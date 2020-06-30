Fishing report: Dry fly fishing heats up on Missouri River

Madison River, Upper — The upper river is in great condition. Fish have lots of food options right now, this is the time of year when it pays to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying in on. Salmonflies and golden stones are out. If your not in the thick of the hatch a black Pat's Rubberlegs or a Golden Stone Nymph have been on fire. Also, Worms, Caddis Larvae, Baetis, Soft Hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. An extra split shot can be the difference between fishing and catching fish. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily and some big fish are looking for a big meal. White still seems to be the hot color. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.