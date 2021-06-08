Fishing Report: Bass fishing heats up

Lake Koocanusa — The heat wave slowed trout fishing for a couple days, but fishing improved when the temperatures turned a little cooler. The trout are running 12 to 23 inches. Blue, light pink and black are good colors. For kokanee, as the water temps warm fishing is slowly picking up. Try running a silver flasher, a Kokanee Killer or Wedding Ring in red, tipped with white corn or maggots. The salmon are down 20 to 40 feet. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.

Madison River, Lower — Flows have been a wild card, but fishing has still been good. If flows bump more than 500 cfs it can make it tough fishing. There are still some caddis around, however nothing like we saw two weeks ago. If floating, be sure to call a shuttle early. On calm days we have been seeing a variety of bugs. Caddis, baetis, March browns, yellow Sallies and stoneflies are all on the menu. The dry fly bite has been a little inconsistent with changing conditions. If you can get a day on the river that is overcast, the dry fly bite can be very productive. Double nymph rigs have been the best way to get the numbers, typically consisting of Worms, Crayfish, Zirdle Bugs, soft hackles, Lil Spankers, and Dirty Birds. Try fishing the weed beds if you are not getting fish along the banks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.