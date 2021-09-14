Fishing report: Get out and enjoy fishing your favorite dry fly while you can

Yellowstone National Park — The Firehole has been fishing well over the past week. The cool overnight temps have kept the river in good shape, and there have been quite a few White Millers out with fish on them. Water temps have stayed good below Midway Geyser Basin until about 1 p.m., then after this it's been time to either move upstream or to a different stream. Next week’s weather cools down quite a bit and by this time next week temps shouldn't be an issue as we will have some low temps in the 20s. Have White Miller Razor Caddis (16-14), White Miller Iris Caddis (18), Hot Spot Soft Hackles in mint and orange (16) and Micro Beeleys (16). The Madison in the park is producing a few fall run fish. More Hebgen Lake fish are running up the Madison but the run is still in its beginning stages. Anglers are catching a spawner here and there, but no one has gotten into a willing pod of them yet. If you'd like to get some early fishing in with them, go ahead, but don't expect to catch big numbers of runners just yet. The Northeast Corner has been fishing and there have been drake mackerels on Slough, Lamar and Soda Butte. Along with the drake mac's make sure that you are prepared with a few Cream Baetis (22) patterns. The fish, especially on Slough Creek, have been keying in on these bugs as of late. Terrestrials still play a major role on the menu, so have a selection of Ants, Beetles and Hoppers. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.