Fishing report: Chinook salmon biting in bays near Fort Peck Reservoir dam

Yellowstone National Park — The Lamar, Soda Butte and Slough Creek are all fishing fine. As with most rivers this time of year, don't expect a lot of action in the morning. Your best window will be after noon. We've been seeing drake mackerals and baetis on all three of these bodies of water in the northeast corner. Have Drake Mac Sparkle Duns (12-14), Baetis Sparkle Duns (20-22) and Gulp Beetles (14-16) with you for dries. For droppers, have Zebra Midges (18-20), Radiation Baetis (16-18), and Perdigons (16-18) in black. The Madison in the park has picked up a bit and we're seeing a few more fish move up into the system. While the numbers are getting greater, you'll want to move around to get the best results. We have had some great fishing on the scuzzy days as you might expect but also on the sunny days as well. Totally opposite of many of the rivers in this area, you'll want to be on the water early as this has been when the runners have been the most active. Make sure to dress warm as the morning hours have been pretty cool lately. If swinging, have Shakey's, Blew on Blue's, Lucky Bucky's, Light Spruce and Soft Hackle Streamers. For nymphs, black Rubberlegs (8-10), Little Green Machines (18), Guide Dips (16-18), Shop Vacs (18) and Copper Zonkers (6). On cloudy days, don't forget to have a few baetis patterns with you. Baetis Sprout Emergers (18-20) and Baetis Sparkle Duns (20-22) will do the trick. The Firehole has been good and the water temps have stayed cool throughout most of the day. We have been seeing good hatches of both baetis and White Miller Caddis up on the Firehole and the soft hackle fishing has been consistently good over the past week. Have White Miller Razor Caddis (14-16), Baetis Sparkle Duns (20-22), and a few Zelon Midges (20-22) just in case. For soft hackles, have Micro Beeley's (16), Starling and Peacock (17), Hot Spot Soft Hackles (16) in mint, orange and bronze. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.