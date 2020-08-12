Fishing report: Despite 'hoot owl' restrictions, fishing around the region productive

It's that time of year again when "hoot owl" fishing restrictions are imposed on rivers due to temperatures reaching 73 degrees or more. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has prohibited fishing from 2 p.m. midnight on the following streams in southwest Montana:
• The lower Gallatin River from the Highway 84 bridge near Four Corners to the Missouri River. The Gallatin is especially low below Cameron Bridge Road.
• The lower Ruby River from Duncan District Road to the Beaverhead River.
• The Big Hole River from the North Fork of the Big Hole River to Dickie Bridge west of Wise River, and from Maidenrock Fishing Access Site to the Beaverhead River, in accordance with the Big Hole Watershed Committee Drought Plan.
• The lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to the Jefferson River.
• The entire Jefferson River, in accordance with the Jefferson River Drought Plan.
Fishing on those rivers in the morning or upstream of these stretches has been productive.
Meanwhile, dry fly anglers can look to the Bighorn River for all-day dry fly action. The temps are perfect and the hatches are poppin’.
The walleye bite has been consistent in size and volume at Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Best action is from Goose Bay to Confederate.
Anglers looking for exceptional bass fishing should head to Hell Creek on the Fort Peck Reservoir. Bottom bouncing has been the ticket.
For prime time fishing in the twilight, head to the Tongue River. Best chances for a decent walleye in the dusk or dawn here.
Top picks
Bighorn River — Dry fly season is on. This river continues to kick out impressive hatches of PMDs and black caddis daily. Fishing has been great in all aspects (nymphing, dry flies and some streamers). The river is crowded, but the fish don’t seem to mind. If you’re looking to hunt heads, plan on being on the water by about 11 a.m. and stay until dark. You can fish dries just about all day long. The fish haven’t been pushovers and the amount of bug activity is heavy, so they have plenty of food to choose from. Our favorite patterns include PMD Last Chance Cripples, CDC X Caddis, Paraspinners, Para Pheasant Tails and just about any other techy CDC bugs you like to throw. Nymphing has been very good from late morning through early afternoon. Sow bugs (Carpet Bugs, Rays, Jellybeans) and PMD Nymphs (CDC Bubbleback, MacGrubers, Split case PMD). A few fish are being picked up on black caddis pupa, but they are pretty focused on the other bugs for now. Water temps have been cool. The black caddis are just starting to get ramped up and then tricos will be soon to follow, which could be September at this point. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The walleye bite continues to be great, with the best action from mid-reservoir to the south end while trolling bottom bouncers with a worm. From Goose Bay to Confederate the walleyes are being caught in 20 to 30 feet of water; around the ponds they are being caught in 5 to 12 feet of water. Try using pink, chartreuse or green Spinner Blades. Some perch are being caught while fishing for walleyes. An occasional walleye is being picked up in these areas from shore as well. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or crankbaits 20 to 25 feet deep around mid-reservoir and the north end by Shannon. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore while using worms around White Earth and Kim’s Marina. — FWP, Helena.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — The northern pike and bass bite is doing very well. The northern are running in about 14 feet. The bass bite is phenomenal right now in 4-40 feet bottom bouncing and pitching. The walleye bite has been good at 20-30 feet bottom bouncing. — Hell Creek Marina
Tongue River Reservoir — The walleye bite has been great at daylight or sunset with worms or jigs. Crappie have been caught in 20-30 feet by vertical jigging with worms or trolling at about one mph. The bass bite has been phenomenal. The northern pike bite is a surprise when searching for other species. Multiple bass have been caught with presentations of jerkbait, twister tails and spinners. — Tongue River Marina.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — This river is in excellent condition and is fishing exceptionally well. Catfishing is steady and the bass fishing is excellent. Night crawlers have been the bait of choice. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Montana
Ackley Lake — The muskie action is up using crankbaits. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — This river is fishing very well. The hopper fishing is getting better every day on portions of the river. The cool, clear flows from Clark Canyon Dam have stabilized and the fish are eating well as PMD, yellow Sally, and caddis hatches remain strong. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Big Hole River — The Montana Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, and Parks will be implementing a 2 p.m. to midnight closure for fishing starting tomorrow from the confluence of the North Fork downstream to Dickie Bridge. The same closure will go into effect from the Maiden Rock Access downstream to the mouth of the river. Water temps triggered the closures. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Poppers, frogs and spooks have been consistently producing hefty smallmouth bass. — Scheels, Billings
Bitterroot River — This river is in the dog days of summer right now. Temps have cooled down a bit, but the lower river is still warm in the afternoons. Morning fishing has been best, by far. The upper river is staying cooler throughout the day. Terrestrials, nocturnal stones and a few PMDs are out right now. We should see tricos soon, but nothing big yet. Hoppers, ants and beetles with droppers of jig nymphs, rubberlegs and San Juans has been the best option. A black, purple or red chubby has been good twitched for the nocturnal stones. PMD Spinners in the mornings have had some nice fish rising. These fish are smart so presentation with light tippet and spinner (18) is key. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Blackfoot River — This river is fishing well right now. You have to wade through some smaller fish to get the bigger ones, but if you persist the nice ones will eventually eat. Early mornings have still been the way to go. Fishing with hoppers (12-14) in pink, tan or yellow has been good. Make sure to drop off a jig nymph, San Juan or a 20-incher off the back. A few PMDs are hatching in the mornings and late evenings. Water temps have dropped a bit, but morning is still the time to get out, especially to beat the tube hatch out. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Boulder River — The water has dropped significantly and is looking good. It is a great time to throw a dry hopper rig. A chubby or stimulator with an attractor mayfly nymph below is a good bet and don’t shy away from trying a small terrestrial up high. Hoppers are out and about and are certainly worth a shot. Be careful wading as the water is cold and the rocks are always slippery. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Anglers fishing with caddis and terrestrials has been effective recently. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), sow bugs, superflash pheasant tails (14-18), red or chartreuse Copper Johns (14), San Juan worms (14-16), olive scuds. Streamers to use are lemon drop, sculpzilla and Miller’s brew Time. Dries to use are missing link caddis (16-18), purple haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — This river is still fishing good. Morning fishing is still the best as the water temps have dropped, but are still getting hot in the late afternoons. The upper river from Rock Creek to the Blackfoot water temps are better, but mornings are still the key to better fishing. Terrestrials, nocturnal stones and a few PMDs are getting fish looking up. In the mornings, a black, purple or red chubby with a stonefly dropper like a 20-incher, prince or rubberlegs for the nocturnal stones hatching at night. Twitching or even skating them will get some violent strikes this time of year. A few PMD spinners are falling in the morning, have a few spinners in the box for those picky fish. Hoppers (10-12) in pink, tan or purple with a 20 incher, Rubberlegs, San Juan or Jig nymph dropper later in the mornings has been a good prospecting bug. If you’re just searching for bigger fish smaller streamers fished deep and jigged in the early mornings has been good too. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Cliff and Wade Lakes — These waters are fishing very well this time of year, especially when the spruce moths show up. Focus on the steeper wooded banks in the morning hours and use a summer spruce moth (14) to catch those trout cruising the banks in search of moths. Once the wind comes up in the afternoon, drifting along those same banks and casting a pink thunder thighs hopper (10) or longhorn beetle can also be effective. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Cooney Reservoir — This week the water temperature ranged from 70 to 73 degrees. With the increased recreational use on the reservoir the water is murky. Evening trout fishing has picked up, and the fish being caught are not big but there is a lot of them. Perch fishing seems to be the best right now; they are targeting worms along the weed edges, in 15 to 20 feet of water. The walleye seem to be hit and miss. Some fishermen have caught smaller walleye by the dam with orange rapalas. Other groups found bigger fish on rocky point using rip’n’glides. With the warmer temperatures remember to practice quick handling of your fish. — Cooney State Park.
Flathead Lake — The whitefish bite is a little slow this week. Big Arm and the Delta have been producing sporadically. Anglers are trolling with cut plugs with maple sausage for lake trout. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead River — This river is really looking good. For better chances, throw chatter baits or paddle tails. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Winds are at about 5-10 mph. The weather has been around 90 degrees. The lake trout bite has been doing very well recently. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — The fishing has been good. The walleye, northern, bass and crappie have been caught on bottom bouncing and crank baits in about 20-35 feet of water. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — Overall, the fishing has been consistently good. The west side has been producing hefty walleye and northern bottom bouncing crawlers in 20-30 feet of water. The salmon bite has been slow but steady. The lake trout have been running pretty good. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Fresno Reservoir — Preferred fishing methods on the reservoir 12 miles from Havre are: Fly fishing, spinning and bait casting. The best times to fish the Fresno are late evening to early morning (10 p.m.-2 a.m.). — Hook and Bullet.
Gallatin River — The Gallatin from Gateway to Big Sky is the place to be. The water flows are down and the fishing has been solid. If you head this way you can get them on streamers, nymphs, and dries. However, it's certainly dry dropper season and this is a tough rig to beat this time of year. Chubbies, ants and hoppers are great dries for this rig as they can hold up a fairly heavy nymph. For a dropper, fish are eating attractor mayflies, caddis, PMDs, stones and soft hackles. Nocturnal stones have been hatching throughout the river and spruce moths are hatching in the canyon in big numbers. Fishing a smaller chubby with a spruce moth dry has produced some fantastic dry fly action. If you're not getting fish on the dead drift try twitching and skating those dries. Avoid fishing from Shed's Bridge down to the confluence as water temps are beyond what is considered safe for trout. A hoot-owl restriction prohibiting fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each is in effect on the lower Gallatin River from the Highway 84 bridge near Four Corners to the Missouri River. Anglers are best to avoid this stretch altogether and focus on fishing higher up for some better cooler water temps. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Georgetown Lake — Overall, the kokanee, brook and rainbow trout fishing has been fair to decent. Best techniques are stripping leech patterns, or using callibaetis nymphs, damselfly nymphs, scuds, dead-drifting chironomids and sow bugs. The southeast shoreline is open. The wind has been picking up mid-day but calms down in the evenings. Any time of the day the lake can be fished with good expectation. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Phillipsburg.
Glacier National Park — The west entrance to the park is open to Avalanche Creek. Expect temporary closures at either Lake McDonald Lodge or the foot of Lake McDonald due to full parking lots and congestion. Non-motorized boats are allowed only. Areas of the North Fork, including the roads to Kintla and Bowman lakes, are open as well. The following areas are closed to fishing: Kintla Creek between Kintla Lake and Upper Kintla Lake, Upper Kintla Lake, Akokala Lake, Bowman Creek above Bowman Lake, Logging Creek between Logging Lake and Grace Lake, Cracker Lake, Slide Lake and the impounded pond below the lake. The following creeks are closed for their entire length: Ole, Park, Muir, Coal, Nyack, Fish, Lee, Otatso, Boulder, and Kennedy. The North Fork of the Belly River is also closed, as is the North Fork of the Flathead River within 200 yards (183 m) of the mouth of Big Creek. For more detailed information regulations visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/fishing.htm — GNPS
Hauser Reservoir — The rainbow trout action has slowed a bit with the warmer temperatures and a lot of folks are just out having fun in the water. Some walleye are being picked up by anglers slip bobber fishing from shore at the causeway and pitching jigs or trolling crawler harnesses inside the Causeway Arm. An occasional rainbow is being picked up below Canyon Ferry Dam while pitching jigs along the shorelines. Boat anglers are picking up an occasional rainbow while trolling cowbells and wedding rings tipped with crawlers around 15-20 feet down between York Bridge and White Sandy. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — This lake has been picking up steam and the emergences of tricos and callibaetis have been strong, especially on the Madison Arm. This means it's officially gulper season. The fish in have started to rise more consistently and track better, which has certainly helped success rates, with less of the one and done risers. Other arms of the lake such as the Grayling Arm and the west side have also seen good callibaetis emergences. For tricos, have sparkle duns (20) and CDC para-spinners (20). For callibaetis, deer dair spinners (16), sparkle duns, tilt-wing duns and sprout emergers have worked well for us over the past week. We've also been seeing a few ants out on the lake, and when the ants come out you won't want to be without a few good imitations such as a stubby ant (14) or a honey CDC flying ant (16). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — Anglers are finding a few perch here and there while running slip bobber rigs with leeches around weed beds. The best action for perch has been on the lower end of the reservoir. Anglers trolling Cowbells or crankbaits above suspended fish are still picking up an occasional rainbow in the lower end of the reservoir. The walleye action has slowed a bit but a few walleyes are still being picked up while trolling bottom bouncers, running slip bobbers and leeches or vertical jigging in 10-30 feet of water near Cottonwood Creek and on the lower end of the reservoir. Fly anglers are catching an occasional rainbow between Gates of the Mountains boat ramp and the river section below Hauser Dam. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — the water flows from the Libby Dam will remain at 9,500 cfs through the middle of September. The water temp is at about 59 degrees and the clarity is terrific. Dry fly action is great throughout the entire day. Caddis and PMDs continue to pop throughout the day. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Make a good presentation and fish will eat a parachute Adams (14) or an elk hair caddis. Look for fish in 2-6 feet deep and especially in boulder gardens and deep riffles. The past couple days have been very good. Remember to get the bugs down deep and keep them down. Keep an eye on your indicator and if you notice even the slightest change in speed, LIFT! Also look for fish in slower current, buckets, tail outs, and around cover and rocky runs. Slip your bugs above and below boulders in the cushions as fish will be concentrated in soft pockets. Fish streamers slowly with a pulse now and again to make them look like struggling baitfish. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Mary — This week the perch bite has been decent while the best time for kokanee has been in the evening. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — The water temp in the morning is running about 70 degrees out of the dam and much warmer around Blacks Ford. If you do happen to head this way please fish early, get fish in quickly and handle fish as little as possible. Pinching your barbs to get a quick release is a good call also. Dry fly fishing early with hoppers, attractors and caddis should get you into fish and keep you out of the moss. Crayfish, worms, soft hackles, caddis pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are our go-to flies when nymphing the lower. The tube hatch is in full force also, so plan accordingly. REMINDER: This is the first year for the lower to be permanently hoot owled from July 15 until Aug. 15. The daily closure will run from 2 p.m. to midnight. This closure covers Warm Springs fishing access down to the confluence. This closure doesn't include Bear Trap canyon. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing well these last couple days with nymphs, dries and streamers. The best fishing has been early in the morning. As the water temps heat up in the afternoon, the fishing has slowed considerably. The river is getting low and clear. Focus more on mid-river structure to find the nicer fish. Fish have lots of food options right now, so this is the time of year when it pays off to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying on. A dry dropper rig has been a great method lately. Don't be afraid to go small with your dropper nymph, it can sometimes be the difference between catching fish and simply fishing. Hoppers, stones, ants, caddis and PMDs are out depending on what stretch of the river you are on. We've had good reports of guides and anglers getting fish on smaller pink hoppers. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss but if the clouds roll through there should be some nice fish on the chase. If the sun is high and you still want to streamer fish try throw a kreelex in copper and gold. Varney Bridge is open to traffic. Rocket shuttle is back in business. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Martinsdale Reservoir — A lot of people out this weekend. Shore and boat fishing was slow. — John Scally, Martinsdale.
Missouri River, below Holter — The Mighty Mo is fishing really good right now. We still have some PMDs around, but tricos and caddis are the main hatches. Nymphing has been steady. The fishing at the Gates of the Mountains (LOG) has been consistent. Tailwater sow bugs and PMD nymphs are working the best in the river and black balanced leeches and chironomids in the lake. Dries that are working the best are: film critic PMD (16), challenged PMD (16), and Ninch’s handman PMD (16). Nymphs and streamers: 3-T jigged Moassasin A-PMD (14-18), 3-T jigged Moassasin A-MFG (14-18), and psycho May PMD (14-18). — Montana Fly Goods, Helena
Missouri River, PN Bridge — Catfish, sauger and walleye have recently been caught here. Night crawlers have been the bait of choice this week. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Pablo Reservoir — The pike and bass bite is hitting on dark tubes. Dark colored plastic worms and crawdads have also been working. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Polson Bay — The water is still running high and fast. Big perch have been reported but just not in big numbers. Bait fish have been bait of choice recently. The smallmouth bass are lurking and active. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Rock Creek — This creek is fishing well, but it’s busy. It seems to be busier this summer than ever. If you want to beat the crowd, fish early or late and be willing to walk farther or head to the middle or even to the upper creek. It’s terrestrial season with hoppers, ants and beetles. Smaller hoppers (16-18) are all on the menu. Deep droppers have been the ticket when the fish won’t come up and eat the dry. Use jig nymphs, princes, PT’s and San Juans for droppers. Attractor dries have been getting some fish to come up as well. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Spring Creek —Browns and rainbows have been caught using nymphs and dry flies. Might see a bump in flows due to some rainfall. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The water flows are steadily dropping. The Rosebud has been dumping in some color that takes a while to get diluted. The upper river is pretty much done for float fishing unless one is an experienced oarsmen with a light load and doesn’t mind dragging their boat in a few spots. Hopper fishing has picked up. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, stimulators, Jack Cabe and smaller size chubbies in the early morning to mid-afternoon. Smaller size (10-14) hopper patterns like fat Franks in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well. Other patterns like micro chubbies, smaller otter hopper or parachute hopper are good choices too. Dropper nymphs like smaller-sized prince nymphs and red copper johns, and lil’ spankers are picking up fish as well. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubberleg like a girdle bug or Pat’s rubberleg along with a smaller bead-head nymph like a prince or Batman has been productive as well. There may still be a few stray PMDs and yellow Sallies coming off mid-morning, so a PMD nymph as a dropper is picking up fish as well as a small dry pattern dropper. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Later in the afternoon, look for caddis. A smaller size stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a purple haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or stimulator. Fish in these waters love the Jack Cabe. The rubberleg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. Water temperatures on the lower river are heating up, so play and land fish promptly. We recommend getting on early and off early to avoid stressing the fish more than necessary. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The hopper bite has been good to excellent most days. Try nymphing in the morning before the hoppers get going around lunch time. Hopper patterns like a fat Frank, Yellowstoner Hopper, water walkers or chubby in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan all in a size 6-10 have been working well. The pink pookie is a Yellowstone favorite too. Try fishing a double hopper setup with a smaller hopper pattern like an otter hopper or parachute hopper trailed off the bigger pattern. During the afternoon, fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a purple haze will produce. Nymph fisherman should have success with a big rubberleg fished down deep. Also try dead drifting buggers. The grinch and electric goldfish are always good for streamer fishing. Fish are being found for the most part in moving water that has some definition, gentle riffle water, deeper buckets and along gravel bars. Now is a good time to fish hoppers before the fish have been inundated with them. We’re recommending getting on and off the water early as water temperatures are heating up. Fish should be played and landed promptly. Note that Twin Bridges is closed for access while the railroad bridge is undergoing repair. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — After a couple mud plugs, the 'Stone is back in action. It's running around 3,130 cfs but still proceed with caution when floating as wave trains and hydraulics are nasty in some sections. Please check water temperatures before you float, as certain areas are getting up to 70 degrees. Hoppers, stoneflies, caddis, PMDs and worms are all on the menu, depending on which section you are in. Midday has been fishing a little tough with the high sun and lack of clouds lately. Morning Chubbie-droppers for the nocturnals, and afternoon Hopper-dropper rigs tight to the bank have resulted in some nice fish hitting the net, along with lots of whitefish on the dropper. We have had some good reports from anglers getting fish on streamers as well. Try stripping small and flashy streamers through the faster water. The evening caddis hatch has been great and will have lots of fish looking up. Shorter nymph rigs with some split shot have also been productive. Also don’t overlook seams below islands, as lots of fish will be holding there. Before you go, be sure to check out your boat ramp options, most are in good shape but some tend to change quite a bit after the runoff. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Wyoming
Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — Trout, smallmouth bass, sauger and catfish have been caught at the docks. At the state line, walleye and bass anglers are happy with their success. — Horseshoe Bend Marina.
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry later in the day on caddis and midges. We are having great success on float trips at Wedding of the Waters to Thermopolis now. Lots of grass and moss now due to the increasing water temps. This can be a nuisance but we deal with it every year July through September. The water flows are at 1,403 cfs. Flies: nymphs, zebra midges, San Juan worms, yum yum scud, pink soft hackle sow bug, yuk bugs, Pat's rubberlegs, jig-head nymphs, midge pupa, wire worm, and small North Fork specials in black or tan. Streamer patterns, leeches, woolly buggers and cone-head zonkers, double bunnies, sex dungeons and muddler minnows are also taking trout. The hatches popping right now are caddis and midges. Cicadas and hoppers are getting attention in the Wind River Canyon area and now on the float into Thermopolis. Dries: Griffith’s gnats, rojo midge, parachute Adams, Hemingway caddis, elk hair caddis, Dave’s hopper and Wades natural horror. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — Copper and silver spinners and spoons have been working very well recently. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — The water quality is better and the river is fishable. Water flows are 841 cfs at the Clarks Fork Fish Hatchery. Salmonflies and golden stones are on the water later in the day. Green drakes, yellow Sallies and caddis are also flying around. If you’re fishing the lower canyon section the water is still heavy. Wade the edges. You can’t cross the river at any point with the flows the way they are. Look for rattlesnakes! Mosquitoes are also a nuisance in places. Golden stones, salmonflies and caddis are active. Some green drakes and yellow Sallies near the canyon and downstream through the prairie country. Dry/dropper or going deep with weighted nymphs recommended. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and West Newton Lakes — The lakes are fishing OK, not any better than that due to both being fuller than seen in decades. Water temps in the high 60s. East Newton is fishing fair except early morning or late in the evening. Trout numbers (rainbows, browns, tiger trout and splake) are down and the size of the lake has doubled, which spreads out the trout. Access and parking is limited to the southwest corner of the former parking lot. The West Newton Lake is fuller compared to past years. Cutthroat are the only species of trout in the lake. Nonnative goldfish have been introduced. The West Lake is fishing well. Fish the trees and shoreline structure where the trout seem to be holding. A float tube, small pontoon boat or larger is better to fish from than wading the edges due to water levels. Callibaetis, midges, caddis and damselflies are active on both lakes. Ants, beetles and now hoppers are the terrestrial insects on the lake. Flies: buggers, ice cream cones, chironomid pupae and larvae, Clouser minnows, scuds, Wade’s black North Fork special, wire worms, damsel nymphs, light cahills, parachute Adams, tan sparkle caddis, Wade’s bow-tie midge and adult damsels. Trina’s ant, Wades’ horror, magic beetle and Joe’s hopper for terrestrial imitations. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The water flows are at 1,280 cfs. The Buffalo Bill Reservoir is completely full, so the BuRec has to release more water to keep the dam from breaching. The water quality is getting better as the flows drop and Buffalo Bill Reservoir waters clear. Fish the canyon and the section through town. Wade carefully if in the canyon or swifter sections through town. Rafts, not driftboats, are recommended at these flows. Caddis and golden stoneflies are out in the canyon. Some action on these flies in the slower sections. Not much dry fly action due to flows below town. Wet flies: purple and peacock prince, San Juan worms, Pat’s rubberlegs, black girdle bugs and black North Fork specials. Streamers: Orange blossom, black, brown or dark olive zonkers, darker colored sculpinators, JJ special conehead, black peanut envy, dark sex dungeons, black or brown crystal buggers and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The water flows are at 1,060 cfs and are rapidly dropping. The water quality is improving. Guided trips have done well even though the water is still high. The river has cleared, but flows are swift and heavy in the Wapiti Valley. The weather is not as hot and bright. These conditions should improve trout behavior. REMEMBER: You must have in your possession a valid Wyoming fishing license. Hatches: green drakes, caddis, yellow Sallies, golden stoneflies. Hoppers are out on the lower river through Wapiti Valley. Evening caddis and yellow Sallie activity is good the entire length of the river. Flies: Wet – larger black North Fork specials, fat bastard, epoxy stone, double beaded stones, Pat’s rubberlegs, girdle bugs, all in sizes 2-8. Dries: Tan, purple or gold chubby Chucks, green drake Wulffs, parachute green drakes, royal trudes, royal Wulffs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns have been very effective this time of year. Bead-head nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kick boat or float tube also works well. Scuds best if fishing the bottom near the shoreline. Damselflies are out right now. Anglers should fish damsel nymphs, soft hackled bloody Mary’s and midge pupae for the best results. On the lower, larger streamer are effective on the splake and tiger trout. In shallower water, leeches, scuds, beadhead nymphs, zebra midges, bow-tie midges and wire worms as do hoppers and larger ant or beetle patterns. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park (Slough, Lamar, Soda Butte) — These waters have fished well, though there have been an amazing number of bison over in the Lamar Valley lately, which has actually made fishing the Lamar a little tricky in trying to maintain a safe distance. But other than that, the fishing in the northeast corner has been good over the past week with terrestrials. longhorn beetles, pink thunder thighs (14), Jake's gulp beetle (16) and Yellowstone killer bees are some key patterns you'll want to have with you. Keep an eye out for heptagenia, PMDs and caddis as well if you make your way over.— Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
