are spread out, so don't be afraid to fish some water you might typically skip. Double nymph rigs have been the best way to get the numbers typically consisting of Worms, Crayfish, Zirdle Bugs, soft hackles, Lil Spankers, and Dirty Birds. Try fishing the weed beds if you are not getting fish along the banks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing great overall. The West Fork has been pumping mud into the river, some days more than others. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Worms, Shop Vacs, black & brown Rubberlegs, and your favorite Caddis Pupa are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a Sculpin under a bobber. Dry fly fishing has been good if you stay late in the day. An Elk-Hair Caddis trailed behind a Purple Haze has been our go to when fish are eating on top. We have had good reports of anglers doing well on BWOs near Raynolds and Three Dollar bridge when there's some clouds and low wind. There has been some fish taking streamers recently and cloudy days have been better overall. Streamer color has been variable, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.