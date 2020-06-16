Fishing report: Enjoy free fishing over Father's Day weekend

Hauser Reservoir —The rainbow bite was pretty good this last weekend. A few have been picked up by boat anglers trolling cowbells and Wedding Rings around Black Sandy, York Bridge and Devil’s Elbow. The recent winds have kept most boaters off Lake Helena, however, walleye anglers are catching a few in the late evening hours from shore at the Causeway with slip bobbers and leeches or floating jigs. Trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses and perch crankbaits in the Causeway Arm is producing a few walleye as well. — FWP, Helena.

Madison River, Upper — the upper is in great condition running around 2,300 cfs. The water is still slightly swift for wading so be careful. Fish have lots of food options right now, this is the time of year when it pays off to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying in on. Nymphing has been the most productive way to get into fish and the dry fly fishing hasn't quite popped yet. Stonefly nymphs, worms, caddis larvae, baetis, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. An extra split shot can often be the difference between simply fishing, and catching fish. If it stays calm out while you are on the river you will likely see some fish eating dries in soft water. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily and some big fish are certainly looking for a big meal. White still seems to be the hot color. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. Don't tread on redds! Varney Bridge is open to traffic. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.