Fishing Report: Ice recedes, streams swell as rainbow spawn nears

Rock Creek (East) — Warmer temperatures bumped flows this week. Nymph fishing is the way to be productive. As we march towards Mother’s Day, caddis will be on the trout menu. Beadhead Sparkle Pupa in tan or olive, Caddis Shop Vac’s, or Taylor’s Gut Instinct in tan or green (14) will cover you. San Juan Worms (8-10) in red or brown can work exceptionally well during the period of variable water levels. Of course, stonefly nymphs like Red Fox Squirrel, Humphrey Stones or Pat’s Rubber Leg (10-12) are all excellent lead flies in a two-fly setup. It’s tough to beat a red Copper John, Prince Nymph, Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail (12-16) as your dropper nymph. Warmer weather will increase dry fly opportunities. March Brown and tan or olive Caddis are what you want to have in your fly box. Both of these staples can be fished in a 14. Griffith’s Gnats or varied BWO patterns (16) complete your “natural selection.” Parachute Adams or an old-school Royal Wulff can also be effective in the early stages of dry fly season. Attractor dry flies can be fished in sizes 12-16. If you want to catch a big brown, stick with a streamer all day. Whether it’s a standard Conehead Bugger in black or olive, or the amazing Sparkle Minnow, streamers crush it. Kelly Galloup patterns like Dungeons, Barely Legal, or the Boogieman are worth putting in the time and dedication to get good at streamer fishing. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Red Lodge.