Fishing report: Phenomenal walleye at Fort Peck's Crooked Creek tourney

Bighorn River — This river is fishing extremely well with a smorgasbord of food options right now consisting of hoppers, PMDs, yellow Sallies and caddis. The fish have started to key in on PMDs and are ignoring everything else. Black caddis are building strength and coming off in large numbers. Anglers will need to watch carefully to get a sense of what is working. Having a spinner in pale yellow or rust is a must. The nymph fishing continues to be pretty hot generally and definitely in the right spots. Split back PMDs, Flash PT, tan Sowbugs and Pete’s Carpet Bug (14-18) are working well. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — Fifty-six 30-plus-inch walleye where caught at the Crooked Creek Walleye Classic this past weekend. Cranking and bottom bouncing was very successful. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Gallatin River — From Gallatin Gateway to Big Sky this is the place to be. The water flows are down and the fishing has been solid. It's certainly dry-dropper season. Chubbies, Ants, and Hoppers are great dries for this rig. For a dropper fish are eating attractor Mayflies, Caddis, PMDs, Stones and soft hackles. Nocturnal stones have been hatching throughout the river and spruce moths are hatching in the canyon. Fishing a smaller Chubby with a Spruce Moth dry has produced some fantastic dry fly action. If you're not getting fish on the dead drift try twitching and skating those dries. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Hebgen Lake — The lake has been fishing very well over the past week, with Callibaetis and Trico mayflies providing solid dry fly action on calm mornings. Anglers should fish Callibaetis Sparkle Duns (16), CDC Para-Spinners, Deer Hair Spinners, Film Critics, Trico Sparkle Duns (20), and CDC Para-Spinners. When hatches are sparse, do not be afraid to try a Stubby Ant (14) or Arrick’s Para-Ant (14-16). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Rock Creek (East) — We continue to advocate fishing with dry flies during August. Dry fly recommendations include: Pink Pookies, Chubbies in gold, royal or purple as well as Dave’s, Joe’s or Parachute Hoppers. Most Hoppers can be fished in size 8-12. Additional dries to fish over the next week include Ants and Super Beetles (14), Stimulators (12-14) in yellow or orange, Caddis (14) or Pale Morning Duns (16). Purple Haze, Parachute Adams, Royal Wulff or Humpys can all out produce most other patterns. Attractor dry flies can be fished from a size 10-16. If you need a nymph suggestion I recommend fishing a dry-dropper combination using a red Copper John, Batman, or Montana Prince in blue as your dropper. Remember droppers have to be equal to or smaller than the dry fly so they don’t sink your dry on a drift. In most cases that’s a size 14-16. Additional nymphs to fish include: Stoneflies like Girdle Bugs, Bitch Creeks, or North Fork Specials in black in sizes 8-12. A Caddis Pupa, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail or Red Fox Squirrel Nymph in sizes 8-14. Attractor nymphs like a Psycho Princes in purple or blue, Copper Johns in various colors as well as all of the extremely effective Euro nymph patterns. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Ackley Lake — The muskie action is up using crankbaits. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — We have moved into cranefly season and hopper season. You will find great cranefly fishing in the early morning hours and during the days that are overcast. Make sure you get tight to the banks and give them a twitch. The outflow below Clark Canyon Reservoir is 520 cfs and steady. You will also find tricos hatching up in the slick near the dam. You can have fun stalking large fish rising in the mornings to tricos. Hoot-owl restrictions prohibit fishing during the hottest times of the day on the lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to the Jefferson River. — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Big Hole River — There is spruce moth activity from Jerry Creek down to Divide. Tricos have picked up in the mornings and hopper activity has kept our rods bent in the afternoons. Ant patterns are also working well in the afternoon. We are also throwing streamers in the morning with success in the deeper pools and shallow riffles. There are hoot-owl restrictions on certain sections of the river. — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Walleye are being caught with crankbaits. A lot of small bass have been caught on topwater and tube baits. Not too many larger fish have been caught recently. — Scheels, Billings.
Bitterroot River — Hopper fishing has been good in sizes 12-14 in a pink or tan. Don’t be afraid to twitch them. Drop a Pat’s Rubberlegs, San Juan, PMD Perdigons, PTs and Princes. Fish the drop-offs and fast hopper banks. Fish will be holding in fast water where the oxygen is. Ants and beetles are another great option this time of year. We are seeing a few PMDs here and there with spinners, as well. The trico hatch is starting. Get your box of tiny flies and light tippets ready. Fish early and get off early. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — Hoppers, ants and beetles are getting eaten on the fast banks and drop-offs. Drop a San Juan, Jig PT or Prince off the back to double your odds. A few PMDs are around as well as tricos. Nothing big yet, but any day now we will start to see trico clouds. Attractor dries like P-Hazes, Stimi’s, Royal Wulff’s and Patriot Wulff’s are getting fish too. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — Hoppers and hopper-dropper combinations are working best on the lower river. Above the Natural Bridge fish attractor patterns, like Spruce Moths and terrestrials for the best results. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye are being caught throughout the reservoir with the best action around Duck Creek, Confederate, Snaggy Bay and north of White Earth along the west shore. Most anglers are finding success while trolling bottom bouncers with a worm and white, blue or perch colored spinner blades in 20 to 30 feet of water. Some perch are being caught while fishing for walleyes. An occasional perch is being picked up at Confederate from shore on worms. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling crankbaits 15 to 20 feet deep on the north end and from White Earth north along the west shoreline. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore while using worms around White Earth and the Outhouse. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Anglers fishing with Caddis and terrestrials have been effective. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), red or chartreuse Copper Johns (14), SJ Worms (14-16), Olive Scuds. Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — This river is fishing good in the mornings to early afternoon. Nocturnal stones, hoppers, ants and beetles are out right now. Pete’s CDC Stone or a black/orange Chubby are good for the nocturnals. Fish Hoppers in tan and pink tight to cover and twitched every now and then. Key on the fast water and drop-offs in the riffles. Streamer fishing early morning is a good option with Zonkers, Sparkle Minnows and Complex Buggers. PMDs and tricos are coming off a bit, as well. More tricos will be hatching any day now. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — The reservoir is going down quickly, water temperatures have stayed in the low 70s. The best reports this week were on the perch bite. There seemed to be good numbers and good size. Bottom bouncers with floating jigs tipped with a leech or worm was producing fish. The walleye have been hard to find.
Try deeper rocky outcrops. Orange and red Rip-n-Glides or a crawfish pattern Rapala have caught fish. Remember if you are catching and releasing practice quick handling of your fish. — Cooney State Park.
Flathead Lake — The whitefish bite is starting up around Somers Bay area down around about 40 feet. Anglers be sure to come with some whitefish jigs. We have a variety of locals like Pete’s Tackle and Trick Tackle in stock. The lake trout are in deeper water right now. Anglers should try tolling using cut plugs with maple sausage. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead River and Sloughs — The water is looking good and the levels are stable. The weather is optimal right now. Try dry flies or Panther Martin spinners for trout. The pike are starting to get aggressive in the sloughs. Use Jawbreaker Spoons or spinner baits for the best luck. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Two 28-inch walleyes where caught north of the marina in about 25 feet of water using crankbaits. The bass are very active right off the dock. The walleye bite has slowed a bit, but is still there. Twelve pound lake trout (20-30 inchers) were caught north of the marina on the Dry Arm using Brad's Super Bait and tuna oil. — Rock Creek Marina.
Georgetown Lake — Overall, the kokanee, brook and rainbow trout fishing has been fair to decent. Best techniques are stripping leech patterns, or using Callibaetis nymphs, Damselfly nymphs, Scuds, dead-drifting Chironomids and Sowbugs. The southeast shoreline is open. The wind has been picking up midday but calms down in the evenings. Any time of the day the lake can be fished with good expectation. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.
Hauser Reservoir — Some walleye are being picked up by anglers slip bobber fishing from shore at the Causeway and pitching jigs or trolling crawler harnesses inside the Causeway Arm. Most rainbows are being picked up between York Bridge and Black Sandy. Successful anglers are trolling attractors with spinner blade trailers tipped with crawlers around 15-20 feet down in the water column. Popular color combos have been fire tiger, purple and white and chartreuse. — FWP, Helena.
Holter Reservoir — Perch action really picked up over the weekend. Anglers are finding most of them in and around the bays, near the boat ramps, on the lower end of the reservoir. Small jigs tipped with crawlers are working well. Anglers trolling cowbells or crankbaits on downriggers around 30-35 feet deep are picking up an occasional rainbow between Split Rock and Cottonwood Creek. A few walleyes are still being picked up while tolling bottom bouncers, running slip bobbers and leeches or vertical jigging, mostly between Cottonwood Creek and the dam. A few bonus perch are being picked up while searching for walleye. The best action has been around weed beds and along mud lines in 10-15 feet of water. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The water flows from Libby Dam will remain at 9,000 cfs through the middle of August. The water temp is about 56 degrees and the clarity is terrific. Dry fly action is great throughout the entire day. Caddis and PMDs continue to pop. Make a good presentation and fish will eat a Parachute Adams (14) or an Elk Hair Caddis. Look for fish in 2-6 feet deep water and especially in boulder gardens and deep riffles. The past couple days have been very good. Remember to get the bugs down deep and keep them down. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Mary — This week the perch bite has been decent while the best time for kokanee has been in the evening. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — The lowest water temp in the morning is running about 68 degrees out of the dam and much warmer around Blacks Ford. The forecast is looking like 10 days of upper 80s and low 90s, so it is best to leave this river to the tubers until temps drop. If you do happen to head this way please fish early, get fish in quickly and handle fish as little as possible. Dry fly fishing early with Hoppers, attractors, and Caddis should get you into fish and keep you out of the moss. Crayfish, Worms, soft hackles, Caddis Pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are a great option when nymphing the lower. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing well these last couple days with nymphs, dries, and streamers. The best fishing has been early in the morning. Don't be afraid to go small with your dropper nymph, it can sometimes be the difference between catching fish and simply fishing. Hoppers, stones, ants, caddis and PMDs are out depending on what stretch of the river you are on. We've had good reports of guides and anglers getting fish on smaller pink Hoppers. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss. If the sun is high and you still want to streamer fish try throwing a Kreelex in copper and gold. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Missouri River, below Holter — We still have some PMDs around, but tricos and caddis are the main hatches going on right now. Nymphing has been steady. The fishing at the Gates of the Mountains has been consistent. Tailwater Sowbugs and PMD nymphs are working the best in the river and Black Balanced Leeches and Chironomids in the lake. Dries that are working the best are: Film Critic PMD (16), Challeneged PMD (16), and Ninch’s Handman PMD (16). Nymphs and streamers: 3-T Jigged Mossasin A-PMD (14-18), 3-T Jigged Moassasin A-MFG (14-18), and Psycho May PMD (14-18). — Montana Fly Goods, Helena
Missouri River, PN Bridge — Catfish, sauger and walleye have recently been caught. Night crawlers have been the bait of choice this week. — Sport Center, Lewistown
Pablo Reservoir — Pike and bass are hitting dark tubes. Dark-colored plastic worms and crawdads have also been working. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Polson Bay — Big perch have been reported but just not in big numbers. Baitfish have been the bait of choice recently. Smallmouth bass are lurking and active. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Rock Creek (West) — It’s all about terrestrials and attractor dries right now. Small hoppers in tan/pink have been good along with Ants (14-16) or Beetles (14). Fish tight to cover and don’t be afraid to give your Hopper a twitch. Dropping smaller beadheads like PTs, Princes, and Copper Johns are a good bet. Change depths until you start catching fish. Attractor dries like P-Hazes, Stimiulators and Wulffs on the upper creek have been getting fish to come up too. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula
Spring Creek — Browns and rainbows have been caught using nymphs and dry flies. Might see a bump in flows due to some rainfall. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The water flows are low, warm, and have continued to steadily drop. Float fishing is pretty much confined to Jeffrey’s Landing and below. Hopper fishing has been good most days. Anglers are picking up fish on big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabe and smaller size Chubbies in the early morning to midafternoon. Smaller size (10-14) hopper patterns like Fat Franks in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well too. Other patterns like a smaller Otter Hopper or Parachute Hopper are good choices. Dropper nymphs like smaller size Prince Nymphs and Red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers are picking up fish. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubber leg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince or Batman has been productive. There may be an afternoon lull in the heat of the day. Look for caddis in the late afternoon. A smaller size Stimulator should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a Jack Cabe (14) or Stimulator. The Jack Cabe works very well in these waters. The rubberleg variant has been effective as a big dry pattern. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The Hopper bite has continued to be good to excellent most days starting around noon and going on through the afternoon. Try nymphing in the morning before the Hoppers get going around lunch time. Hopper patterns like a Fat Frank, Yellowstoner Hopper, Water Walker or Chubby in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan size 6-10 have been working well. The Pink Pookie is a Yellowstone favorite, too. Try fishing a double hopper setup with a larger top pattern and a smaller trailing hopper like an Otter Hopper, Parachute Hopper or Fat Frank. Space them well apart to cover different lines of current on the water. During the afternoon fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze searching likely water is a good option. Nymphing has been good to start most mornings. A bigger top fly like a large Prince Nymph or Batman with an Optic Nerve or Hare’s Ear as a trailer should produce. Also try dead drifting buggers. The Grinch and Electric Goldfish are always good for streamer fishing. Fish are being found for the most part in deeper water, moving water that has some definition, gentle riffle water, deeper buckets and along gravel bars. Note that Twin Bridges remains closed for access. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — Sauger and bass fishing has been outstanding. Crankbaits, minnows, and crawlers have been the bait of choice. Catfishing continues to be very good. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — Hoppers, stoneflies, caddis, PMDs and worms are all on the menu depending on which section you are in. Midday has been fishing a little tough with the high sun and lack of clouds. Morning Chubby-droppers for the nocturnals, and afternoon Hopper-dropper rigs tight to the bank have resulted in some big fish hitting the net, along with lots of whitefish on the dropper. We have had some good reports from anglers getting fish on streamers, as well. Try stripping small and flashy streamers through the faster water. The evening caddis hatch has been great and will have lots of fish looking up. Shorter nymph rigs with some split shot have also been productive. Also don’t overlook seams below islands, as lots of fish will be holding there. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry action later in the day on caddis, midge pupae and dropper patterns. Anglers are having a lot of success on float trips at Wedding of the Waters to Thermopolis. A lot of grass and moss now due to the increasing water temps. Water flows are at 1,304 cfs. Nymphs: Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, and Yum Yum Scuds. Streamers: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, and Conehead Zonkers. Hatches are caddis and midges. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, and Parachute Adams. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — Copper and silver spinners and spoons have been working very well. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — Hoppers are everywhere. Tie one on and have fun. Gray drakes, yellow Sallies, Tricos and caddis are also flying around. Anglers beware of rattlesnakes. Mosquitoes are also a nuisance in places. Dry-dropper or going deep with a weighted nymphs is recommended. Evening fishing is better than midday. The water is flowing at 386 cfs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and West Newton Lakes — These lakes are fishing fair. The water temperatures are in the high 60s. The East is fishing fair except early morning or late in the evening. Trout (rainbow, brown, tiger and splake) numbers are down and the size of the lake has doubled, which spreads out the trout. The West Lake is much more full compared to past years. Cutthroat are the only species of trout in the lake. Anglers should fish the trees and shoreline structure where the trout seem to be holding. A float tube, small pontoon boat or larger is better to fish from than wading the edges due to water levels. Callibaetis, midges, caddis and damselflies are active on both lakes. Ants, beetles, and hoppers are the terrestrial insects on the lake. Flies: Ice Cream Cones, Chironomid Pupae and larvae, Clouser Minnows, Scuds, Wade’s black North Fork Special. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The water quality as well as the fishing is very good now to Willwood Dam. Fish the canyon and the section through town. Wade carefully if in the canyon or swifter sections through town. Caddis, and PMDs are hatching. PMD Sparkles, Compara Duns, Rusty Spinners, Elk Hair Caddis, Royal Trudes and Hoppers are working OK. Ants and beetles are also on the river. Wet flies: Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Girdle Bugs and black or tan North Fork Specials. Streamers: Orange Blossom, black, brown or dark olive Zonkers, darker colored Sculpinators, JJ Special Conehead, Black Peanut Envy, dark Sex Dungeons, black or brown Crystal Buggers and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The water flows are at 499 cfs and are almost too low to successfully float anywhere on the river now. Private property laws apply when floating below the US Forest boundary through Wapiti Valley to Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Be prepared for encounters with land owners if not obeying the water laws. Dry fly action has been good throughout the length of the river. Hatches: Gray drakes, caddis, yellow Sallies, and very small Tricos. Flies: Wet – tan or black North Fork Specials (10-14) are working very well, especially the black bodied red or purple tungsten bead versions. Other wet flies (6-16) that are working: Fat Bastard, Epoxy Stone, Double Beaded Stones, Pat’s Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs, bead head or regular Prince, Copper Johns, Hare’s Ear or Peacock Soft Hackles. Dries: Tan, purple or gold Chubby Chucks (6-12), Wade’s Ho Candy yellow or purple (8-12), Gray Drake and or Royal Wulffs (10-16), Parachute olive or gray (14), Natural Horrors (8-12), Panty Dropper Hoppers (10), Dave’s Hoppers (4-12), yellow Stimulators (8-16), yellow or red Humpys (10-16), Royal Trudes (8-14), yellow Sallies (16), Elk Hair Caddis (12-18). — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns are very effective. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kickboat or float tube also work well. Scuds are effective fishing the bottom near the shoreline. Damselflies are out on upper now. The upper is mostly stocked with cutthroat. Fishing pressure is the reason for the diminished size. The trout are also taking Callibaetis, Parachutes Adams, Hoppers, Ants, Beetles and Elk Hair Caddis. Fish Damsel Nymphs, soft hackled Bloody Mary’s and Midge Pupae for best results on the upper. Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are working on top. Some imitations that do well for dry fly anglers such as: Ho Candy yellow, Joe’s Hopper, Chubby Chuck gold, Parachute Adams, Foam Beetles, Magic Beetle, and red or black ants. On the lower, larger streamers are effective on the splake and tiger trout in the lake. In shallower water, Leeches, Scuds, beadheaded nymphs, Zebra Midges, Bow-Tie Midges and Wire Worms work well as do Hoppers and larger ant or beetle patterns. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park (Slough, Lamar, Soda Butte) — These waters are still providing great action with dry flies, particularly with terrestrials. Try a pink or yellow Thunder Thighs (10), Morrish Hoppers, Longhorn Beetles (10), Stubby Ants (14), Arrick’s Para-Ants, and Improved Killer Bees (12) as well as an attractor such as a Purple Haze (16) or PFD Parachute. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
