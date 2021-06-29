Fishing report: Hoot owl restrictions enacted on several rivers

Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing great overall. There should still be a few salmonflies. We have also been seeing golden stones, caddis and green drakes. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Worms, Shop Vacs, black & brown Rubberlegs and your favorite Caddis Pupa are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a Sculpin under a bobber. Dry fly fishing has been good if you stay late in the day. An Elk Hair Caddis trailed behind a Purple Haze has been our go-to when fish are eating on top. There has been some fish taking streamers with cloudy days better. We have had reports of anglers getting better streamer action near Lyons Bridge and below. The sweet spot seems to be the Three Dollar area with excellent streamer, dry and nymph opportunities. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.