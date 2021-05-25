Fishing report: Memorial Day weekend means more people on the water

Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing great overall. We have seen a good number of caddis and March browns. The clarity and conditions have been changing day-to-day. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Worms, Shop Vacs, black & brown Rubberlegs, and your favorite Caddis Pupa are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a Sculpin under a bobber. Dry fly fishing has been good if you stay late in the day. An Elk-Hair Caddis trailed behind a Purple Haze has been our go-to when fish are eating on top. We have had good reports of anglers doing well on BWOs near Raynolds and Three Dollar Bridge when there are some clouds and low wind conditions. There has been some fat fish coming on the streamer recently, cloudy days have been better. Streamer color has been variable, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. We have had reports of anglers getting better streamer action near Lyons Bridge and below. The sweet spot seems to be the Three Dollar area with excellent streamer, dry and nymph opportunities. Just watch that weather, wind can be the kiss of death for the dry fly fishing up this way. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.