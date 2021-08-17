Fishing report: Cooler weather a relief for fish, anglers

Madison River, Upper — The upper stretch has been fishing good. With all the recent storms and cloud cover, the streamer bite has been awesome in the mornings. After the morning streamer bite has subsided, a Hopper-dropper has been the best bet. For droppers, anything small and flashy will get the job done: Split-case PMDs, Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Goblins, Copper John, Prince Nymphs, Perdigons, Worms, Shop Vacs, black and brown Rubberlegs, and your favorite Caddis Pupa are all good bets. Ants have also been in abundance on the upper, so fish are keying into those dropped off of Hopper. One of the most underrated flies on the upper is a Sunken Ant. There has been a lot of big brown trout caught very early in the morning on big streamers. Streamer color has been variable lately, but typically black and olive are great colors on cloudier and rainy days and yellow and white are our favorites for sunny days. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.