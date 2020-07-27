Fishing report: Fat walleye being caught in the Crooked Creek area at Fort Peck Reservoir

Kootenai River — Discharge from the Libby Dam is now at 10,000 cfs and the river is in great shape. The water temps are terrific. Dry fly action is outstanding throughout the entire day. Caddis and PMDs continue to pop later in the afternoon each day depending on the section. If you see bugs, you’ll likely see rising fish. And they’re hungry this time of year. Make a good presentation and they’ll eat a Parachute Adams (14) or an Elk-Hair Caddis (14) perfectly well. You could surely run a dry/dropper rig all day if you wanted. Depending on what stretch your fishing, you will see bugs. A Purple Chubby (12), or Bugmeister with a BH Pheasant Tail (16) will roll nicely if that’s your preference. Nymphing is off the charts. Water temperatures are warming up and trout are feeding more aggressively. Remember to get bugs down and keep them down. Keep a keen eye on your indicator and if you notice even the slightest change in speed, lift. Look for fish in slower currents, buckets, tailouts, and especially around cover and down rocky runs. Slip your bugs above and especially below boulders in the cushions as fish will be concentrated in soft pockets. Also, water temps will likely be a few degrees warmer as you get downstream from the Libby Dam. Be brave and confident. Get out the bigger rods and throw streamers. Fish streamers slowly with a pulse now and again to make them look like struggling baitfish. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.