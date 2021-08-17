Fishing report: Cooler weather a relief for fish, anglers

BILLINGS — Anglers are hoping this week's forecast for cooler weather pans out to help fish survive what has been a long, hot dry spell.
Warm water means fishing deeper at places like Flathead Lake for whitefish or Fort Peck Reservoir for Chinook salmon. Or try some dry fly action on the Bighorn River or one of the streams outside Missoula.
Here’s the weekly report:
Top picks
Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — Horseshoe Bend in the main lake and the North Narrows at Crooked Creek are producing a lot of smallmouth bass. A lot of saugeye are being caught between mile markers 53 and 49 along the eastern side of the slide areas, including saugeye and walleye. The South Narrows is really too shallow for anything but a jet boat for access, although the jet boaters that are down there have been catching channel cats. The marina remains open through Labor Day and anyone can call for conditions as we're open every day. — Hidden Treasure Charters.
Bighorn River — The Bighorn is fishing excellent with thick hatches of PMDs and a few black caddis. This is some of the best dry fly fishing of the year right now. The fish are big and fairly educated, so a good presentation is a must. Nymphing has been very good with PMD nymphs, Pheasant Tails, Scuds, Sowbugs and Worms. The moss has cleared out and the water remains very cold and clear. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Flathead Lake — Fishing continues to be good for lake whitefish using Rattle-d-Zastors with a fly. Bait both with maggots and fish 45 to 55 feet deep. The west side near Big Arm and off Walstead Park and at the north end in the delta area and Angel Point are top options. Lake trout fishing is slow, but a few are picked up when targeting whitefish. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — The bite is on for salmon and lake trout between Sand Arroyo Bay and Haxby Point. Fish are being picked up at 80 feet on flies. Pike are still biting at depths of 10 to 13 feet while trolling UV Rapalas in green and orange. One group of bass anglers pitching toward shore got into a pod of walleye — up to 18 inches — in 3 to 7 feet of water. The bass bite is "ridiculous" throwing plugs and jerking them back next to weed beds. — Rock Creek Marina.
Lake Mary Ronan — Night fishing has been super after about 10 p.m. for kokanee salmon. Try jigging with Glo Hooks or a jig baited with maggots, shrimp or crawdad tails. Lucky anglers are limiting out in less than a half hour. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Montana
Beaverhead River — The Beaverhead below Clark Canyon Reservoir has cleared somewhat. The farther downstream you go, the more clear the water gets. We are catching a few fish, but warm water and drifting moss make conditions less than ideal. We should see craneflies later this week in numbers to make things somewhat interesting. Cooler weather and rain by midweek should help the lower sections of the river. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Trolling size 7 crankbaits, like a Shad Rap, could get you into walleye. Try Wacky Rigs and Senkos for smallmouth bass. — Scheel's, Billings.
Bitterroot River — The Bitterroot is low and clear. Not much for bugs out there besides a few tricos in spots. It’s terrestrial time. Hopper/dropper is the name of the game for the next few weeks. Sweetgrass Hopper, More or Less, Morrish, Chubbies and Thunder Thighs with a Perdigon, Jig Prince, Jig PT, San Juan or Rubberlegs is the best way to get into fish right now. Tricos are an option in a few spots, and having a few Tucker’s Twiggy, CDC Duns and Polywing Tricos will get those sippers to eat. A drag-free drift is a must for fish eating these small mayflies. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot has greened up and is back in shape for fishing. Still a bit of color to it, but making for some better fishing. Hoppers, Ants, Beetles and any land bug that falls in the water is getting eaten. A Morrish, More or Less, Yeti, Thunder Thighs or Sweetgrass Hopper with a Duracell, Double Bead Stone, 20 Incher, Perdigon, Prince, San Juan or PT off the back will be the ticket. Ants are fishing well too, so bring your ant box or at least a few different kinds/colors of ants. In the “green” water using a Sparkle Minnow, Zirdle or Zonker has been a good bet. As the water clears this won’t be a great method, but for now it can get some big fish. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The Boulder is fishing well as the fish continue to eat grasshoppers, especially on the lower river, below the Natural Bridge. Fish attractor patterns, terrestrials and small dries in the national forest for the best action. Combine a grasshopper and a small beadhead when the rises are hard to come by. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye are being caught in the mornings between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and around Confederate. The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with green, orange or white spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. An occasional perch is being caught by anglers fishing for walleye. A few rainbows are being caught in deeper water around Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Shore fishing has been slow for all species. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork has been hit or miss the last week. We aren’t seeing many bugs, besides a few tricos. That should change this week with some cooler weather and even rain coming in. Hopper/dropper fishing has been the best method to get into fish. Pick your favorite hopper in a tan, peach or pink and tie a long dropper off the back. Droppers can include: Rubberlegs, Jig Princes, Jig PT’s, Duracells, San Juans or a Darker Perdigon. Tricos should start to hatch more consistently in the mornings and have a size 18-22 Tucker’s Twiggy, Organza Spinner, Double Wing Spinner, Drowned Spinner or a hot spot Para-Wulff. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — The water temperatures have gone down to the upper 60s. It looks like the reservoir has turned over. The water clarity has diminished to around 5 feet. There's also a lot more moss floating around. Trout fishing has been tough, with only a few fish being caught in the early morning hours. The walleye bite was better this week. Pitching jig raps around rocky points or trolling Rapalas produced some fish. The perch are still active along the weed edges and are happily biting worms. I heard from a group that caught a few ling in the Willow Creek arm. They were using a white jig head tipped with a worm. All three boat docks are still usable. Use the North Shore ramp if you have a big boat. The boat ramp at Marshall Cove is closed because of low water.— Cooney State Park.
Flathead River, Middle Fork — Try a para-Purple Haze, Blue Winged Olive or orange Humpy. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.
Flathead River, North Fork — A green Dave's Hopper has been the hot fly of the week. If that doesn't work, try a Peacock Elk-Hair Caddis, para-Purple Haze or BWO. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.
Flathead River, South Fork — Dry fly action here with a Peacock Elk-Hair Caddis, black and orange Humpies, a para-Purple Haze or para-BWO. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.
Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — The smallmouth bass bite should remain strong until the weather cools. Rooster Tail spinners or plastics like crawdads or Senkos in watermelon colors are working. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — Fishing has been pretty slow. A few anglers are boating chinook salmon, but nothing big, pulling flies and bait cups. An occasional lake trout will bite the same rig. Walleye anglers are bottom bouncing. — Lakeridge Lodging and Bait Shop, Fort Peck.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Fourchette — Twenty-four children participated in a fishing tournament last weekend with a 26-inch walleye and 38-inch pike caught. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Gallatin River — Even with the recent restrictions in the valley, the Gallatin in the canyon up into Yellowstone Park still has good water conditions. Fishing mornings and evenings with a Spruce Moth, Rusty Spinner, Caddis or general attractor pattern is a good option. As the high sun rises try a Hopper, Ant or Beetle with a small flashy beadhead nymph dropper. If you are looking to nymph, try a McCunes Sculpin dead drifted with a tan Pats Rubberleg or any small flashy nymph of your choice. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Georgetown Lake — The damselfly hatch is thick and fish are eating them with reckless abandon. Balance Leeches paired with a Damsel Nymph under an indicator have been productive. Other patterns worth trying are: Damsel dries, Callibaetis nymph, Parachute Callibaetis, Drifter Midges and Goddard Caddis. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.
Glacier National Park — Red Eagle Lake has been fishing well with a black Woolly Bugger, Prince Nymph, Renegade and Royal Coachman. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.
Hauser Reservoir — Most walleyes continue to be picked up in the Causeway arm and from the Causeway Bridge. A few walleye are being caught near the dredge piles, as well. Successful walleye anglers have been pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points or weed beds or using floating jigs and leeches/crawlers from shore. Green, chartreuse or white jigs have been popular colors. The rainbow bite is good in the early morning hours while trolling cowbells and Wedding Ring combos between the York Bridge and the dam. Using lead core line and having at least four colors out while trolling has been working well. Shore anglers are finding an occasional rainbow at Riverside and Black Sandy while using Power Bait. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — Fishing has been a little on and off with the cooler weather. As the weather becomes more consistent over the next few days you can expect the callibaetis emergences to be good. The lake level is currently at 79%, so some of the areas that we are used to fishing have changed quite a bit. Also keep an eye out for ant activity as we have been seeing a good number of them on the lake and the fish love to eat these guys. Have with you size 16-18 deer hair Callibaetis Spinners, Callibaetis Sparkle duns, Callibaetis Foam Spinners and Arrick's Parachute Ant, all in size 16. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — Some walleye are being caught while pitching jigs or vertical jigging near Split Rock. Shore anglers are finding good numbers of perch around the boat docks at Log Gulch boat ramp and Departure Point with small jigs. Chartreuse, green or white colored jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers have been popular for perch and walleye. Rainbows continue to be picked up on the lower end of the reservoir. Most anglers are doing well while fishing during the early morning or late evening hours. Trolling cowbells and Wedding Ring combos around 30 feet down in the water column has been working well for rainbows. — FWP, Helena.
Lake Koocanusa — Kokanee salmon fishing is pickup up, with the average fish measuring about 8 to 12 inches. Anglers are trolling at 1 mph about 25 to 50 feet deep while pulling silver flashers or cowbells trailed by a silver Wedding Ring or Kokanee Killer baited with red maggots or white corn. Anglers are also picking up a few 6- to 16-inch rainbow trout fishing in the coves in the morning by tossing a Rooster Tail or Mepps in black or brown. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — Even with the recent rains and the dam pumping water daily, the flows are still low and extremely hot water temps during fishable hours. It's probably best to leave this river alone till things cool down in September. If you do decide to fish the lower, go very early in the morning, use barbless hooks, get your fish in as soon as possible, and do not take your fish out of the water as this exponentially increases mortality. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper stretch has been fishing good. With all the recent storms and cloud cover, the streamer bite has been awesome in the mornings. After the morning streamer bite has subsided, a Hopper-dropper has been the best bet. For droppers, anything small and flashy will get the job done: Split-case PMDs, Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Goblins, Copper John, Prince Nymphs, Perdigons, Worms, Shop Vacs, black and brown Rubberlegs, and your favorite Caddis Pupa are all good bets. Ants have also been in abundance on the upper, so fish are keying into those dropped off of Hopper. One of the most underrated flies on the upper is a Sunken Ant. There has been a lot of big brown trout caught very early in the morning on big streamers. Streamer color has been variable lately, but typically black and olive are great colors on cloudier and rainy days and yellow and white are our favorites for sunny days. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Missouri River, below Holter — Tricos are disappearing. Nymphing is still working well. Or try a Hopper with an Ant along the bank, a Royal Chubby or a Bloom's Purple Flying Ant. Hopefully cooler weather this week will make things better. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Noxon Rapids Reservoir — New tactics will be needed to continue catching fish. The surface temperature is 76 degrees. Pike and walleyes are being caught at depths of 15 to 25 feet on perch crankbaits, or your favorite crankbait. Bottom bouncing rigs with a 2-3 ounce weight is working for walleyes (harness night crawler combos trolling). Deep crankbaits, 14-plus feet, have had moderate success. Bluegills and perch can be caught with small jigs and crawlers around weed beds, also try the backs of creeks. For bass, use crankbaits and soft plastics in 8 to 20 feet of water. Frogs, jigs and heavy Texas rigs in weed beds. More advanced anglers may try targeting the main lake structure in 20 feet of water with a variety of techniques. Bass are in their summer patterns. — Lakeside Motel and Resort, Noxon.
Pablo Reservoir — The fishing is hot for northern pike using big, but light spoons. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Rock Creek (East) — Rock Creek is running at 170 cfs this week with water temps in the low 60s in mornings. The hopper bite has been slowing, ﬁshing terrestrial patterns such as Ants and Beetles in the morning to afternoon, and large dries in the evening has been productive. For dries try: Dormans Water Walker Golden Stone (10), Crystal Stimulator Yellow (12), Daves Callibaetis (14), Sparkle Dun (20), Trina’s Carnage Green Drake (12), Purple Craze (14 ). Nymphs: Tungsten Copper John Chartreuse (14), Tungsten Jig Hares Ear (16), JuJu Midge (18), MT Prince X-Mas (14), Trina's BubbleBack Emerger BWO (18). Streamers: Galloup's Mini Dungeon Craw (8), Slump Buster Rust (6), Thin Mint (10), Coﬀey’s Sparkle Minnow Light Olive (6). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — Try a small terrestrial with a thin-bodied nymph as a dropper. The early morning or evening streamer bite can be good. Hoppers, ants, beetles, craneflies, spruce moths, caddis, yellow Sallies, PMDs, midges, tricos and hecubas are hatching. Patterns include, nymphs: Pat's Rubberlegs in black, brown, (6-10); Pheasant Tail Nymph, (12-18); Pink San Juan Worm (8-10); Hot Bead San Juan Worm red; Montana Prince tan (12-16), double bead Stone black (4), Yellow Sally (14-16), Yellow Frenchie (14-16). Streamers: Sparkle Minnow (6) in olive; Zonkers (6-8) in natural, olive, or yellow; Kreelex Minnow (6) in copper/gold, gold/silver or purple/silver. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Swan Lake — When the water cools, fishing will pick up, especially for lake trout when they gather to spawn around mid-October. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Stillwater River — Hopper fishing has been proliﬁc on the lower portions with brown trout coming to the bank for big eats. Look for BWO hatches on the upper reaches above Nye. Dries: Morrish Hopper Purple (12), Chubby Chernobyl Purple (10), Daves Parachute BWO (16). Nymphs: Lucent PT Purple (16), BH Holo Batman (14), Blooms Zirdle Purple (8), Half Back (8). Streamers: Coﬀey's Sparkle Minnow Smoke/Purple (4), Dirty Hippie Cravens Rainbow (6), The Grinch (6), Thin Mint (8). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Tiber Reservoir — Youngsters participating in a walleye tourney did well jigging and bottom bouncing using crawlers and leeches for bait. A few others fishing from shore reeled in northern pike. — Ru’s Tiber Marina.
Tongue River Reservoir — A few crappie have been caught. Try fishing in 25 to 30 feet of water with a worm or leech. Walleye are in 12 to 15 feet of water. Dunk a jig tipped with a minnow, worm or leech. The bass bite is always pretty good. For larger ones target the deeper water with structure and toss Rapalas and Senkos. — Tongue River Marina.
Yellowstone River, Big Timber — The Yellowstone is fishing pretty well, with fish eating Trico Spinner and Grasshopper dry flies. Look for the trico spinner fall around midmorning. One might also try a Golden Stone dry in the morning. If the fish won't take a dry, try a shallow nymph rig with a Pat's Rubberlegs and a Beadhead Pheasant Tail Nymph for some action. Remember to keep the fish in the water as the water temps are still in the hoot-owl restriction range. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — Fish are starting to congregate in the holes due to the low water. Catfish are hitting on cut baits while bass and walleye are hitting jigs baited with minnows and worms, different plugs and plastics. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — As the clarity returns, Hopper-droppers are the main game. Some fish are still swiping, but if you have the right hopper fly there are some nice fish already looking for them. Yellow or light pink Hoppers seem to be two colors the fish have been most interested in eating. Running a dropper at various lengths has been effective to get into fish between dry fly eats. The high sun can definitely change the dry fly bite, but smoky days are giving fake cloud cover. Some fish are keyed on a short dropper imitating an emerger. Some fish are hugging bottom and the best way to get into them is a full nymph rig. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — The water continues to drop. The fishing has been good for catfish, smallmouth bass, sauger and walleyes. Crankbaits like a Rapala, Shad Rap or Flicker Shad, along with jigging with minnows seems to be working. Cut bait and shrimp have caught catfish. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Flows remain lower than normal. Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry action on Tricos, Hoppers, Ants and smaller Caddis. For nymphs try: Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, Yum Yum Scud, Small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink soft hackle Sowbug. Dries: Caddis, Hoppers, Tricos and Trico Spinners. Streamer patterns: Zirdles, Leeches, Woolly Buggers and conehead Zonkers, Double Bunnies and Sex Dungeons. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — The lake has cleared up a bit. Might still want to go slow with your presentation and run some brighter lures. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — Flowing at 275 cfs in Clark, Wyoming. The lower Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River is very low and water temps are critical if fishing later in the day. Hoppers and caddis are on the water. Dries: Yellow Stimulators, Ho Candy yellow, Horrors and other favorite hopper patterns. Elk hair caddis, yellow Humpy, Royal Trudes, Royal Wulffs and Parachute Adams (size 10-18). Nymphs: beadhead Prince, Pheasant Tails, Gold-Ribbed Hare’s Ears, Pat’s Stones, Spanish Bullets in black, pearl or purple and North Fork Specials size 8 and smaller. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — Kokanee salmon fishing remains strong. Rig your line with flashers and dodgers followed by a Wedding Ring baited with shoe peg corn. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — Fishing very well for waders or floaters. Water temps and water quality is good compared to every other river and stream located in northwest Wyoming or Yellowstone National Park. The river is cloudy below the confluence of Sage Creek, but still fishable all the way to the Willwood/Powell Bridge takeout. Nymphing is most productive with beadhead nymphs smaller than size 8. The dry fly fishing is also good when one spots rising trout, especially after the sun sets. Hoppers and Caddis are great choices early and late on the river. Midday go deeper using a hopper/nymph dropper rig. Nymphs: Tan or black North Fork Specials, Tungsten Czech Princess, Copper John, Pheasant Tails, Hare’s Ears, pink soft hackle Sowbugs and pink Scuds. Streamers are a mix. Buggers, Zonkers, Peanut Envy, Mini Peanut, Mouthwash, Sex Dungeon. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — Turbid in Wapiti Valley upriver to Sweetwater Creek (Wapiti Campground). Above Sweetwater, the river is low but fishable all the way past Pahaska Tepee. For wet flies try: black North Fork Specials with silver, red, hot orange or purple bead heads (10-14); Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Stonefly Nymphs (8-12); Prince Nymphs (8-12). Dry flies: Chubby Chucks (gold, purple, tan, olive), Stimulators (orange or yellow), Hopper Carnage, Ho Candy (red, purple, yellow, orange), Natural Horrors, Turk’s Tarantulas (tan, yellow, red) in sizes 6-12.— North Fork Anglers, Cody.
South Fork of the Shoshone — Water quality is good. Water flows are much lower than seen in many years, but water temps are still very good. For wet flies try: tan or black North Fork Specials (8-14), bead head or regular Prince, Copper Johns, Bloody Mary, PTs, Gold-Ribbed Hare’s Ear. Dries: Hoppers, Chubby Chucks, Ho Candy’s, para Adams, Purple Haze, Elk Hair Caddis and Stimulators. Streamers: Peanut Envy, mini Peanuts, Woolly Buggers, Muddler Minnows, Zonkers and similar imitations size 2-10. Tan, olive, black and white. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — The water is low. — Wea Market, Meeteetse.
Yellowstone National Park — Water conditions in the northeast corner are low. If you are traveling to Slough, Lamar or Soda Butte you can expect that portions of these waters right along the road will have several folks in them. Our advice is to take a bit of a hike to find some solitude and good fishing. Terrestrials are the name of the game so have a size 14 Morrish Hopper in tan and yellow, Arrick's Parachute (14-16), Killer Bees (12) and Jake's Gulp Beetle (16-14). If you like throwing droppers off of your dry flies a size 16-18 Zebra Midge, 18-16 Spanish Bullet or a Brown Napoleon Jig (16) should do the trick. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.