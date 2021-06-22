Fishing report: End of runoff nears on many area rivers

Madison River , Lower — Flows have been fairly stable and fishing has been good. If floating, be sure to call a shuttle in early. On calm days, we have been seeing a variety of bugs. Caddis, PMDs, Yellow Sallies and stoneflies are all on the menu. There may be a few salmonflies in Bear Trap Canyon, as we had reports of them up this way on Saturday. On overcast days, the dry fly bite can be very productive. When the dreaded wind is mellow, a dry-dropper rig is a great option. Try a Chubby or Water Walker with an atrractor mayfly nymph underneath. Fish are spread out quite a bit, so don't be afraid to fish some water you might typically skip. Double nymph rigs have been the best way to get the numbers typically consisting of worms, crayfish, Zirdle Bugs, Soft Hackles, Lil Spankers, and Dirty Birds. Try fishing the weed beds if you are not getting fish along the banks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — From Ghost Town access to Beaver Creek is closed due to bears feeding on a moose carcass they took down in the river. The upper has been fishing great overall. The West Fork has been pumping mud into the Madison some days more than others. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, worms, Shop Vacs, black & brown rubber legs, and your favorite caddis pupa are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a sculpin under a bobber. Dry fly fishing has been good if you stay late in the day. An Elk-Hair Caddis trailed behind a Purple Haze has been our go to when fish are eating on top. We have had good reports of anglers doing well on BWOs near Raynolds and Three Dollar bridge when there's some clouds and low wind conditions. There has been some nice fish coming on the streamer, with cloudy days better overall. Streamer color has been variable, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. We have had reports of anglers getting better streamer action near Lyons Bridge and below. The sweet spot seems to be the Three Dollar area with excellent streamer, dry and nymph opportunities. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.