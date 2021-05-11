Fishing report: General season and paddlefish on Yellowstone open Saturday

Stillwater River — The river has maintained steady flows and water clarity, still giving fly anglers early to mid-May opportunities. The river is higher than it was two weeks ago, but has yet to blow out. With continuing colder water temperatures, nymph fishing is the most productive. Standard springtime nymphs like Stoneflies, San Juan Worms and other Stillwater classics should all produce some results. Stoneflies like Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs and Bitch Creeks (8-10), as well as San Juan Worms in similar sizing are excellent lead fly recommendations. Worms, or as we like to call them “Dirt Snakes,” can be fished in red, tan, pink or purple. Caddis Pupa in tan or olive (14), Zebra Midges in red or black (16-18), or the always “fishy” Pheasant Tails, or Hare’s Ears (10-16) can be as productive as any of the new “hot” flies. Of course a beadhead or Hot Head Prince Nymph (10-14) is always tough to beat. As previously reported, if you are a Euro nymph angler, now is the time to get your Perdigon and Red Tag flies going. Being able to penetrate the water column quickly with Euro nymphs on a short drift can really give this style of fly fishing an advantage during increased flows. If you are in the right place at the right time there can be some dry fly fishing even during the up and down water conditions of early May. March Browns or Caddis dry (12-14) are what you fish this time of year on the Stillwater if you are a top-water angler. A Parachute Adams, Purple Haze, or Royal Wulff in similar sizing can work as well as any natural dry fly when fished in sizes 12-14. Now is also the time to start fishing a dry/dropper rig. The value to fishing streamers this time of year is any soft patch of water will hold trout. If you put a Sparkle Minnow, Grinch, Thin Mint or Slump Buster on that soft patch of water, get ready for your rod to get yanked from your hand. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.