Fishing report: Cooler water means anglers can sleep in

Yellowstone National Park — The Firehole was flowing at 198 cfs late last week, which is down from an average of 260 cfs for this time of year. Water temps continue to drop each day as we have had some cool nights, but if you’re below Midway Geyser Basin your window of opportunity will most likely diminish around 1 p.m. White miller caddis are out and you'll want White Miller Razor Caddis (14-16), along with a few Baetis Sparkle Duns (20) just in case. Swinging flies has been the best bet overall and Micro Beeleys (16), Orange and Partridge (16), Peacock & Starling (17) and White Miller Soft Hackles have served folks well. The Madison in the park has been picking up and has been pretty darn good for some folks. With each passing day we are seeing more and more fish move into the system and we are hoping for a little weather to exacerbate this movement. While many anglers have been getting fish on the swing and by stripping, the most productive method has been nymphing. If you’re swinging Blew on Blue's, Yellowstone Soft Hackles, Lucky Bucky's Shakey Beeley's and September Songs have been great choices. For streamers, Prospectors in black, Mini Intruders (8), Mark's Goblin and Olive Sculpzillas have been the way to go. For nymphs, Radiation Baetis (16-18), Spanish Bullet's (16), Rubberlegs (8-10) and Guide Dips (16-18) are what you'll want to carry with you. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.