Fishing report: Cooler days bring better fishing

Stillwater River — The water flows have stabilized in the 500 cfs range. Hopper fishing has continued to be good most days. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabes and smaller size Chubbys in the early morning to midafternoon. Smaller size (10-14) hopper patterns like Fat Franks in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well, too. Other patterns like a smaller Otter Hopper or Parachute Hoppers are good choices too. Dropper nymphs have been successful with smaller size Prince Nymphs, Pheasant Tails, red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubber leg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince or Batman has been productive as well. Later in the afternoon look for caddis. A smaller size Stimulator or Jack Cabe should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or Stimulator. The rubberleg variant has also been effective as a big dry pattern. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Columbus — The hopper bite has continued to be good to excellent most days starting around noon and going on through the afternoon. Try nymphing in the morning before the hoppers get going around lunch time. Hopper patterns like a Fat Frank, Yellowstoner Hopper, Water Walker or Chubby in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan size 6-10 have been working well. The Pink Pookie is a Yellowstone favorite, too. Try fishing a double Hopper setup with a larger top pattern and a smaller trailing Hopper pattern like an Otter Hopper, Parachute Hopper, Micro Chubby, or Fat Frank. Space them well apart to cover different lines of current on the water. During the afternoon, fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze searching likely water is a good option. Nymphing has been good to start most mornings. A bigger top fly like a large Prince Nymph or Batman with an Optic Nerve or Hare’s Ear as a trailer should produce. Also try dead drifting buggers. The Grinch and Electric Goldfish are always good for streamer fishing. There may be some tricos on the water in the morning, look for risers in the slicks and foam back eddies. A small Parachute Adams or Purple Haze might do the trick. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.