Fishing report: Beaverhead trout seek cranefly, hopper patterns

The bite on the Beaverhead River has been consistent as we enter the cranefly and hopper season. Anglers are experiencing excellent trout fishing in the morning and late afternoons.
As the season slows down walleye enthusiasts can still find a decent-sized catch at Canyon Ferry Reservoir near White Earth.
Head to the northwest shoreline along Flathead Lake for a hefty whitefish. Anglers are also finding large lake trout at about 70 feet down. Don’t forget your cut plugs with maple sausage as a bait of choice.
Fort Peck’s Crooked Creek still hangs on as a top spot. Overall the fishing has been fair to excellent with many species being reported caught. This is the place to be if you are looking for a fat northern pike.
Beaverhead River — You will find great cranefly fishing in the early morning hours and during the days that are overcast. Make sure you get tight to the bank and give them a twitch. The outflow below Clark Canyon Reservoir is 520 cfs and steady. You will also find tricos hatching in the slick near the dam. You can have fun stalking large fish rising in the mornings to tricos. Hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing during the hottest times of the day — from 2 p.m. to midnight — on the lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to the Jefferson River. — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The walleye action is still good throughout the reservoir with the best action around White Earth, Confederate, Avalanche and Court Sheriff while trolling Slow-Death rigs or bottom bouncers with a worm and white, blue or perch colored spinner blades in 25 feet of water. Some perch are being caught while fishing for walleyes. Some walleye, perch and trout are being caught at Confederate from shore on worms. Rainbow fishing is slow with a few being caught while trolling crankbaits, spoons or cowbells 20 feet deep on the north end and from White Earth north along the west shoreline. An occasional rainbow is being caught by walleye anglers trolling bottom bouncers, as well. — FWP, Helena.
Flathead Lake — The whitefish bite has picked up. Most of the fishing action has been on the northwest shore. The lake trout are biting in the deeper water (70 feet down). Anglers are having the best luck trolling with cut plugs with maple sausage. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — The fishing is still really good. The fish are 35-40 feet deep. Many species (walleye, bass, northern pike, crappie, catfish, sauger, and drum) are being caught on bottom bouncers, jigs, and some crankbaits. Some 40-inch northerns were caught recently. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — The fishing conditions are excellent from Huntley to Forsyth. All species are fishing well. Crawlers and soft plastics seem to be working the best. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Montana
Ackley Lake — The fishing is slow due to the hot weather. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Big Hole River — It is terrestrial season now. There is spruce moth activity from Jerry Creek down to Divide. Tricos have picked up in the mornings and Hopper activity has kept our rods bent in the afternoons. Ant patterns are also working well. We are also throwing streamers in the morning with success in the deeper pools and shallow riffles. Hoot owl restrictions on certain sections of the river. — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — The smallmouth bite is still going strong. The walleye and sauger fishing has slowed a bit due to the hot weather. Good size crappie have been caught using tube baits and regular jig setups, such as white twister tails with green jig heads. Anything with green on it has been working well. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bighorn River — This river is fishing extremely well with a smorgasbord of food options right now including: hoppers, PMDs, yellow Sallies and caddis. Fish have started to key in on PMDs and are ignoring everything else. Black caddis are building strength and coming off in good numbers while the switch from PMDs to caddis is starting. Note: The hatch is covering a wide spectrum. Anglers will need to watch carefully to get a sense of what is working. Having a spinner in pale yellow or rust is a must. The nymph fishing continues to be pretty hot in the right spots. Splitback PMDs, Flash PT, tan Sowbugs, Pete’s Carpet Bug (14-18) are working well. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The river has been up and down this week. Not much for hatches other than terrestrials. We are seeing some tricos, but it’s not a full go just yet. Anglers should try Hoppers (12-14) in tan, pink or yellow and drop a jig nymph like a Hollow Point, PMD Spanish Bullet, Rubberlegs, 20 Incher or San Juan off the back. Small attractors like P-Hazes, Para-Wulffs, Stimis and Humpies on the upper river are getting eaten, as well. Mornings are the best time to get out on the water. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Blackfoot River — This is a great place to go for a bunch of fish willing to eat a Hopper. You’ll get into a few nice ones if you stick with it. Hoppers (10-14) in pink, tan or purple have been producing. Drop a Rubberlegs, San Juan or Jig nymph off the back and you’ll get into a few bigger fish. Slow stripping streamers in the early morning before the sun is high in the sky is another way to get into bigger fish. Anglers should try Zonkers, Sparkle Minnows, Mini-Dungeons and JJ Specials. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Boulder River — The lower river is fishing well right now. Hoppers still dominate the conversation, but golden stone dries or nymphs are another option. On the upper river anglers should try using small Hoppers, terrestrials and attractor patterns. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Anglers fishing with Caddis and terrestrials have been effective recently. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), red or chartreuse Copper Johns (14), SJ Worms (14-16), Olive Scuds. Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — Fish are eating Hoppers, Nocturnal Stones, and PMDs. Angler should mix a few Tricos in there. This is an early morning to early afternoon fishery as water temps are starting to climb. A Nocturnal Stone (10-12) like a Pete’s CDC Stone, Black Chubby or Low Rider Hopper/Stone with a 20-incher, Rubberlegs, San Juan or Jig Nymph dropper has been a good rig to throw. Replace the stonefly with a Hopper when the sun gets higher in the sky. A few PMDs are still around and a Tilt Wing Dun, Comparadun or CDC Dun will get those picky fish to eat. Really small ants have been out too. Trico action will be happening really soon. It’s already going in a few places, but nothing crazy yet. Get your 5-6x flies (12-22) ready to go. A good way to get into some bigger fish is to get up really early and fish streamers before the sun gets high. White/gold, olive/gold and black are great streamer colors to fish in these waters. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — The fishing has been really good. Tricos and Hoppers are working right now. The water is right where it should be. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Cliff and Wade Lakes — Hoppers, beetles and ants can all be found on their banks. If you have a boat, slap terrestrials along the lake shore. You can also fish Leeches and nymphs if the fish don't want to come up. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Deadman’s Basin — The fishing has picked up recently. A lot of crawlers have been going out. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead River — Dry flies and spinners have been working for trout. Fly anglers have been finding success using Hoppers or Purple Haze. Spin anglers are using Panther Martins or Mepps. — Snappy's Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Overall the fishing has been fair despite the hot weather. Anglers have been catching walleye and northerns with bottom bouncers and some cranks. Green has been the color of choice. — Rock Creek Marina.
Gallatin River — It is certainly dry-dropper season. Chubbies, Ants and Hoppers are great dries as they can hold up a fairly heavy nymph. For a dropper, fish are eating attractor mayflies, caddis, stones and soft hackles. Nocturnal stones have been hatching throughout the river and spruce moths are hatching in the canyon. Fishing a smaller Chubby with a Spruce Moth dry has produced some fantastic action. If you're not getting fish on the dead drift try twitching and skating those dries. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Georgetown Lake — The water temp midday is 64 degrees with clear visibility. Overall, the kokanee, brook and rainbow trout fishing has been decent. Best techniques are stripping leech patterns, or using Callibaetis nymphs, Damselfly nymphs, Scuds, dead-drifting Chironomids and Sowbugs. Try an Adams or Callibaetis pattern size 14. The southeast shoreline is open. The wind has been picking up midday but calms down in the evenings. The best time to fish is early morning and late evening. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.
Hauser Reservoir — Some fat walleye were picked up over the weekend. Anglers have been doing well trolling worm harnesses and spinner rigs and pitching jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers. Most walleye action has been in 30 feet of water or less along the rock walls between Lakeside and White Sandy. The Causeway Arm is also producing some walleye and an occasional perch with the same tactics. A few rainbows are being picked up between York Bridge and Black Sandy while out trolling cowbells tipped with crawlers above suspended fish. Shore anglers are picking up a few rainbows with plain crawlers and PowerBait at Black Sandy and from the Causeway Bridge. Popular color combos have been fire-tiger, gold or chartreuse. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — We are seeing great callibaetis on all arms of the lake. If you're fishing the Madison Arm you'll also see clouds of tricos in the early morning. Ants have also been showing up and the fish have been taking them. Callibaetis Sparkle Duns (16), CDC Para-Spinners, Deer Hair Spinners, and Film Critics as well as Trico Sparkle Duns (20) and CDC Para-Spinners will all be great choices. For ants have a Stubby Ant (14) or Arrick's Para-Ant (14-16) and also Dan Rust's favorite, a CDC Flying Ant (16). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — The perch fishing has been good. Anglers are doing well along the clay banks and in Juniper Bay. Anglers pitching jigs near boat ramps on the lower end of the reservoir are also finding perch. Small green and black jigs tipped with crawlers are working well in 25 feet of water or less for perch. Anglers trolling cowbells or crankbaits on downriggers around 30-35 feet deep are picking up an occasional rainbow between Split Rock and Cottonwood Creek. The walleye action has been slow. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The flows from Libby Dam will remain at 9,000 cfs through the middle of August. The water temp is about 56 degrees. The water is gin clear this time of year. Dry fly action is great throughout the entire day. Caddis and PMDs continue to pop throughout the day. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Make a good presentation and fish will eat a Parachute Adams (14) or an Elk Hair Caddis. Look for fish in 2-6 feet deep and especially in boulder gardens and deep riffles. The past couple days have been very good. Remember to get the bugs down deep and keep them down. Patterns: Parachute Adams, purple Chubby, red Chubby, hopper patterns, terrestrial patterns, parachute PMDs, Rusty Spinner, Spent Caddis, Elk Hair Caddis, Caddis Pupae, and Prince Nymph. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Koocanusa — The kokanee fishing is fair. The weather is too hot for any real good fishing at the moment. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — Although the lower’s mandatory hoot owl is over, it does not mean that water temps are in good shape. The lowest water temp in the morning is running about 68 degrees out of the dam and much warmer around Blacks Ford. If you do happen to head this way please fish early, get fish in quickly and handle fish as little as possible. Dry fly fishing early with Hoppers, attractors, and Caddis should get you into fish and keep you out of the moss. Crayfish, Worms, soft hackles, Caddis Pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are a great option. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing well these last couple days with nymphs, dries, and streamers. The best fishing has been early in the morning. A dry-dropper rig has been a great method lately. Don't be afraid to go small with your dropper nymph. Hoppers, Stones, Ants, Caddis and PMDs are out depending on what stretch of the river you are on. We've had good reports of guides and anglers getting fish on smaller pink Hoppers. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss. If the sun is high and you still want to streamer fish try throwing a Kreelex in copper and gold. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Martinsdale Reservoir — The trout fishing has been sporadic. Boat anglers are faring much better than bank fishermen. — John Scally, Martinsdale.
Missouri River, below Holter — We still have some PMDs around, but tricos and caddis are the main hatches. Nymphing has been steady. The fishing at the Gates of the Mountains has been consistent. Tailwater Sowbugs and PMD nymphs are working the best in the river, and Black Balanced Leeches and Chironomids in the lake. Dries that are working the best are: Film Critic PMD (16), Challeneged PMD (16), and Ninch’s Handman PMD (16). Nymphs and streamers: 3-T Jigged Mossasin A-PMD (14-18), 3-T Jigged Moassasin A-MFG (14-18), and Psycho May PMD (14-18). — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
East Fork Reservoir — Reports of some perch biting on crawlers.— Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek (East) — Late August is the pinnacle of top water fishing and that includes Hoppers. Standard hoppers include Parachute Hoppers, Dave’s Hoppers, Joe’s Hoppers as well as the infamous Pink Pookie. Of course Chubbys in gold, pink or purple as well as a standard Rainey’s Tan Grand will all fish superb on top. Most Hopper patterns can be fished as big as a size 6 and as small as a 12. Additional dry flies to fish the last week of August include PMDs (16), tan or olive Caddis (14) as well as a yellow or orange Stimulator (12-14). Attractor dry flies like a Purple Haze, Parachute Adams, Royal Wulff or Humpys can all fish well in sizes 12-14. If you’re going to fish with nymphs in late August you need to have your angling head examined. However, if you want to fish subsurface we recommend Copper Johns, Prince Nymphs, Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tails in sizes 12-14. Batmans, Psycho Princes as well as Montana Princes in blue round out your beadhead nymph suggestions. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — We’ve had good reports of dry fly fishing and some just OK reports from anglers coming in. A lot of times it’s just about where you’re fishing. Attractor dries like Wulffs, P-Hazes and Stimis are good prospecting bugs. Terrestrials like Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are getting fish, especially on the upper creek. Drop a jig nymph, San Juan or Rubberlegs off the back deep in the channels and pocket water to get into fish, especially in the afternoons. Early morning streamer fishing is a good way to get into some bigger fish. Anglers should use Sparkle Minnows, Complex Buggers, Bangtails, Mason’s Junior, Sculpizillas. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — The fishing has slowed down due to the hot weather. The fish that are biting are hitting on flies like Hoppers. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The water flows are warm and dropping. Float fishing is pretty much confined to Jeffrey’s Landing and below. Hopper fishing has continued to be good most days. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabes and smaller size Chubbys in the early morning to midafternoon. Smaller hopper patterns like Fat Franks (10-14) in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well too. Other patterns like a smaller Otter Hopper or Parachute Hopper are good choices, too. Dropper nymphs like smaller size Prince Nymphs and red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers are picking up fish as well straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubber leg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubber Leg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince or Batman has been productive. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Later in the afternoon look for caddis. A smaller size Stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or Stimulator. The fish in these waters love the Jack Cabe. The rubberleg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The hopper bite has continued to be good to excellent most days from about noon on through the afternoon. Try nymphing in the morning before the hoppers get going around lunch time. Hopper patterns like a Fat Frank, Yellowstoner Hopper, Water Walker or Chubby in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan size 6-10 have been working well. The Pink Pookie is a favorite too. Try fishing a double hopper setup with a larger top pattern and a smaller trailing hopper like an Otter Hopper, Parachute Hopper, Micro Chubby, or Fat Frank. Space them well apart to cover different lines of current on the water. During the afternoon fish a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze. Nymphing has been good to start most mornings. A bigger top fly like a large Prince Nymph or Batman with an Optic Nerve or Hare’s Ear as a trailer should produce. Also try dead drifting buggers. The Grinch and Electric Goldfish are always good for streamer fishing. Fish are being found for the most part in deeper water, moving water that has some definition, gentle riffle water, deeper buckets and along gravel bars. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — Hoppers, stoneflies, Caddis, PMDs and Worms are all on the menu depending on which section you are in. Midday has been fishing a little tough with the high sun and lack of clouds lately. Morning Chubby-droppers for the nocturnals, and afternoon Hopper-dropper rigs tight to the bank have resulted in some fat fish hitting the net, along with lots of whitefish on the dropper. We have had some good reports from anglers getting fish on streamers, as well. Try stripping small and flashy streamers through the faster water. The evening caddis hatch has been great and will have lots of fish looking up. Shorter nymph rigs with some split shot have also been productive. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry action later in the day on Caddis, Midge Pupae and dropper patterns. Anglers are having a lot of success on float trips at Wedding of the Waters to Thermopolis. A lot of grass and moss now due to the increasing water temps. Water flows are at 1,200 cfs. Nymphs: Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, and Yum Yum Scuds. Streamers: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, Conehead Zonkers, Double Bunnies and Muddler Minnows. Hatches are tricos, caddis and midges. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, Hemingway Caddis, Elk Hair Caddis, Dave’s Hopper, Wade’s Yellow Ho Candy, and Wade’s Natural Horror. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Clarks Fork — The water flows are way too low (diverted for irrigations canals) for August. Hoppers are everywhere. The fishing is slow to fair. Tie on a Hopper and pound up some trout or whitefish. Tricos and caddis are also flying around. Beware of rattlesnakes. Mosquitoes are also a nuisance. Dry-dropper or going deep with a weighted nymphs is recommended. Evening fishing is better than midday. The water is flowing at 386 cfs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and West Newton Lakes — The East is fishing fair except early morning or late in the evening. Trout (rainbow, brown, tiger and splake) numbers are down and the size of the lake has doubled which spreads out the trout. The West Lake is fishing fair to good. Anglers should fish the trees and shoreline structure where the trout seem to be holding. Callibaetis, midges, caddis and damsel flies are active on both lakes. Ants, beetles, and hoppers are the terrestrial insects on the lake. Flies: Ice Cream Cones, Chironomid Pupae and Larvae, Clouser Minnows, Scuds, Wade’s black North Fork Special. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The water quality as well as the fishing is very good to Willwood Dam. Fish the canyon and the section through town. Caddis and PMDs are hatching. PMD Sparkles, Compara Duns, Rusty Spinners, Elk Hair Caddis, Royal Trudes and Hoppers are working OK. Ants and beetles are also on the river. Wet flies: Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Girdle Bugs and black or tan North Fork Specials. Streamers: Orange Blossom, black, brown or dark olive Zonkers, darker colored Sculpinators, JJ Special Conehead, Black Peanut Envy, dark Sex Dungeons, black or brown Crystal Buggers and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The water flows are at 419 cfs, almost too low to successfully float anywhere on the river. Dry fly action has been good throughout the length of the river. Wet flies: Tan or black North Fork Specials (10-14), especially the black-bodied red or purple tungsten bead versions. Other wet flies (6-16) that are working: Fat Bastard, Epoxy Stone, Double-beaded Stones, Pat’s Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs, beadhead or regular Prince, Copper Johns, Hare’s Ear or Peacock Soft Hackles. Dries: Tan, purple or gold Chubby Chucks (6-12), Wade’s Ho Candy yellow or purple (8-12), gray Drake and or Royal Wulffs (10-16), Parachute olive or gray (14), Natural Horrors (8-12), Panty Dropper Hoppers (10), Dave’s Hoppers (4-12), yellow Stimulators (8-16), yellow or red Humpys (10-16), Royal Trudes (8-14), Yellow Sallies (16), Elk Hair Caddis (12-18). — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns are very effective. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kickboat or float tube also work well. Scuds are effective fishing the bottom near the shoreline. Damselflies are out on the upper now. The upper is mostly stocked with cutthroat. Fishing pressure is the reason for the diminished size. The trout are also taking Callibaetis, Parachutes Adams, Hoppers, Ants, Beetles and Elk Hair Caddis. Fish Damsel Nymphs, soft hackled Bloody Mary’s and Midge Pupae for best results on the upper. Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are working on top. Some imitations that do well for dry fly anglers such as: Ho Candy yellow, Joe’s Hopper, Chubby Chuck gold, Parachute Adams, Foam Beetles, Magic Beetle, and red or black Ants. On the lower, larger streamers are effective on splake and tiger trout. In shallower water, Leeches, Scuds, beadheaded nymphs, Zebra Midges, Bow-Tie Midges and Wire Worms work well, as do Hoppers and larger ant or beetle patterns. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park (Slough, Lamar, Soda Butte) — These waters are all great choices and it won't be too long until we start to see a few drake mackerels in the mix along with the terrestrials. If you're heading this way be sure to have pink or yellow Thunder Thighs (10) and Morrish Hoppers, Longhorn Beetles (10), Stubby Ants (14) Arrick's Para-Ants, and Improved Killer Bees (12). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
