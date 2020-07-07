Fishing report: Consistent catch on Crooked Creek

Madison River, Lower — The lowers flows have been all over the place lately, but that hasn't stopped the fishing. Golden stones, yellow Sallies, PMDs and caddis are the main game with a great brown drake hatch in the evenings. Crayfish, Worms, soft hackles, Caddis Pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are great nymphs. If you're not having any luck fishing the banks try casting your bugs over the weed beds. It’s the time of year to be on the lookout for water temps on this river. Once the temps hit 65 degrees angling becomes difficult and the fish play out and die due to the water conditions. If you can help it, try keeping the fish in the water at all times and handle the fish as little as possible. Nipping your barbs to get a quick release is a good call also. Streamer fishing will be a little tougher now that the weeds are starting to get thick in some sections. If you do head out this way be aware the tube hatch is in full force so plan accordingly. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.