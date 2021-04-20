Fishing report: Dry fly opportunities begin to emerge

Madison River , Lower — This stretch has been fishing great. The lake has been a bit of a wild card with cold weather and high winds. It seems to be flipping every few days and adding some cold color to the water. Crayfish are starting to go and the San Juan Worm is still a good bet on the dirty water days. If the clouds are in and the wind is calm, the BWOs have been out in force. Watch the edges of the river for heads coming up in the afternoon. We should start to see weird things happening with the flows in the next week or two, so keep an eye on the gauge. It won’t be long for the caddis, as well. This is a great time for the lower Madison. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Stillwater River — The river continues to fish well. Cool temperatures have kept the river wadeable and clear. This last week has brought on reports of some dry fly fishing. March browns and Elk-Hair Caddis (12-14) is how you should start your spring dry fly season. There are some midges and mayflies, which can be fished in sizes 16-18, however it’s the March brown and caddis time of year. A Royal Wulff, Parachute Adams or a Purple Haze (12-14) can also produce some surface flash early in the top-water season. If you want to catch one of those big rainbow spawners you will likely have do it subsurface using a big stonefly nymph. Stones to fish include Girdle Bugs, Twenty Bomb, Heater Bomb, Pat's Rubberlegs or North Fork Special in black. Stoneflies can be fished bigger, in a size 8, or even down to a size 12. The Perdigon Fly rage is very legit. Standard Perdigon Nymphs or Red Tag Nymph patterns when fished properly with a Euro rod setup is super boring, but effective. Caddis nymphs like Sparkle Pupa in tan or olive, or a Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail can all cover your caddis or March brown nymph bases. Streamer fishing is effective especially early morning to early afternoon. Sparkle Minnows, Thin Mints, Slump Busters in black or olive as well as Conehead Buggers in similar colors are all you really need. Of course, throwing the big streamers like Galloup’s Dungeons, Boogieman, or a Drunk and Disorderly will all garner attention from bigger trout. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.