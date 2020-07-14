Fishing report: Big trout on the Big Hole

Madison River, Lower — The flows have been all over the place lately, but that hasn't stopped the fishing. PMDs and caddis are the main game with the tapering down of the Brown Drake hatch in the evenings. Crayfish, worms, soft hackles, caddis pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are the way to go when nymphing the lower. If you're not having any luck fishing the banks, try casting your bugs over the weed beds. It’s the time of year to be on the lookout for water temps on this river. Once the temps hit 65 degrees it can be really hard on the fish and if played too long the fish will die. If you can help it, try keeping the fish in the water at all times and handle the fish as little as possible. Nipping your barbs to get a quick release is a good call also. Streamer fishing will be a little tougher now that the weeds are starting to get thick in some sections. Expect to run into a lot of weeds once you get below Blacks Ford. If you do head out this way be aware the tube hatch is in full force so plan accordingly. This year will be the first year for the lower to be permanently hoot owled from July 15th till August 15th. The daily closure will run from 2 P.M. 12 A.M. This closure covers Warm Springs fishing access down to the confluence. This closure doesn't include Bear Trap canyon. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.