Fishing report: Cooler weather slows fishing, but Hoppers are still hot

Yellowstone River, Columbus — The Hopper bite should continue to be good to excellent most days in the afternoon. Try nymphing in the morning before the hoppers get going around lunch time. Hopper patterns like a Fat Frank, Yellowstoner Hopper, Water Walker or Chubby (6-10) in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan have been working well. Try fishing a double Hopper setup with a larger top pattern and a smaller trailing Hopper pattern like an Otter Hopper, Parachute Hopper, Micro Chubby, or Fat Frank. Space them well apart to cover different lines of current on the water. During the afternoon, fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze is a good option as well. Nymphing early with a bigger lead fly like a Girdle Bug, rubberleg Prince Nymph, or Batman with an Optic Nerve or Hare’s Ear as a trailer should produce. Also try dead drifting Buggers. Now’s the time to start think about streamer fishing, and The Grinch and Electric Goldfish are always good choices. There may be some tricos on the water in the morning, so look for risers in the slicks and foam back eddies. A small Parachute Adams or Purple Haze might do the trick. Sometimes there are pods of small whitefish rising. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.