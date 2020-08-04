Fishing report: As rivers drop, dry fly fishing gets hot

Rock Creek (West) — These waters are fishing well. The spruce moths are there some days and the next they seem gone. Hoppers, ants (16-18) and beetles are becoming more of an option. Keep them in the 12-16 range and drop a small Perdigon or Prince off the back. Attractor dries like Royal Wulffs, P-Hazes, Para-Wulffs, Hippie Stompers and Stimiulators, especially on the upper creek, have been good options. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Stillwater River — Water flows have continued to drop after a spike last week. The upper river is pretty much done for float fishing. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabe and smaller size Chubbies in the early morning to midafternoon. Dropper nymphs like smaller Prince Nymphs, Red Copper Johns and Lil’ Spankers are picking up fish. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubberleg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince or Batman has been productive. Some PMDs and yellow Sallies are still sporadically coming off mid-morning, so a PMD nymph as a dropper is picking up fish as well as a small dry pattern dropper. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Later in the afternoon, look for caddis. A smaller size Stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or Stimulator (14). Stillwater fish love the Jack Cabe. The rubberleg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.