Fishing report: Cool weather slows fishing, stalls runoff

Stillwater River — The river is in excellent shape before runoff. April can be a good month to “pop” the rainbow trout of your year as there are definitely trout moving up from the Yellowstone to spawn. The best way to fish continues to be either using nymphs or streamers. Dry fly fishing is slowly coming on, but action-wise the game is still sub-surface. Nymph fishing can be achieved by either fishing your standard array of stoneflies, beadheads or a San Juan Worm. Caddis nymphs will be the ticket all the way up until runoff. Sparkle Pupas in tan or olive, Taylor’s Gut Instinct Caddis or a Shop Vac (14), as well as a March Brown Soft Hackle in similar sizing will help you match the hatch under a bobber. Stonefly nymphs always fish on the Stillwater. Girdle Bugs, Rubberlegs and Humphrey Stones (8) garner a lot of attention from feeding trout. Zebra Midges in black or red (16-18) fish as an excellent dropper. Beadhead Bling like Copper John, Lightning Bugs and all of the varied bright Prince patterns work as trout get their seasonal game on. Standards like a Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail or Red Fox Squirrel Nymph (10-14) are good when the going gets tough. Streamer fishing is fished either by dead drifting, swinging or stripping. Miscellaneous Conehead Buggers, Grinches, Slump Busters in black or olive, Home Invaders in white or tan, as well all of the Galloup patterns could get you into a nicer class of trout. Any area of depth or structure is where you want to present your streamer. On a rare calm and no wind day, try dry flies like a March Brown (14), Griffith’s Gnat (16-18) or BWO (16). Caddis should be right around the corner. Attractors like a Royal Wulff, Purple Haze or Parachute Adams (12-14) will also bring up that early season trout. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.