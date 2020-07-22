Fishing report: Fat walleye still lurking at Crooked Creek

Rock Creek (East) — The water is running right below 300 cfs. The lower section of the creek is looking better. Caddis are popping like crazy with fish eagerly eating them off the surface. Stimulators and Galloups Butch Caddis are the name of the game. Nymphing is always a great game plan. There are a lot of caddis larvae and stonefly nymphs in the water. Streamers: Tungsten Thin Mint, Complex Twist Bugger. Nymphs: BH Caddis Pupa - Olive (16), Hare's Ear Robinson Special (14), BH Rubberleg Prince Nymph (14), Silverman’s BH Epoxy Back Red Tag Sally (14). Dries: Yellow Stimulator (14), Headlight Sally (14), tan or orange Chubby Chernobyl (14), Galloups Butch Caddis (14), Keller's Rocky Mountain Mint Purple (14). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.

Stillwater River — The water flows have dropped and cleared throughout except for some color kicking in at the Rosebud. Wade fishermen should head for the upper river where flows are lower. Fishing on the lower river is excellent right now. Bigger dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabes and smaller size Chubbies have been taking fish throughout the morning into midafternoon. Dropper nymphs like smaller size Prince Nymphs and Red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers are picking up fish as well straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubber leg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg along with a smaller beadhead nymph has been productive. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Later in the afternoon look for caddis. A smaller size Stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a size 14 Jack Cabe or Stimulator. The rubber leg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. The upper river is getting pretty bony for float fishing. Water temperatures on the lower river are heating up, so play and land fish promptly. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.