Fishing report: Dry flying on the Missouri

Madison River , Lower — The lower river flows have been all over the place as of lately, but that hasn't stopped the fishing . As for dries, golden stones, yellow Sallies, PMDs and caddis are the main game with a great brown drake hatch in the evenings. Crayfish, worms, soft hackles, caddis pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are effective when nymphing the lower. If you're not having any luck fishing the banks, try casting your bugs over the weed beds. Streamer fishing has been decent with not too many numbers but some very quality brown trout hitting the net. Black, white and yellow are the hot colors. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — The upper river is in great condition! Flows are looking great and the Bridges are finally passable. Fish have lots of food options right now, this is the time of year when it pays off to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying in on. Salmonflies and golden stones are out. If your not in the thick of the hatch, a black Pats Rubberlegs or a Golden Stone Nymph have been on fire. Also, worms, caddis larvae, baetis, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. An extra split shot can often be the difference between simply fishing and catching fish. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily and some big fish are certainly looking for a big meal. White still seems to be the hot color. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. Varney Bridge is open to traffic. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.