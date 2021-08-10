Fishing report: It's terrestrial time for dry fly anglers

Yellowstone River, Livingston — As of Monday the recent rains have colored up the river pretty badly, hopefully we are on the tail end and will see it clearing soon. As the clarity returns, Hoppers are the main game over here. Some fish are still swiping but if you have the right Hopper fly there are some big fish looking for them. Yellow or light pink seem to be two colors the fish have been most interested in. Running a dropper has been effective to get into fish between dry fly action. The high sun can definitely change the dry fly bite, but smoky days are giving fake cloud cover. Some fish are keyed on a short dropper imitating an emerger. Some fish are hugging bottom and the best way to get into them is a full nymph rig. Sally and PMD nymphs are getting steady action. The Yellowstone has gone on hoot owl fishing restrictions from the YNP boundary to the bridge in Laurel. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.