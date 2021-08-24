Fishing report: Last week's rainfall was a welcome relief for anglers

Lake Frances — Fishing has been slow. Anglers have to launch on the east end by the dam. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Lake Koocanusa — Kokanee fishing has been good at depths of 25 to 50 feet. Silver and brass Wedding Rings are working decent. Trout are being caught in the coves in the mornings and afternoons. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.

Lake Mary Ronan — Perch fishing is really good. Anglers are catching kokanee, mostly at night. Because of the warm summer there is quite a bit of algae growing, so the kokanee aren’t as tasty as they were in the spring. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — Currently under hoot owl restrictions. With the recent storms, we do have a small window to be fishing this river. If you do decide to fish the lower, go in the morning, use barbless hooks, get your fish in as soon as possible, and do not take your fish out of the water as this exponentially increases mortality. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.