Fishing report: Big trout on the Big Hole

Take your pick. Water levels have dropped and the weather has stabilized, making fishing conditions very hospitable throughout Montana.
If you looking for a fat trout, the Beaverhead and Bighole Rivers are hitting hard at this time.
Guides are reporting “happy” fish on the Blackfoot and Bitterroot. According to these reports, where there are happy fish, there are good numbers of them and even better chances of catching them.
The Tongue has been consistently producing great volume and fish size this summer. If you are looking for a fine day out on the water and good chances at a bite, head here.
Top picks
Beaverhead River — The waters continue to fish extremely well. PMDs, Yellow Sallies, and caddis are all hatching in prolific numbers. The water flows are at 365 cfs which is leaving a lot of fish vulnerable. This river is producing on a daily basis. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Big Hole River — This river is fishing very well right now. We are seeing flows around 1,590 cfs in Melrose today. The lower stretches of the river are seeing nocturnal stoneflies hatching, PMD's, caddis and Yellow Sallies. The best opportunity for stone fly dries is getting out early in the morning or late in the evening on the lower river. We should to see nocturnal stoneflies in the coming week up in the Maiden Rock Canyon. Streamers have been working very well in the shallow fast riffles. Sculpin and minnow patterns are working well for streamers. You will find pods of fish rising to PMD's in the morning hours and caddis in the evenings. River conditions are ideal right now for great fishing. Optimal lures as follows: Mini Loop Sculpin (4), McCunnes Sculpin (4), Little Kim Copper (4), Pat’s Stone (6), purple Flash Minnow (6), Chubby Chernobyl in UV, gold or purple all in a size 8, Purple Craze (12),Brendal Chute (12), Red Copper John (12), Jig Pearl Lightening Bug (12), Bloom Caddis (12), Water Walker (8) in purple or pink, and a Chubby Peanut (8).
Bitterroot River — This river is in great shape for this time of year. Lots of water and it’s staying cool which means the fish are happy. The sunnier days we are seeing less bugs, but there are yellow Sallies, PMD’s and a few golden stones still around. Dry/Dropper rigs are the way to go for searching when there isn’t much hatching. A Chubby (pick your color) with a Perdigon, PT, Prince, Reckoner or 20 Incher dropper to start your day off. In the afternoon you might see some PMD’s coming off. In that case switch over to a Tilt Wing Dun, Extended Body, Flash Cripple or Comparadun. If you’re doing after work fishing there are caddis coming off as the sun gets behind the mountains. An Elk Hair Caddis or X-Caddis skated around will do the trick. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — This river continues to fish well this summer. Great water conditions and happy fish make for good fishing. Yellow Sallies, PMDs and a few golden stones are still hanging around. Start your day off with a dry/dropper rig like a Chubby or Henry’s Fork Golden and a Perdigon, PT or Prince Dropper. PMD’s coming off in the afternoons and Yellow Sallies as well. If fish are rising a Tilt Wing Dun, Extended Body, P-Haze or Brindlechute is a good option. Skating around a caddis in the evenings is another good bet if you’re fishing after work. If you want to miss the crowds put on early or go out after work. Have fun out there! — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Tongue River Reservoir — The walleye bite has been great at sunrise pitching jigs in about 5 feet of water tipped with worms. The bass bite continues to be well pitching cranks, Twister Tails or jerk bait. The perch bite is strong in about 15-20 feet of water vertical jigging with worms or minnows. Some nice northern pike have been caught all throughout the lake using spoons or live bait. The crappie bite has been hit or miss. — Tongue River Marina.
Montana
Ackley Lake — The muskie have been biting on herring and Rapalas. Powerbait and night crawlers have been picking up fat trout. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Overall the bass bite has been good with top water poppers recently. Boaters beware of driftwood and larger log debris. The small mouth has also been decent. — Scheels, Billings.
Bighorn River — The water flows have been up and down, but are looking better at around 2,500 cfs. The fishing has been really good. The fish are dialed into sow bugs and a few smaller random bugs (midges and baetis), but for the most part, keep it simple and fish a Double Sow Rig. Carpet Bugs, Eddie Vedders and Rays are all great choices. Smaller (16-18) has been better lately. You will pick up a few fish on PMD and caddis patterns, which is a good sign for things to come. This is going to be an awesome hopper summer. Fish are starting to look for them. Pink, tan or gold foamies (6-14) are a wise choice to have in your arsenal. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Boulder River — This river is fishing very well. The fish are eating PMD, yellow Sallies and some golden stone dries. Try a Golden Stone dry with a dropper. Golden Stone Nymphs, Prince Nymphs, and PMD Nymphs are all working well. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The walleye fishing is getting good and more consistent, especially mid reservoir around White Earth and Goose Bay in 10 to 15 feet of water while using Slow Death Rigs, jigs or bottom bouncers with orange or Chartreuse Spinners. The Ponds are also producing walleye in 5 to 15 feet of water. Shore anglers are catching some walleye on jigs with a worm throughout the reservoir. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or crankbaits 20 to 25 feet deep around White Earth and the north end. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore while using worms around the Silos. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Fishing is best with scuds, pheasant tails and midges. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), Sow Bugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18). Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte
Clark Fork River, Missoula — This river is finally starting to fish well! It’s great to see this much water in the river in the middle of July. We are starting to get fish to eat dries and the dropper fishing is great too! Golden stones and PMD’s are the main hatches right now. Some days you see a lot of bugs, some days not so much, but fish the Golden and a dropper and you’ll be rewarded. Droppers being any PMD type nymph like a Spanish Bullet, PT or Tungsten Reckoner. Golden Stone droppers are another good bet like a Rubberlegs or 20 Incher. PMD’s are coming off in the afternoons, especially if there are clouds out. Flash Cripples, Brindle Chutes and Extended Bodies will get the sippers. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — The water level on the reservoir is going down, the water temperature remains in the upper 60s. It seems the trout have stopped biting. The afternoon bite has been productive for walleye and perch. Leaches are still doing the trick. Rapalas or jig raps are producing in deeper waters. Not many groups are catching limits, just one fish every couple hours. The recreational boaters are out in force, so try later in the evenings or at night. — Cooney State Park.
Deadman’s Basin — Powerbait, night crawlers and worms are the bait of choice right now. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (North) — The hotspot for catching lake trout has been the delta. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Dead Man’s Point has been producing lake trout and whitefish (in 40-50 feet of water) using green Rattle D Zastors. Lake trout numbers are up at Cromwell East. Blue Bay has been producing lake trout and whitefish in 40-60 feetof water using whole fish set ups. City Docks (closest to the bridge) has been producing small mouth bass on bait fish. The lake trout have also been biting at Safety Bay. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River — Below the dam, the water is dropping. This week the pike bite is down and the small mouth bass was limitless. Above the Lake, the river is still running high and conditions are muddy. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — An 18 inch walleye was caught with a bottom bouncer with a worm tip along with a 17 pound, 34 inch, catfish was caught using smelt. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — Overall the walleye fishing has been great. Crappie fishing has been decent also. Crawler harnesses and leeches have been the bait of choice in about 6-20 feet of water. Several 30 inches walleye have been reported recently along with several 20 pound northern. Both roads in are good (Winnett and Roy). — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The lake trout fishing has been good using down riggers in about 70-110 feet of water. A few salmon have been caught also in about 90-150 feet of water. The walleye bite has been fair bottom bouncing with leeches and crawlers. Pike and walleye have also been caught with crankbaits in 10-35 feet of water. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Gallatin River — The river from Gateway to Big Sky is the place to be! Flows are almost down to around 800 - 1,200 cfs throughout the canyon. Temps in the canyon are getting back up to where we might see a few more Salmon flies. If you head this way you can get them on streamers, nymphs, and dries. Pick your poison! Nymphing will still be your most productive way to catch these fish until the flows come down a bit more. We've heard good reports of anglers doing well with the dry dropper rig as well. If the water still isn't clean enough for your liking go above the Taylors Fork or in the reach inside Yellowstone Park. If you are planning to go down low by Logan, please stick to fishing it in the morning as the water temps in the afternoon have just peaked above safe fishing temperatures. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Georgetown Lake — Overall fishing at a glance has been decent. Best techniques are stripping leech patterns and dead-drifting chironomids. The southeast shoreline is open. The wind has been picking up mid-day but calms down in the evenings. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Phillipsburg.
Glacier National Park — The west entrance to the park is open to Avalanche Creek. Expect temporary closures at either Lake McDonald Lodge or the foot of Lake McDonald due to full parking lots and congestion. Non-motorized boats are allowed only. Areas of the North Fork, including the roads to Kintla and Bowman Lakes are open as well. The following areas are closed to fishing: Kintla Creek between Kintla Lake and Upper Kintla Lake, Upper Kintla Lake, Akokala Lake, Bowman Creek above Bowman Lake, Logging Creek between Logging Lake and Grace Lake, Cracker Lake, Slide Lake and the impounded pond below the lake. The following creeks are closed for their entire length: Ole, Park, Muir, Coal, Nyack, Fish, Lee, Otatso, Boulder, and Kennedy Creeks, North Fork of the Belly River, North Fork of the Flathead River within 200 yards (183 m) of the mouth of Big Creek. — GNPS
Hauser Reservoir —A few nice rainbows are being caught near Black Sandy by boat anglers trolling cowbells and wedding rings tipped with crawlers. Shore anglers targeting rainbows are doing well using power bait or crawlers below Canyon Ferry Dam. A few walleye are being picked up by anglers slip bobber fishing from shore at the Causeway and pitching jigs to shore from inside the Causeway Arm. Jigs tipped with leeches seem to be out performing crawlers lately. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — Chironomid fishing is still the most productive method right now and our guides have continued to have success with this technique. If you're going to fish the lake make sure to have a few Sparkle Dun Callibaetis (16), Callibaetis Tilt-Wing Duns (16) and Adams Parawulffs (14). If you're fishing subsurface, Traffic Light Diawl Bachs (12), Driskill's Midge (12) and Ice Cream Cones (12) are a few flies that you'll want to have along. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir —The rainbow action slowed down a bit over the weekend however a few are being picked up in the lower end of the reservoir by anglers trolling cowbells or crankbaits. A few walleyes and perch are being picked up by boat anglers in the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains. Angers vertical jigging or pulling crawler harnesses are catching a few. Some nice walleyes are also being picked up while tolling bottom bouncers and vertical jigging near Cottonwood Creek. Anglers using slip bobbers and leeches are also catching some nice walleyes. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The river is still but coming down. It is fishable and it is fishing well in the back eddies. The water is dropping as of today. The water is flowing at 5-20 kcfs. The flows are going to steadily drop the rest of the week down to 10 kcfs for the rest of the summer. The Koot is in fine shape. — Kootenai River Outfitters, Troy.
Lake Frances — The water is muddy. No good reports recently. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Lake Koocanusa — Rainbow fishing is starting to slow down now. They are going deeper. Wedding Rings and Kokanee Killers have been used successfully. Reds and pinks are the hot colors right now. The rainbows are biting on darker colors at about 20-40 feet down. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Lake Mary — This week the perch bite has been decent while the best time for kokanee has been in the evening. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — The flows have been all over the place lately, but that hasn't stopped the fishing. PMDs and caddis are the main game with the tapering down of the Brown Drake hatch in the evenings. Crayfish, worms, soft hackles, caddis pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are the way to go when nymphing the lower. If you're not having any luck fishing the banks, try casting your bugs over the weed beds. It’s the time of year to be on the lookout for water temps on this river. Once the temps hit 65 degrees it can be really hard on the fish and if played too long the fish will die. If you can help it, try keeping the fish in the water at all times and handle the fish as little as possible. Nipping your barbs to get a quick release is a good call also. Streamer fishing will be a little tougher now that the weeds are starting to get thick in some sections. Expect to run into a lot of weeds once you get below Blacks Ford. If you do head out this way be aware the tube hatch is in full force so plan accordingly. This year will be the first year for the lower to be permanently hoot owled from July 15th till August 15th. The daily closure will run from 2 P.M. 12 A.M. This closure covers Warm Springs fishing access down to the confluence. This closure doesn't include Bear Trap canyon. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper river has been fishing well these last couple with nymphs, dries, and streamers. The river is getting low and clearing up a lot compared to how it was last week. Focus more on mid river structure to find the nicer fish. Fish have lots of food options right now, this is the time of year when it pays off to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying in on. Salmonflies, golden stones, yellow Sallies and PMDs are out depending on what stretch of the river you are on. Salmonflies are up high right now. Also, worms, caddis larvae, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. An extra split shot can often be the difference between simply fishing, and catching fish. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss lately but afternoon storms have had some nice browns on the chase. White still seems to be the hot color. Varney Bridge is open to traffic. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Marias River — The water conditions are still a little too muddy for any decent fishing if anglers are not interested in catfish, sturgeon or goldeneyes. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Missouri River, below Holter — The Mo’ has seen a drop in the last few days, but that hasn’t stopped the fishing. Dry flying has begun. PMDs, Yellow Sallies and caddis are the name of the game right now. Nymphing has been great as well as the use of worms, scuds, sow bugs, and soft hackles. The PMD emergers have also been hot with a split case PMD, Rainbow Warriors, Hunchbacks, Short Winged emergers, and Loop Wings. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Pablo Reservoir — The pike and bass bite is hitting on dark tubes. Dark colored plastic worms and crawdads have been the bait of choice overall. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Polson Bay — The water is still running high and fast. Big perch have been reported but just not in big numbers. Bait fish have been bait of choice recently. The small mouth bass are lurking and active in various sizes. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Rock Creek (East) — The water flows on are still running right below 300 cfs. The lower section of the creek is looking better, though slightly muddy, it is still very fishable. Caddis are popping off like crazy with fish eagerly eating them off the surface. Stimulators and Galloups Butch Caddis are the name of the game. Nymphing is always a great game plan. There is a lot of caddis larvae and stonefly nymphs in the water. Streamers: Tungsten Thin Mint, Complex Twist Bugger. Nymphs: BH Caddis Pupa - Olive (16), Hares Ear Robinson Special (14), BH Rubberleg prince nymph (14), Silverman’s BH Epoxy Back Red Tag Sally (14). Dries: yellow Stimulator (14), Headlight Sally (14), tan or orange Chubby Chernobyl (14), Galloups Butch Caddis (14), Keller's Rocky Mountain Mint Purple (14). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — This river continues to fish well. There is still lots of water in the Creek, but that is a good thing. It means we will have good water all summer. That being said fish are happy and fishing has been good. You might not be able to wade everywhere you want to, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find fish to eat. Look for softer water and drop offs to find fish. PMD’s, Yellow Sallies and Caddis are all out and fish are looking up. Prospecting with a smaller chubby and a dropper like a PT, Prince, Reckoner or Perdigon is a good way to start off your day. Yellow Sallies and PMD’s in the afternoons and then Caddis in the evening! Summer fishing at it’s finest. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — Trout (rainbow and browns) have been caught using Panther Martin Spinners or using a variety of caddis patters. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The fish are starting to look up and eat the dry fly with some regularity. Bigger dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabe and smaller size chubbies have been taking fish in the late morning as have dropper nymphs like smaller size Prince Nymphs and Red Copper Johns. There may be some PMDs and caddis in the afternoons and searching likely water with a size 14-16 dry fly pattern can produce. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a size 14 Jack Cabe. Stillwater fish love the Jack Cabe. Try the rubberleg variant too as a bigger dry pattern. There may be golden stones and Yellow Sallies coming off, so have those patterns as well. Straight nymphing in the main river channel with rubberleg patterns like Pat’s Rubberlegs and Girdle Bugs has been productive as well. The upper river is still holding out for floating for at least a few more days. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Swan Lake — The pike bite has been reported just not a lot of them. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Tiber Reservoir — Crank baits and leeches have been a good bite, while pulling spinners has also done very well. A 31 inch walleye was recently caught. — Ru’s Tiber Marina.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — It’s ready. Although the water is still a tad on the high side, clarity is good enough to fish. Fish are on the big bug late morning. A little higher water allows access to debris and structure that will soon be resting on dry gravel bars. A smaller size Fat Frank is a good choice. During the afternoon, fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze will produce. Nymph fisherman should have success with a big rubber leg fished down deep. Also try dead drifting buggers. Fishing hopper patterns now before the fish have seen scads of artificial flies is a good tactic. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — The water is coming down and clearing up really good. Catfishing is still excellent. Minnow, cut bait, shrimp and crawdads are working well. With the water clearing, the Smallmouth and sauger bite is picking up. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — This river is finally in fishable condition! It is still fairly high though, so if you head out this way proceed with caution when floating as wave trains and hydraulics will be big and nasty in some sections. The big bugs are up high and we have had some good reports from anglers getting fishing on the streamers and nymphs as well. Shorter nymph rigs with some serious split shot has been productive. Also look for seams below islands. Stoneflies, caddis, drakes, mayflies, PMDs and worms are all on the menu. Running a dry dropper rig tight to the bank has also resulted in some nice fish hitting the net. Also be sure to check out your boat ramp options, some tend to change quite a bit after the runoff. Call or come by the shop if you have any questions about float options. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — The sturgeon bite has been hit and miss, while the catfish has been really the only consistent bite recently. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — Off the docks, anglers are catching trout, small mouth bass and catfish. Walleye, sauger and bass are reported near Crooked Creek. Near the state line, anglers are catching walleye and bass. Minnows have the bait of choice. Overall the fishing experience has been very positive. — Horseshoe Bend Marina.
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry later in the day on caddis and midges. There are still some rainbows spawning in places. The water flows are at 1,384 cfs. Flies: Nymphs, Zebra midges, San Juan Worms, Yum Yum Scud, pink Soft Hackle sow bug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubberlegs, Jig-head nymphs. midge pupa, wire worm, and small North Fork Specials in black or tan. Streamer patterns, Leeches, Woolly Buggers and Cone-Head Zonkers, Double Bunnies, Sex Dungeons and Muddler Minnows are also taking trout. The hatches popping right now are caddis and midges. Cicadas and hoppers are getting attention in the Wind River Canyon area and now on the float into Thermopolis. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, Hemingway caddis, Elk Hair caddis, Dave’s Hopper, and Wades Natural Horror. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — The southern part of the reservoir is really hitting good. Access this site using the south fork raod. Dardevles have been working well. Water conditions are still pretty clear. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — The water quality is better and the river is fishable. Salmonflies and golden stones are on the water later in the day. Green drakes, Yellow Sallies and caddis are also flying around. If you’re fishing the lower canyon section the water is still heavy. Wade the edges. You can’t cross the river at any point with the flows the way they are. Look for rattlesnakes! Mosquitoes are also a nuisance in places. Golden stones, salmonflies and caddis are active. Some Green Drakes and Yellow Sallies near the canyon and downstream through the prairie country. Dry/dropper or going deep with weighted nymphs recommended. The water flows are 2,900 cfs at the Clarks Fork Fish Hatchery. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The water flows are at 2,293 cfs. The Buffalo Bill Reservoir is completely full, so the BuRec has to release more water to keep the dam from breaching. The water quality is getting better as the flows drop and Buffalo Bill Reservoir waters clear. Fish the canyon and the section through town. Wade carefully if in the canyon or swifter sections through town. Rafts, not driftboats, are recommended at these flows. Caddis, and golden stoneflies are out in the canyon. Some action on these flies in the slower sections. Not much dry fly action due to flows below town. Wet flies: Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Girdle Bugs and black North Fork Specials. Streamers: Orange blossom, black, brown or dark olive Zonkers, darker colored Sculpinators, JJ Special conehead, Black Peanut Envy, dark Sex Dungeons, black or brown crystal buggers and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The water flows are at 2,470 cfs and are rapidly dropping on the river now. The water quality is improving. Guided trips have done well even though the water is still high. The river has cleared, but flows are swift and heavy in the Wapiti Valley. The weather is not as hot and bright. These conditions should improve trout behavior, a good thing! REMEMBER – You must have in your possession a valid Wyoming Fishing License. Hatches: Green Drakes, caddis, Yellow Sallies, golden stoneflies. Hoppers are out on the lower river through Wapiti Valley. Evening caddis and Yellow Sally activity is good the entire length of the river. Flies: Wet – larger black North Fork Specials, Fat bastard, Epoxy stone, double beaded stones, Pat’s Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs, all in sizes 2-8. Dries: Tan, purple or gold Chubby Chucks, Green Drake Wulffs, Parachute Green Drakes, Royal Trudes, Royal Wulffs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns have been very effective this time of year. Bead head nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kick boat or float tube also works well. Scuds best if fishing the bottom near the shoreline. Damsel flies are out right now. Anglers should fish damsel nymphs, soft hackled bloody Mary’s and midge pupae for the best results. On the lower, larger streamer are effective on the splake and tiger trout. In shallower water, leeches, scuds, beadhead nymphs, zebra midges, bow-tie midges and wire worms as do hoppers and larger ant or beetle patterns. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park — Yellowstone River in the Fishing Bridge to Mud Volcano area is still closed until July 15. The water discharge from Yellowstone Lake to Fishing Bridge is 4,600 cfs. This river has caddis in huge numbers flying around below LeHardy Rapids, as well as PMD’s, some Green Drakes and Flavs, golden stones and salmonflies. Opening day should be fantastic! Please be careful wading once the river opens. At these flows the river is pushing hard on wading anglers. Floating in boats is not allowed in case you don’t know. Expect to have trout rising to stonefly adult dry fly patterns, as well as dry caddis, Pale Morning Duns and some Green Drakes or Flavs throughout the day. Nymphs that work well opening day and week are rubber leg Pat’s Stones, Girdle Bugs with dark legs, black and tan North Fork Specials, double beaded dark stones, Prince Nymphs, soft hackled bead heads in brown, gray, olive. Sizes for dries and nymphs are 6-14. The lake is open for angling. The lake and river is managed for native Yellowstone cutthroat which must be caught and released. The lake trout caught must be killed to protect native Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Releasing lake trout alive is illegal. Read the regulations regarding fishing tributaries to Yellowstone Lake. There are many closures or restrictions and cannot be covered in this report. Surface water temps are at 56 degrees. Streamers: Woolly Buggers, Zonkers, Muddlers and typical baitfish or leech imitations along the shore line. Beadhead nymphs (8-12) are working well cast out and stripped back. Prince, black North Fork Specials, Bloody Mary’s, Gold Ribbed Hares Ear soft hackles and soft hackled or standard pheasant tail nymphs also working this week. Wear insulation and fish a stout 5-7 weight 9-10 foot fly rod. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
