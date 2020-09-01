Fishing report: Cooler days bring better fishing

Turbulent weather conditions have made fishing spotty across the state, but cooler nights have lowered the water temperature which is good for trout.
Great hatches have made the Bighorn River a go-to spot for those searching for a hefty-sized prize.
The Clark Fork River near St. Regis has been fishing well thanks to the hatches that are currently popping.
Boat numbers are dropping at Cooney Reservoir. This may be the time to key in on a perch or walleye late in the day.
Hell Creek on Fort Peck Reservoir has been producing smallmouth bass if you are up to hunt for them. Reports have them located at about every depth.
The Gallatin River has produced consistently this year. Anglers making the trip there should come with a variety of patterns and rigs.
Here is a glimpse at what may be hitting this week.
Bighorn River — There is a lot of food in the drift right now, including sowbugs, scuds, midges and worms. Good hatches of tan and black caddis have fish looking up in the afternoons, mostly in the upper river. The nymph fishing has been extremely productive most days with sowbugs and caddis pupa. Try imitations like a Pete's Carpet Bug, Softhackle Ray Charles, Poodle Sniffers and Flashback Pheasant Tail in various styles. A handful of fish are looking up for hoppers. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — The fishing has been really good. Tricos and hoppers are working right now. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Cooney Reservoir — The water level continues to drop. Water temperatures are in the mid to low 70s. The reservoir is starting to see lower numbers of recreational boaters. Walleye have been hitting late in the day and early mornings. Rapalas or Jig Raps seem to be what people are using. The perch are biting on worms or soft plastics. — Cooney State Park.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — The bass bite has been good at about every depth in the main lake. The bite is pretty aggressive. You have to hunt for them, but they are schooled up. A lot of mid-sized pike, along with some smaller walleye, have been caught around weed beds using cranks. The bigger walleye are out deep. — Hell Creek Marina.
Gallatin River — It is certainly dry-dropper season, a tough rig to beat this time of year. Chubbys, Ants and Hoppers are great dries as they can hold up a fairly heavy nymph. For a dropper, fish are eating attractor mayflies, caddis, stones and soft hackles. Nocturnal stones have been hatching throughout the river and spruce moths are hatching in the canyon in big numbers. Fishing a smaller Chubby with a Spruce Moth dry has produced some fantastic dry fly action. Streamer fishing should pick up with colder temps in the forecast. Stick to smaller streamers in olive, white and black. Anglers are seeing an abundance of green algae right below Big Sky. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman
Montana
Ackley Lake — The fishing has slowed down. Conditions should improve with the cooler forecast. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — You will find tricos up near the dam right now. The best terrestrial fishing on the lower sections is around Pipe Organ Bridge. Flows are dropping out of the reservoir as irrigation season is winding down. Get your Hopper fishing in before the summer days wind down. — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Big Hole River — Tricos are hatching in the morning and then flying ants in the afternoon. The Ant fishing has been great recently. The cooler water temps have the fish active the entire day. Useful patterns have been: Thunder Thigh Hopper (12), Morrish Hopper (10), Little Kim Copper (4), Pat’s Stone (10), and Flash Minnow (6). — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — The walleye and sauger bite has slowed a bit due to the current weather conditions. Tube baits and jigs continue to bring in crappie. — Scheels, Billings.
Bitterroot River — Still not much in the form of hatches, other than some tricos. That hatch should really get going soon. Terrestrials are the name of the game until then so have a few different colors and sizes of Hoppers like More or Less, Morrish and Grand Hoppers. Ants and Beetles are another good option when fish have seen so many fly shop Hoppers. Drop a San Juan, Jig Nymph or 20 Incher off the back of your Hopper to up your chances. Streamers early in the morning is a good way to get into a big fish. Mini-Dungeons, Sculpzilla’s or Sparkle Minnows are working well. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — Hopper-droppers are the name of the game with a Hopper (12-14) and a San Juan, Rubberlegs, 20 Incher or Jig Nymph off the back. Attractor dries like Wulff’s, Stimis, P-Hazes and Brindlechutes are catching fish, as well. Streamers early in the morning fished through the deep runs and banks will get you into some bigger fish. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — Hopper-dropper combinations are working best. Try a tungsten beadhead Hare's Ear below your favorite Hopper. Also try other terrestrials like Red Ants, Black Ants and Beetles. On the cooler fall days keep an eye out for a blue winged olive hatch. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Mid-reservoir is where the walleye action is good while using bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs in 20-30 feet of water. On the west shore try from Hole-in-the-wall to White Earth and on the east shore fish from Snaggy Bay to Avalanche. Trolling crankbaits from Duck Creek to Pond One is producing walleye, as well. Some perch are being caught while fishing for walleyes. Some walleye, perch and trout are being caught at Confederate and the north point of the Silos from shore on worms. Rainbow fishing is improving with a few being caught while trolling crankbaits, spoons or cowbells 20 feet deep on the north end and from White Earth north along the west shoreline. An occasional rainbow is being caught by walleye anglers trolling bottom bouncers. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Caddis and terrestrials have been effective recently. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), red or chartreuse Copper Johns (14), SJ Worms (14-16), Olive Scuds and Spanish Bullets (16). Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18), Black Magic (10-12). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — Hoppers and Nocturnal Stones with a dropper has been the way to go. We are seeing some tricos and PMDs. Have a box of Tricos ready to go. Spinners and duns (18-22) and light tippet 5-6x. Hoppers in tan/pink or yellow have been good with a San Juan, 20 Inchers, Prince or Jig Nymph dropper. Nocturnal stones like a Chubby, Pete’s CDC Stone or Luna Negra twitched along the banks is working. Streamers in the early morning are getting some fat fish to the net. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cliff and Wade Lakes — Focus on the steeper wooded banks in the morning hours and use a Summer Spruce Moth (14) to catch trout cruising the banks in search of moths. Once the wind comes up in the afternoon, drifting along those same banks and casting a pink Thunder Thighs Hopper (10) or Longhorn Beetle can also be effective. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Flathead River — Dry flies and spinners have been working well for trout. Fly anglers have been finding success using Hoppers or a Purple Haze. Spin anglers are using Panther Martins or Mepps. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake — The whitefish bite has picked up. Most of the fishing action has been on the northwest shore. The lake trout are biting in the deeper water (70 feet down). Anglers are having the best luck trolling with cut plugs with maple sausage. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — The cold front has slowed the fishing down. A lot of crappie and some northerns have been caught jigging and bottom bouncing. The northerns are 35-40 feet deep. Eater-size action is about the only catch for walleye this week. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — Salmon fishing is slow. The ones being caught are at 125 feet. The lake trout action has been fair jigging for them as opposed to trolling. The walleye bite is starting to pick back up along with the pike and bass. Fish are located in about 20-35 feet of water, pulling cranks or bottom bouncing with crawlers. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Hauser Reservoir — Most of the walleye action has been in 25 feet of water or less inside the Causeway Arm. Successful anglers have been doing well trolling worm harnesses and spinner rigs and pitching jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers. The same techniques are producing an occasional perch. A few rainbows are being picked up around York Bridge, Devil’s Elbow and Black Sandy while out trolling cowbells or crankbaits above suspended fish. Shore anglers are picking up a few rainbows with plain crawlers and PowerBait at Black Sandy and from the Causeway Bridge. Popular color combos have been fire tiger, gold or chartreuse. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — This lake still has some has some solid callibaetis activity on all arms. On the Madison Arm you'll also see tricos in the early morning hours, and ants are always around this time of year. Callibaetis Sparkle Duns (16), CDC Para-Spinners, Deer Hair Spinners, and Film Critics as well as Trico Sparkle Duns (20) and CDC Para-Spinners will all be great choices. For ants make sure to have a CDC Flying Ant (16) or Shimazaki Ant. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — The perch action has been good lately. Anglers are doing well along the clay banks and in Juniper Bay. Anglers pitching jigs near boat ramps on the lower end of the reservoir are also finding perch. Small green and black jigs tipped with crawlers are working well for perch in 25 foot of water or less. Anglers trolling cowbells tipped with spinners and crawlers are picking up quite a few rainbow trout from Black Beach to Split Rock. A few walleyes were on the bite this weekend in the canyon near Gates of the Mountains. Vertical jigging as well as trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses have been the best tactics. Popular color combos have been black, silver, purple and green. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The water flows from the Libby Dam will remain at 9,000 cfs through the middle of August. The water temp is at about 56 degrees and the clarity is terrific. Dry fly action is great throughout the entire day. Caddis and PMDs continue to pop. Make a good presentation and fish will eat a Parachute Adams (14) or an Elk Hair Caddis. Look for fish in water 2-6 feet deep and especially in boulder gardens and deep riffles. Top patterns are: Parachute Adams, purple Chubby, red Chubby, hopper patterns, terrestrial patterns, Parachute PMDs, Rusty Spinner, Spent Caddis, Elk Hair Caddis, Caddis Pupae, and Prince Nymph. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Koocanusa — The kokanee fishing is fair. The weather is too hot for any real good fishing. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — It is best to leave this river to the tubers until temps drop. If you do happen to head this way please fish early, get fish in quickly and handle fish as little as possible. Dry fly fishing early with Hoppers, attractors, and Caddis should get you into fish and keep you out of the moss. Crayfish, Worms, soft hackles, Caddis Pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are a great option when nymphing the lower. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing well these last couple days with nymphs, dries, and streamers. The best fishing has been early in the morning. A dry-dropper rig has been a great method. Don't be afraid to go small with your dropper nymph. Hoppers, stones, ants, caddis and PMDs are out depending on what stretch of the river you are on. Anglers are getting fish on smaller pink Hoppers. If the sun is high and you still want to streamer fish try throw a Kreelex in copper and gold. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Martinsdale Reservoir — The trout bite has been good from boats while using cowbells. The cooler weather has improved fishing conditions. — John Scally, Martinsdale.
Rock Creek (East) — Late August is the pinnacle of top water fishing and that includes Hoppers. Standard Hoppers to fish include Parachute Hoppers, Dave’s Hoppers, Joe’s Hoppers as well as the infamous Pink Pookie. Of course Chubbys in gold, pink or purple as well as a standard Rainey’s Tan Grand will all fish superb on top. Most Hopper patterns can be fished as big as a size 6 and as small as a size 12. Additional dry flies to fish include PMDs in a size 16, tan or olive Caddis in a 14 as well as a yellow or orange Stimulator in a 12-14. Attractor dry flies like a Purple Haze, Parachute Adams, Royal Wulff or Humpy can all fish well in sizes 12-14. If you want to fish subsurface we recommend Copper Johns, Prince Nymphs, Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tails in sizes 12-14. Batman’s, Psycho Prince’s as well as Montana Prince’s in blue round out your beadhead nymph suggestions. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — Don’t be afraid to move around and look for better fishing. Attractor dries like Wulffs, P-Hazes and Stimis are good prospecting bugs. Terrestrials like Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are getting fish especially on the upper creek. Drop a Jig Nymph, San Juan or Rubberlegs off the back in the channels and pocket water, especially in the afternoons. Early morning streamer fishing is a good way to get into some bigger fish. Sparkle Minnows, Complex Buggers, Bangtails, Mason’s Junior and Sculpizillas are working well. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — Conditions have been spotty due to the weather. The fish are hitting on flies and Hoppers. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The water flows have stabilized in the 500 cfs range. Hopper fishing has continued to be good most days. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabes and smaller size Chubbys in the early morning to midafternoon. Smaller size (10-14) hopper patterns like Fat Franks in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well, too. Other patterns like a smaller Otter Hopper or Parachute Hoppers are good choices too. Dropper nymphs have been successful with smaller size Prince Nymphs, Pheasant Tails, red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubber leg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince or Batman has been productive as well. Later in the afternoon look for caddis. A smaller size Stimulator or Jack Cabe should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or Stimulator. The rubberleg variant has also been effective as a big dry pattern. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The hopper bite has continued to be good to excellent most days starting around noon and going on through the afternoon. Try nymphing in the morning before the hoppers get going around lunch time. Hopper patterns like a Fat Frank, Yellowstoner Hopper, Water Walker or Chubby in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan size 6-10 have been working well. The Pink Pookie is a Yellowstone favorite, too. Try fishing a double Hopper setup with a larger top pattern and a smaller trailing Hopper pattern like an Otter Hopper, Parachute Hopper, Micro Chubby, or Fat Frank. Space them well apart to cover different lines of current on the water. During the afternoon, fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze searching likely water is a good option. Nymphing has been good to start most mornings. A bigger top fly like a large Prince Nymph or Batman with an Optic Nerve or Hare’s Ear as a trailer should produce. Also try dead drifting buggers. The Grinch and Electric Goldfish are always good for streamer fishing. There may be some tricos on the water in the morning, look for risers in the slicks and foam back eddies. A small Parachute Adams or Purple Haze might do the trick. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — Hoppers, stoneflies, caddis, ants, beetles, tricos and attractor dries are all on the menu depending on which section you are in. Hopper-dropper rigs have resulted in some nice fish, along with lots of whitefish on the dropper. We have had some good reports from anglers getting fish on streamers. Try stripping small and flashy streamers through the faster water. The evening caddis hatch has been great. Shorter nymph rigs with some split shot have also been productive. Carbella fishing access and campground will be closed Sept. 9 to Nov. 18 for renovations. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry action later in the day on Caddis, Midge Pupae and dropper patterns. Anglers are having a lot of success on float trips at Wedding of the Waters to Thermopolis. Water flows are at 1,200 cfs. Nymphs: Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, and Yum Yum Scuds. Streamers: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, Cone Head Zonkers, Double Bunnies and Muddler Minnows. Hatches are tricos, caddis and midges. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, and Parachute Adams, Hemingway Caddis, Elk Hair Caddis, Dave’s Hopper, Wade’s Yellow Ho Candy, and Wade’s Natural Horror. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Clarks Fork — The river is fishable. The water flows are way too low (diverted for irrigations canals) for August. Hoppers are everywhere. Tie on a Hopper and pound up some trout or whitefish. Tricos and caddis are also flying around. Evening fishing is better than midday. The water is flowing at 237 cfs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and West Newton Lakes — The East is fishing fair except early morning or late in the evening. The West Lake is much more full. Cutthroat are the only species of trout in the lake. Anglers should fish the trees and shoreline structure where the trout seem to be holding. Callibaetis, midges, caddis and damselflies are active on both lakes. Ants, beetles, and hoppers are the terrestrial insects on the lake. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Gardner River (YNP) — There is plenty of hopper activity this time of year, particularly in the lower reaches between Mammoth Hot Springs and the confluence with the Yellowstone. Be sure to have plenty of Hoppers like a tan or yellow Morrish Hopper (10), as well as a Longhorn Beetle (10) and cinnamon Ant-Acid (14). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Lower Shoshone — The water quality as well as the fishing is very good to Willwood Dam. Fish the canyon and the section through town. Caddis, and PMDs are hatching. PMD Sparkles, Compara Duns, Rusty Spinners, Elk Hair Caddis, Royal Trudes and Hoppers are working OK. Ants and beetles are also on the river. Wet flies: Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Girdle Bugs and black or tan North Fork Specials. Streamers: Orange Blossom, black, brown or dark olive Zonkers, darker colored Sculpinators, JJ Special Conehead, Black Peanut Envy, dark Sex Dungeons, black or brown Crystal Buggers and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone —The water flows are at 347 cfs and are almost too low to successfully float. Dry fly action has been good. Hatches: caddis, and very small tricos. Wet flies: Tan or black North Fork Specials (10-14) are working very well — especially the black bodied red or purple tungsten bead versions — Fat Bastard, Epoxy Stone, Double Beaded Stones, Pat’s Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs, bead head or regular Prince, Copper Johns, Hare’s Ear or Peacock Soft Hackles. Dries: Tan, purple or gold Chubby Chucks (6-12), Wade’s Ho Candy yellow or purple (8-12), Gray Drake and or Royal Wulffs (10-16), Natural Horrors (8-12), Panty Dropper Hoppers (10), Dave’s Hoppers (4-12), yellow Stimulators (8-16), yellow or red Humpys (10-16), Royal Trudes (8-14), yellow Sallies (16), Elk Hair Caddis (12-18). — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns are very effective. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kickboat or float tube also work well. Scuds are effective fishing the bottom near the shoreline. Damselflies are out on upper now. The upper is mostly stocked with cutthroat. Trout are also taking Callibaetis, Parachutes Adams, Hoppers, Ants, Beetles and Elk Hair Caddis. Fish Damsel Nymphs, soft-hackled Bloody Mary’s and Midge Pupae for best results on the upper. Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are working on top. Some imitations that do well for dry fly anglers such as: Ho Candy yellow, Joe’s Hopper, Chubby Chuck gold, Parachute Adams, Foam Beetles, Magic Beetle, and red or black Ants. On the lower, larger streamers are effective. In shallower water, Leeches, Scuds, bead headed nymphs, Zebra Midges, Bow-Tie Midges and Wire Worms work well, as do Hoppers and larger ant or beetle patterns. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park (Slough, Lamar, Soda Butte) — These waters may have seen the first of the fall Drake Mackerel emergences this past week to go along with the usual terrestrial activity. If you're heading this way, be sure to have Drake Mackerel Cripples (12) and Sparkle Duns, pink or yellow Thunder Thighs (10) and Morrish Hoppers, Longhorn Beetles (10), cinnamon Arrick's Para-Ants (14), Ant-Acids, and Gulp Beetles (12-14). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
