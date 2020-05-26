Fishing report: Big return on the Beaverhead River

Top picks

Beaverhead River — The water is loaded with exceptional fish this year. We are reaping the benefit of four good years on our local trophy tailwater fishery. One in three fish you will catch will be as large as anything you’ll catch on any other Montana river. The water is clear and at a great level. You will have to use smaller bugs the closer you get to the dam. Try a variety of midge and baetis patterns (16-20). Tan Sowbugs (14-18) are catching a few fish, as well. Small San Juan Worms have been working well below High Bridge. The fish in these waters are notorious for liking a new fly every day until PMDs hatch in the latter half of June. You should change frequently until you dial in on the bug of the day. Persistence will yield some of the largest average-sized fish in the state. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.