Fishing report: Despite 'hoot owl' restrictions, fishing around the region productive

­ Rock Creek — This creek is fishing well, but it’s busy. It seems to be busier this summer than ever. If you want to beat the crowd, fish early or late and be willing to walk farther or head to the middle or even to the upper creek. It’s terrestrial season with hoppers, ants and beetles. Smaller hoppers (16-18) are all on the menu. Deep droppers have been the ticket when the fish won’t come up and eat the dry. Use jig nymphs, princes, PT’s and San Juans for droppers. Attractor dries have been getting some fish to come up as well. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Stillwater River — The water flows are steadily dropping. The Rosebud has been dumping in some color that takes a while to get diluted. The upper river is pretty much done for float fishing unless one is an experienced oarsmen with a light load and doesn’t mind dragging their boat in a few spots. Hopper fishing has picked up. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, stimulators, Jack Cabe and smaller size chubbies in the early morning to mid-afternoon. Smaller size (10-14) hopper patterns like fat Franks in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well. Other patterns like micro chubbies, smaller otter hopper or parachute hopper are good choices too. Dropper nymphs like smaller-sized prince nymphs and red copper johns, and lil’ spankers are picking up fish as well. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubberleg like a girdle bug or Pat’s rubberleg along with a smaller bead-head nymph like a prince or Batman has been productive as well. There may still be a few stray PMDs and yellow Sallies coming off mid-morning, so a PMD nymph as a dropper is picking up fish as well as a small dry pattern dropper. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Later in the afternoon, look for caddis. A smaller size stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a purple haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or stimulator. Fish in these waters love the Jack Cabe. The rubberleg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. Water temperatures on the lower river are heating up, so play and land fish promptly. We recommend getting on early and off early to avoid stressing the fish more than necessary. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.