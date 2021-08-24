Fishing report: Last week's rainfall was a welcome relief for anglers

BILLINGS — The rainfall much of the region received last week, coupled with the cooler weather, helped to decrease water temperatures in many rivers and reservoirs.
As a result, some of the water was discolored, but the temporary staining was worth it as the rains brought much-needed moisture.
With cooler temperatures on tap for this week, anglers should be able to enjoy more time on the water.
Some hoot owl restrictions have been lifted, however others still remain, so be sure to check before venturing out. Also, it would still be wise to check water temps and play fish quickly and handle them gently if practicing catch and release.
Here’s the weekly report:
Top picks
Bighorn River — We’re experiencing very good hatches of PMDs and black caddis throughout the whole river. Nymphing has been very good with PMD nymphs, Carpet Bugs, Ray Charles and Caddis Pupa. Late afternoon till dark is the best window of activity. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Blackfoot River — Continues to fish well and water temps have dropped into great shape with this cool off. Hopper-dropper fishing has been the way to go, although in a few spots we are seeing fish take Tricos. Be ready with a box of the little mayflies like Tucker’s Twiggys, Hi-Viz Trico Spinners, P-Hazes and Para-Wulff. Terrestrial fishing with Hoppers, Ants and Beetles has been good as well. Drop a Rubberlegs, Dark Perdigon, Spanish Bullet, Duracell or San Juan off the back. Fishing smaller streamers in the mornings, like a Jig Zonker, Zirdle, Sparkle Minnow or Lil’ Kim has been getting some fish to the boat. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — Try hopper-dropper combinations in the afternoon for best results. Look for small, light-colored mayflies above the Natural Bridge in the afternoons. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — Fishing is excellent for smallmouth bass. Try a Wacky setup. Small crankbaits in perch or firetiger would work. One can also use a plain night crawler. If you anchor up to fish, the big smallmouth have a tendency to sit in the shadow of the boats. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Swan Lake — Lake trout anglers are doing well. Try trolling with a downrigger in 112 feet of water with a Brad’s Super Bait Cut Plug and flasher setup. Tuna fish is a good bait to go in the scent cavity. Some anglers are also jigging for lake trout with a 4-ounce Buzz Bomb. Seahorse Jigs will also work. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Montana
Ackley Lake — The lake is producing a few small trout early in the mornings or evenings. Muskie are starting to be caught at Big Casino Creek Reservoir — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — As of Saturday, the Beaverhead was spitting some nasty gray water out of Clark Canyon Reservoir. Strong winds had whipped the low reservoir, uprooting silt that was making its way through the dam. The water cleared as one went downstream. Conditions seem to change daily. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Anglers could try square bill crankbaits or paddle tail swimbaits for smallmouth. Wacky Rigs would also be a good choice for bass. — Scheels, Billings.
Bitterroot River — The river is still low and clear but is starting to fish better. The cooler temperatures, and even a bit of water from the West Fork, has helped with some much-needed flows. Tricos are out on the lower river in the mornings with spinner falls happening between 10-noon. This is technical fishing. Presentation matters as much as anything else with a drag-free drift. Fish size 20-22 Tucker’s Twiggys, Organza Spinners, Hi-Viz Spinners, and Matt’s Midge off the back of a size 18-20 P-Haze or Para-Wulff. Hopper-dropper fishing is another option, especially on the upper river or if you’re not seeing tricos. Pick your favorite hopper in pink, tan or peach and drop a dark Perdigon, Jig Prince, Jig PT, Rubberlegs or San Juan off the back. On cloudy days, throwing a small streamer like a Zonker, Bling Minnow, Sparkle Minnow or Mason’s Jr. could bring some bigger fish. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleyes and perch are being caught between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and between Hellgate and Confederate, especially off of bay points. The best action has been while using bottom bouncers with green, orange or white spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. Rainbow fishing is picking up around White Earth, Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Rainbows are also being caught from shore by White Earth in Beaver Creek Bay and around Confederate. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork from Warm Springs all the way to the confluence of the Flathead River is under hoot owl restrictions. This includes Fish Creek and the St. Regis River. We are seeing a few tricos out and it should only get better. Be ready with some small duns and spinners (20-22). Hopper-dropper fishing has been the go-to method when you don’t see fish sipping tricos. Try a size 10-12 Sweetgrass Hopper, Yeti Hopper, More or Less, Morrish or Thunder Thighs with a Rubberlegs, 20 Incher, Perdigon, Jig Prince or San Juan dropper. Small streamers in the early morning like a Mason’s Junior, Lil Kim, Zirdle or Jig Zonker in white or olive will get you into some nicer fish. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — The water temperature ranged this week from the mid to upper 60s. The water clarity is still bad at about 8 feet. Trout fishing was steady last week. PowerBait or worms seems to be the most popular. Perch are taking small white or red jigs tipped with a worm. People that could vertically jig them did the best. Walleyes were a little more active last week. Folks caught them jigging Jig Raps and trolling Rapalas. — Cooney State Park.
Flathead Lake (North) — Anglers were doing well on whitefish. Rattle-D-Zastors are the go-to setup. Wanna-B lures in pink and white will also work. No new news on lake trout, but with cooling water temps lake trout action should start improving. Fall Mac Days starts Sept. 16. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead Lake (South) — Smallmouth bass fishing has picked up some, although there are an awful lot of little ones this year. A few whitefish are biting in the Big Arm/Elmo area, but fishing is better on the north end. The lake trout are starting to move in. Try fishing in 40 feet of water. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River, above the lake — Trout fishing has slowed down a little. Spin fishers are having the best luck on Panther Martins or Rooster Tails. For fly fishing, get out your Purple Haze and Ants. — Snappy’s, Kalispell.
Flathead River sloughs — Action should be improving with the cooler weather. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Fishing has been good for northern pike and bass. Walleye fishing is a little slower, but still there. Target 12 feet of water and pull crankbaits in a crayfish pattern. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — For pike, walleye, lake trout and chinook salmon the action is slow. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Fresno Reservoir — Big boats can’t be launched because of low waters. Small boats can be carried to the lake and launched. The shorelines are muddy. Fishing is slow. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Gallatin River — The recent storms have been long awaited and much needed. You can expect some colored water, but the river is still fishing great. Full nymph rigs in the morning, with hopper-droppers in the afternoons and evenings. Caddis, Rusty Spinners, Spruce Moths and terrestrials are all a great option for dries. For nymphs; a Mega Prince or Pats Rubberlegs paired with a small beadhead attractor is a go to. Streamers are also working well on cloudy days, or early in the mornings. As the water clears, tan Sculpins are a favorite. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Georgetown Lake — Balance Leeches paired with a Damsel nymph under an indicator have been productive. Damsels are still around but think terrestrials, too, like Hoppers, Ants and Beetles. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.
Glacier National Park — Temperatures have cooled off and the rain helped with the area's fires. There haven’t been a whole lot of tourists with school starting. The lakes are still fishing well. Have Royal Coachman, Parachute Adams, and Parachute Black Gnats with you. For nymphs, use a Prince Nymph and Zug Bugs. Pray Lake will be fishing really well. Use orange Elk-Hair Caddis, Parachute Adams and a green Dave’s Hopper on the North Fork of the Flathead River. On the Middle Fork of the Flathead River use Parachute Adams, Orange Elk-Hair Caddis, Prince Nymphs, Renegades and Parachute Black Gnats. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.
Hauser Reservoir — The walleye and perch bite was good over the weekend. Most walleyes and perch are being found in the Causeway Arm and some are being picked up near the Dredge Piles or near Spokane Creek Bay. Most walleye/perch anglers are pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points or weed beds. Green, chartreuse or white jigs have been popular. Trolling cowbells and Wedding Ring combos between the York Bridge and the dam is still producing some rainbows. Shore anglers are finding some rainbows at Riverside, the Causeway and Black Sandy while using PowerBait or crawlers and a marshmallow. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — Fishing has slowed down. There is 2.5 to 3 feet of water over the end of the launch ramp. Anglers won’t be able to rent any more boats from Kirkwood, except for two 14-foot outboard boats, for the season. Kastmasters are producing a few fish and the water temps have cooled. The fish are deep. — Kirkwood Resort & Marina.
Holter Reservoir — Some rainbows continue to be picked up on the lower end of the reservoir. Trolling cowbells and Wedding Ring combos is still working. Some anglers are catching rainbows at night using lanterns and jigs with crawlers. Some really big rainbows are being caught while fly fishing upstream of the Gates of the Mountains. A few walleyes and perch are being caught here and there while pitching jigs or vertical jigging. Shore anglers are finding a few walleyes at night with jigs and crawlers or leeches. Chartreuse, green or white jigs are popular. — FWP, Helena.
Lake Frances — Fishing has been slow. Anglers have to launch on the east end by the dam. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Lake Koocanusa — Kokanee fishing has been good at depths of 25 to 50 feet. Silver and brass Wedding Rings are working decent. Trout are being caught in the coves in the mornings and afternoons. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Lake Mary Ronan — Perch fishing is really good. Anglers are catching kokanee, mostly at night. Because of the warm summer there is quite a bit of algae growing, so the kokanee aren’t as tasty as they were in the spring. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — Currently under hoot owl restrictions. With the recent storms, we do have a small window to be fishing this river. If you do decide to fish the lower, go in the morning, use barbless hooks, get your fish in as soon as possible, and do not take your fish out of the water as this exponentially increases mortality. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — With all the recent storms and cloud cover, the streamer bite has been awesome in the mornings. After the morning streamer bite has subsided, the hopper-dropper rig has been the best bet. For droppers, anything small and flashy will get the job done. Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Goblins, Copper John, Prince Nymphs, Perdigons, Worms, Shop Vacs, black and brown Rubberlegs, and your favorite Caddis Pupa are all good bets. Ants have also been in abundance, so fish are keying into those dropped off a Hopper. There has been a lot of big brown trout caught very early in the morning on big streamers. Streamer color has been variable lately, but typically black and olive are great colors on cloudier and rainy days and yellow and white are our favorites for sunny days. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Marias River — Fishing is slow and the river is mossy in the Loma area. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Martinsdale Reservoir — The lake is very, very low. It would be difficult to launch a boat. Fishing is generally slow, but on occasion an angler will catch a few. — Mint Bar, Martinsdale.
Missouri River, below Holter — The river is flowing at 3,500 cfs and water temps are between 61 to 63 degrees. Fish Hoppers and Ants. Some are using Caddis in the evenings. It is nymph fishing fine. There are some weeds in the canyon. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fort Benton — The river is mossy. Nobody is fishing. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Nelson Reservoir — Water levels have come up a little bit. Fishing is decent for medium-sized walleyes. A lot of anglers are pulling crankbaits. — Hardware Hank, Malta.
Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The surface temperature is 70 degrees in the afternoon and in the high 60s early in the morning. Pike and walleyes are being caught at depths of 15 to 25 feet on perch crankbaits and ChatterBaits. Some success has been had downriver on the reservoir toward Thompson Falls. Bluegills and perch can be caught with small jigs and crawlers around the backs of creeks. For bass, use crankbaits and soft plastics in 8 to 20 feet of water. Weightless rigs, dropshots and Texas Rigs have been popular. Use topwater presentations in the morning such as frogs, Spooks and poppers. Finesse jigs on rocks and more advanced anglers may try targeting the main lake structure in 20 feet of water with a variety of techniques. Bass are in their summer patterns. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.
Pablo Reservoir — Big pike, running up to 8 pounds, are biting. Try smelt or herring and let the bait sit on the bottom. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Rock Creek (East) — Flows were at 170 cfs Monday and water temps have been in the low 60s during the morning. The Hopper bite has been slowing. Fishing terrestrial patterns such as Ants and Beetles in the morning to afternoon, and large dries in the evening has been productive. Small streamers have been great. Try Thin Mints and Grinches tossed into deep water or back eddies. Dries: Dormans Water Walker Golden Stone (10), Crystal Stimulator Yellow (12), Daves Callibaetis (14), Sparkle Dun (20), Trina’s Carnage Green Drake (12), Purple Craze (14). Nymphs: Tungsten Copper John-chartreuse (14), Tungsten Jig Hare’s Ears (16), JuJu Midge (18), MT Prince X-Mas (14), Trina's BubbleBack Emerger BWO (18). Streamers: Thin Mints, Grinches, Slump Buster Rust (16), Thin Mint (10), Coffey’s Sparkle Minnow Light Olive (6). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Red Lodge.
Rock Creek (West) — Continues to fish well. Water temperatures have cooled down to great levels for fishing. Terrestrials are still about the only bugs you’ll see out there, although we are seeing a few tricos in spots. Smaller Hoppers, Ants and Beetles, along with attractor dries like P-Hazes, Adams, Wulff, PMX and Stimulators are your best bet for dry fly action. Drop a Perdigon, Duracell, Spanish Bullet, 20 Incher, Prince or San Juan off the back of your Hopper or in a double-nymph rig and get them deep to where a lot of the bigger fish are. Smaller streamers like JJ Specials, Sparkle Minnows, Lil Kim and Trout Sliders fished in the deep runs can get some nice fish to the net in the mornings and when there are clouds.— Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
South Fork of the Flathead River — Griffith’s Gnats, Parachute Black Gnats, Parachute Adams, Prince Nymphs and orange Stimis will work. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.
Spring Creek — The creek continues to fish well. Use nymphs or Grasshoppers for best results. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — Flows have been running at 480 cfs, with water temps peaking at 72 degrees in the evenings and the river is no longer under hoot owl restrictions. Hopper fishing has been slowing down. There still is a possibility for Hopper action on the lower river. With cooler weather, Purple Haze and BWO have been great, as well as small White Duns. Dries: Purple Haze (14), Dave’s Parachute BWO (16), Blonde Wulff (16). Nymphs: Lucent PT Purple (16), BH Holo Batman (14), Blooms Zirdle Purple (8), Half Back (8). Streamers: Coffey's Sparkle Minnow Smoke/Purple (4), Dirty Hippie Cravens Rainbow (6), The Grinch (6), Thin Mint (8). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.
Tiber Reservoir — Fishing has been fair. Anglers are getting into quite a few northerns in the Marias Arm. Some anglers are using crankbaits in the Marias Arm and doing well for walleyes. The water temperatures are at 66 degrees. — Ru’s Tiber Marina.
Tongue River Reservoir — Anglers are catching some bass on red and white jigs. Water temperatures are 70 degrees. Water levels are getting low, but you can launch a boat. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect. — Tongue River Reservoir State Park.
Yellowstone River, Big Timber — Fishing has gotten better as the mud from last week's rain has finally cleared out. As the temps rise, the hopper fishing should be good again. Try a hopper-dropper rig or a short nymph rig with a Golden Stone nymph and a Pheasant Tail. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — With rain, the river turned a little off-color. Catfish are still hitting cut bait. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — Water levels have risen a little with the rain and the water clarity is a little murky. Anglers had been catching walleyes, sauger, smallmouth and catfish before the rain last week. Minnows have been a good bait. Others are using crankbaits. One could also try plastics. Shad or perch are good patterns. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Zug Bugs and Zirdle Bugs are working. Anglers are throwing Sow Bugs, Bowtie Midges and Ice Cream Cones. Standard flies like Prince Nymphs and Pheasant Tails will work. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Boysen Reservoir — Fishing is slow for walleyes and perch. There is a little bit of an algae bloom. The big walleyes that anglers are finding are at depths of 30 to 40 feet. Boat and shore anglers are having success fishing for trout. — Boysen Marina.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — Fishing has been hit-and-miss with the recent rains. A lot of fishers were using swim baits and some were jigging. Spinner baits were working as well. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — As of Monday, water levels are high and muddy due to recent rain. Standard flies like North Fork Specials, Bloody Mary and Pheasant Tails, were working before the rain. Until the river completely clears, try Pat’s Rubberlegs and Halfbacks. When the water clears, try hoppers like Chubby Chucks. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Cody-area lakes — The lakes are starting to cool down. Emerging Damselflies and Callibaetis will work. Balanced Leeches, Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are other options. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — Anglers are catching quite a few salmon while fishing from boat. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — With the rains, the water was off color on Monday. When it clears, try standard nymphs like Pheasant Tails, North Forks Specials and Bloody Mary. Slump Busters will work. Foam dry flies will work. Try Griffith’s Gnats and Parachute Adams. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — Dry flies like Golden Stones and Chubby Chuck (6-12 will work). Black Stonefly Nymphs will work. Try a Copper John or North Fork Special in black. A soft-hackle jig is another option. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
South Fork of the Shoshone — Dry flies, like Golden Stones and Chubby Chuck (6-12 will work). Black Stonefly Nymphs will work. Try a Copper John or North Fork Special in black. A soft-hackle jig is a good choice. A Royal Wulff, Adams or Humpy are alternatives if those flies aren’t working. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — There hasn’t been much fishing pressure, so no new reports. — Wea Market, Meeteetse.
Yellowstone National Park — We have been getting some great reports from both Grebe and Cascade lakes. Anglers that have made the effort to walk in have been rewarded with some good cutthroat fishing and some grayling. The fish in these lakes have been taking terrestrials well, but also have a couple smaller leeches or streamers along with you. We like a Sparrow (10-12) or Bouface (8) in either olive or Black. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL