Fishing report: Big Dry Arm action heats up at Fort Peck Reservoir

Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing great. We have seen a good number of caddis and March browns. The clarity and conditions have been changing day-to-day. Hebgen and Quake lakes have both thawed and fishing has been good up there. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 dips, Purple Deaths, Worms, Shop Vacs, black & brown Rubberlegs, and your favorite caddis pupa are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a Sculpin under a bobber. It's crucial that your bugs are getting down fast on the upper. Dry fly fishing has been good if you stay late in the day. An Elk-Hair Caddis trailed behind a Purple Haze has been our go to when fish are eating on top. We have had good reports of anglers doing well using BWOs near Raynolds and Three Dollar Bridge when there's some clouds and low wind conditions. There has been some nice fish coming on the streamer recently; cloudy days have been better overall. Streamer color has been variable lately, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. We have had reports of better streamer action near Lyons Bridge and below. In between the lakes will have some deep snow in spots but you can get in easily below the dam. The sweet spot seems to be the Three Dollar area with excellent streamer, dry and nymph opportunities. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.