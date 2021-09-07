Fishing report: Bighorn, Blackfoot remain top fly-fishing waters

Yellowstone National Park — Water levels are still low in the northeast corner but Slough, Lamar and Soda Butte have all seen some good emergences of Drake Mackerels. Have with you Drake Mackerel Sparkle Duns (12-14) along with Drake Spinners (12). Usually this time of year there's a good chance of running into baetis, so be prepared with Baetis Sparkle Duns (18-20). Don't forget to have terrestrials when heading this way. Pink Morrish Hoppers (14), Gulp Beetles (12-16) and Toast Ants (14) have been some great patterns. The Gallatin is a good option and if fishing the upper park stretches you won't have to get out of bed too early. Temperatures at night have been cool, so your best window for fishing will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hoppers, Beetles and Ants are a must have, but also have Royal Wulff Cripples (14-16), Perdigons (14-18), Little Green Machine (16-20), Zebra Midges (16-20) and Spanish Bullets (18). The Firehole is coming into shape with each passing day and is a good option to fish in the morning hours. The afternoon temps are a bit too warm still, so consider another afternoon option or try to keep above Midway Geyser Basin where the temps will be much cooler. White Millers will be the main hatch, so have some White Miller Razor Caddis (14-16) along with Micro Beeley's (16) and White Miller soft hackles (16). There's been a few anglers fishing the Madison in the park, and while the "runners" aren't yet abundant, there have been a handful of these fish migrating upstream. Your best bet is early before the sun gets too high and the water temps come up. We've had some luck with Hoppers and swinging Blew on Blues and September Songs. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.