Fishing report: Beaverhead trout seek cranefly, hopper patterns

­ Rock Creek (West) — We’ve had good reports of dry fly fishing and some just OK reports from anglers coming in. A lot of times it’s just about where you’re fishing. Attractor dries like Wulffs, P-Hazes and Stimis are good prospecting bugs. Terrestrials like Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are getting fish, especially on the upper creek. Drop a jig nymph, San Juan or Rubberlegs off the back deep in the channels and pocket water to get into fish, especially in the afternoons. Early morning streamer fishing is a good way to get into some bigger fish. Anglers should use Sparkle Minnows, Complex Buggers, Bangtails, Mason’s Junior, Sculpizillas. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Stillwater River — The water flows are warm and dropping. Float fishing is pretty much confined to Jeffrey’s Landing and below. Hopper fishing has continued to be good most days. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabes and smaller size Chubbys in the early morning to midafternoon. Smaller hopper patterns like Fat Franks (10-14) in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well too. Other patterns like a smaller Otter Hopper or Parachute Hopper are good choices, too. Dropper nymphs like smaller size Prince Nymphs and red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers are picking up fish as well straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubber leg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubber Leg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince or Batman has been productive. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Later in the afternoon look for caddis. A smaller size Stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or Stimulator. The fish in these waters love the Jack Cabe. The rubberleg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.