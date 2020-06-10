Fishing report: Tongue River Reservoir bass, walleye biting

Tongue River Reservoir is my pick of the week. The waters are consistently giving up hefty bass and walleye.
Rivers across the state are beginning to drop, but many are still too big and muddy, partly due to the inconsistent weather.
The water is moving fast making fishing conditions dangerous. Fishing tributaries, tailwaters and lakes are still your best option.
Only boaters with good rowing skills are encouraged to float at this time, as well as experienced waders.
Top picks
Ackley Lake — Annual fishing derby is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday for tiger muskie and trout. Registration is Saturday 8-10 a.m. at the lake. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — The river has continued to produce lots of fish and large fish. Near the dam you'll want to stay small, with sowbug, baetis, and midge patterns producing the best. The worm bite from High Bridge downstream remains strong. Increased flows from Clark Canyon Dam have sped up the conveyor belt of food and the fish are responding well. Streamers on cloudy days have been productive as well. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Cooney Reservoir — The water has warmed up to the upper 60s. The clarity has stayed good even with the recent rain. People are getting into walleye and perch all over the reservoir. Fishing along the weed edges has been productive on the north shore. They are biting on a lot of different baits. From shore, leeches have been doing well. With the fish spread out, bottom bouncers with floating jigs or worm harnesses have been popular. Time of day seems to have the biggest effect on the bite. Trout fishing has slowed a bit with only little fish being caught. — Cooney State Park.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — Pike, smallmouth, walleye have been fishing really good. From the mouth of Hell Creek to Timber Creek to Crooked Creek the fishing has been great. June is a good month. Anglers have been bottom bouncing for walleye in 10-15 feet range. They are also catching walleye pitching jigs to the shoreline. — Hell Creek Marina.
Tongue River Reservoir — The bass bite has been phenomenal using jerk and live baits. Plastics have been successful. The walleye anglers are using jigs tipped with a crawler or minnow pitching them from a boat in 3 feet of water while retrieving back slowly. The crappie bite is not full on, though they have been caught vertical jigging using worms, leeches or minnows. Remember the crappie may be suspended about 10-15 feet off the bottom. The northern bite has been off and on with spoons, smelt and minnows. — Tongue River Marina.
Montana
Big Hole River — The river has crested for the year, thus beginning the yearly anticipation of the heralded salmonfly hatch. The smart money has it coming off the middle to the end of next week. Streamers and San Juan Worms will catch a lot of fish over the next week, but expect the fish to get on the big nymphs as they migrate to the banks by this weekend. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Now open. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Bighorn River — The water flows are up to 2,250 cfs and it has helped the fishing, but it remains a bit inconsistent out there. Nymphing has been decent with little midge and baetis nymphs. Dry fly fishing has slowed down just a bit, unless you can find a good cloudy, calm day, or go out in the evenings. Streamer fishing is OK, but water temps need to come up a bit more. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The river is stair stepping down, but is still big and dirty. We should see salmonflies on the West Fork any day now. It’s dropping into shape. You could definitely throw salmonfly nymphs like Bitch Creeks, Yuk Bugs, Rubberlegs and Double Bead Stones. The main river is still too big and dirty to fish effectively. Rivers are moving fast and are dangerous this time of year. Be safe out there. Streams have dropped into shape and are fishing. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River —The river is dropping right now, but still big and muddy. It might be a bit till we get out there unless it keeps dropping the way it is. Streams are big too, but clear, and you can get into them with stonefly nymphs and San Juans. The lakes up this way are fishing well. Leeches seem to be the way to go. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The water is still running high and off-color below the West Boulder. Above and in the national forest some clearing is occurring with the cooler weather. The water flows continue to be high, so use caution when wading. Try a heavy nymph rig with a golden stone nymph or a San Juan Worm in the deep seams. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The rainbow trout bite has slowed considerably with a few being caught on the north end of the reservoir trolling crankbaits near Yacht Basin and the Outhouse. Shore anglers are picking up a few rainbows near Yacht Basin and Crittendon. Walleye fishing has been slow with all the water coming in with high river flows. A few are being caught around Goose Bay and south to Duck Creek on bottom bouncers with a worm. Carp are in full spawn mode in the south half of the reservoir and many people have been after them with both hook and line, and bowfishing. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Fishing is best with Scuds, Pheasant tails and Midges. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (size 16), Sowbugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18). Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The river is on the drop, but still too big and unfishable. The tributaries are big, but fishable and worth the exploration. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Clark Fork River, St. Regis — The water is starting to drop now. The conditions should be fishable in couple weeks or so. — Joe Cantrell Outfitting, St. Regis.
Deadman’s Basin — PowerBait, worms and pink marshmallow rigs have been snagging hefty trout. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (North) — Anglers have been trolling in about 15 feet of water for lake trout using Rapala Taildancers. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Lake trout have been caught at the city docks and from shore. Perch have also been caught from the dock. Yellow Bay has seen some action in 210-240 feet of water. Big Arm has also seen some action in 55-75 feet of water or from the shoreline to about 35 feet. Smallmouth bass have been reported at Polson Bay. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River — The river is still restricted to Montana 15 license plate residents. — Zimmer Tackle.
Gallatin River — The hot weather this week has resulted in a ton of snow melting. The river is huge and muddy. If you do decide to head this direction, streamers, dark stones and Worms are decent options. Don't bother wading as it is extremely dangerous and the fish will be pushed to the soft water on the banks. Tailwaters and lakes are your best options to fish right now. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Glacier National Park — Partially open now on the west side. — Glacier National Park
Hauser Reservoir — The rainbow bite has slowed down. A few are being picked up by boat anglers trolling cowbells and Wedding Rings around Black Sandy. Walleyes are still on the bite in Lake Helena and a few are showing up in the Causeway Arm and around Black Sandy. Boaters are having luck trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses and perch-colored crankbaits while shore anglers are doing well with floating jigs or slip bobbers with crawlers or leeches. A few perch are being caught by walleye anglers as well. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — Midge activity has been spotty, but subsurface fishing with chironomids continues to produce some solid fish. Try a Driskill’s Midge (12), Ice Cream Cone (14), or a Perdigonomid (14) in about 8-12 feet of water along the north shore for the best action. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — Fishing has slowed down a bit with the recent weather, however a few walleye are showing up between Cottonwood Creek and the Clay Banks. A few perch are starting to show up around the campground docks. Successful shore anglers are doing well with slip bobbers or various small jigs tipped with crawlers. Boat anglers targeting walleye are trolling bottom bouncers and crawlers or vertical jigging. Boat anglers targeting rainbows are catching a few in the lower part of the reservoir while trolling cowbells with a crawler trailer. Walleye anglers have been catching a few while vertical jigging in the canyon, as well. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — It is full runoff time. The water is high and heavy and is only going to get higher. The river can be fished decently in the afternoons or try fishing the soft backwater eddies. Anglers may want to try to fish alternative waters right now such as small streams or lakes. — Kootenai River Outfitters, Troy.
Lake Koocanusa — The fishing has been slower due to the wind. In the morning before 10 a.m. the kokanee fishing has been great. Wedding Rings and Kokanee Killers have been used successfully. Reds and pinks are the hot colors right now. The rainbows are biting on darker colors at about 20-40 feet down. The rain has been producing more rainbows. The warmer weather will bring in more kokanee. — Koocanusa Resortand Marina, Libby.
Lake Mary — The catch has slowed a bit with the recent weather. Shrimp, corn and a worm harness have been catching salmon. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Madison River, Lower — Although the lower is running high and off-color, it is still your best local option if you are trying to fish rivers. The key right now is finding the soft water. Fish will be pushed tight to structure such as the banks, behind boulders and in the slower buckets. Fish are primarily being taken on nymphs and streamers. Crayfish, worms, soft hackles, caddis pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are working well. Streamer fishing has been decent with not too many numbers but some very quality brown trout hitting the net. Black, white and yellow are the hot colors. In the evenings you'll likely see some caddis and March browns out, but it’s hard to find suitable water for fish to rise with the current flows. If you do see fish rising, try running a Purple Haze or your favorite caddis dry. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The hot weather is here and has brought the melt back into high gear. The West Fork is muddying up the entire lower river, however the upper river is fishing great. Fish have lots of food options right now. This is the time of year when it pays off to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying in on. Nymphing has been the most productive way to get into fish, and the dry fly fishing hasn't quite popped yet. Stonefly nymphs, Worms, Caddis Larvae, Baetis, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. An extra split shot can often be the difference between simply fishing and catching fish. If it stays calm out while you are on the river you will likely see some fish eating dries in soft water. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily and some big fish are certainly looking for a big meal. White still seems to be the hot color. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. Don't tread on redds! Varney Bridge is open to traffic. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Missouri River, below Holter — This river is one of the only games going right now and is fishing well. We are seeing good dry fly fishing below Craig with caddis, BWOs, March browns and even a few skwala’s hanging around. Come prepared with an assortment of dries like X-Caddis, BWO Flash Cripples, P-Hazes and Adams. Nymphing up by the dam and really the whole river has been good. Mayfly nymphs are starting to be an option, but your standard sowbugs and scuds have been the best. Streamer fishing this week should be great with the clouds all week. Smaller streamers like Jewel Thief’s, Baby Gongas, Mason’s Juniors, Laser Legals, Mini Dungeons, Complex Buggers and Woolly Buggers. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — Fishing has been getting better. Anglers are using night crawlers and minnows for catfish. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek (East) — The runoff is here and in full force. The waters are muddy and flowing around 1,000 cfs. Look to fish the side channels. These side channels offer a nice calm break from the rushing flows of the main channel, as well as being home to log jams and beaver dams. Fish big, flashy attractor patterns in front of these structures or up close to the bank. Another option is to look at fishing the West Fork or up the Main Fork. The water is clear and still moving pretty quickly higher up the forks. Look to fish some of the nice meandering meadows both forks offer. These meadows have been seeing an increase in caddis hatches this week. Be prepared to fish caddis patterns in the late afternoon. Streamers: Coffey’s Sparkle Minnow sculpin colored, Barr's Meat Whistle in white. Nymphs: BH Rubberleg Prince Nymph (12), Kyle's BH Flash Pupa (12-14), Brillons Lucent Pheasant Tail Jig orange or pink (14). Dries: Galloup's Butch Caddis (14), Royal Trude (14), Hemingways Caddis (20), Mini Hot Garcia purple (16). — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — The river is on the drop and clearing. It’s still big, but it’s fishable. We wouldn’t wade too much right now, and if you are floating make sure you’re confident on the oars. This isn’t a place to learn how to row. Salmonflies are around and we are getting reports of fish eating adults. It’s time to get the big bugs out! Cat Pukes, Chubbies, GH Water Walkers, Gee’s Supas, Rogue, Yuk Bugs and of course San Juans. Be careful out there and if it’s busy be nice. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — The water is clearing and fishing conditions are improving. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The cooler weather dropped and cleared flows significantly. It’s still running high, swift and cold. If you can find a less swift and clearer piece of water or side channel to fish, try a Girdle Bug, Rubberleg pattern, San Juan or dark color Woolly Bugger with enough weight to get it down. Another tactic is to fish a big Chubby with a Girdle Bug or Rubberleg pattern on a long dropper. If floating the upper river, clearance on the bridges is tight, particularly with a fishing frame raft. There will likely be another bump in flows with warm weather before it drops and clears for good. Continue to use extreme caution, particularly with children along the banks, as they can be undercut. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Swan Lake — The pike bite has been improving. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The water is still running high and muddy through Columbus. It has a ways to go yet. Unless you can find a clearer, safer side channel it’s best to just stay away from it for a while. Time to fish lakes, ponds, tailwaters, smaller streams and tributaries. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — The water has come down quite a bit this week. In most places it's back in its banks. Catfishing continues to be very hot. Smallmouth bass and walleye is very slow. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — We are seeing the river come down this week with the cool weather. Clarity is still super muddy so fishing is not really an option. Best to wait on this one for a while. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — A few sturgeon have been caught using worms. Catfish have been the big bite recently. The water is still very high and fast. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dries later in the day on caddis and midges. There are still some rainbows spawning in places. Please leave these fish alone. Their successful spawn is critical for better fishing in the future. The water flows are at 1,604 cfs. Flies: Nymphs, Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, Yum Yum Scud, Small Pheasant Tails, Scuds, pink Soft Hackle Sowbug, Yuk Bugs, Pats Rubberlegs, Jig-head nymphs, Midge Pupa, Wire Worm. Streamer patterns: Leeches, Woolly Buggers and Conehead Zonkers, Double Bunnies, Sex Dungeons and Muddler Minnows are also taking trout. The hatches popping right now are caddis and midges. Cicadas and hoppers are getting attention in the Wind River Canyon area. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, Parachute Adams, Hemingway Caddis, Elk Hair Caddis. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — The southern part of the reservoir is hitting really good. Access the site using the South Fork road. An 11-pound walleye was recently caught using red and white Dardevle lure. The overall water conditions are still pretty clear on the reservoir. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — The river is too blown out. We suggest finding another place to fish. The water is flowing at 8,150 cfs from the Clarks Fork Fish Hatchery. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — Boaters are trolling Rapalas and cowbells with a worm harness for trout and walleye. Shoreline anglers are having success with marshmallows, PowerBait, Jake’s Lures or worms catching trout. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — The river is now off-color thanks to the runoff from the South and North Forks of the Shoshone River, and the Bureau of Reclamation is raising flows. The visibility is 15 inches, so streamers or dark nymphs are recommended. The good fishing seen up until June 2 will be gone until the Buffalo Bill Reservoir clears since the LoSho is a tail water. Expectations suggest the river will be fishable by July 1. Wet flies: Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Girdle Bugs and black North Fork Specials. Dries: Caddis or Midges. There may be a few fish rising in the slack water. Don’t expect this but be prepared. Streamers: Orange Blossom, Zonkers (black, brown, and dark olive), darker-colored Sculpinators, JJ Special Conehead, Black Peanut Envy, dark Sex Dungeons, Crystal Buggers (black and brown) and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Luce and Hogan Lakes — These lakes are producing some great fishing now that water temps are climbing into the low 60s. Access to Luce is from Hogan Reservoir parking lot. Please make sure you fasten the gate to prevent cattle from entering. Also, there have been sightings of grizzly bears on these lakes. Pack bear spray. Flies: Scuds, Zebra Midges, Bowtie Midges, Wire Worms, San Juan Worms, and smaller beadhead Prince, Pheasant Tails, Hare’s Ears or North Fork Specials have produced. Also, small leech patterns and mid-sized streamers (4-12). Midges, callibaetis, caddis, ants, beetles and damsel flies are active on the water now. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The NoFoSho is highly rated as one of the best freestone rivers in the northern Rocky Mountain West. Temperatures are warming up and bringing down the snowmelt. This is going to impact fishing on the North Fork due to increased flows and increased turbidity coming in from tributaries. At this time the entire North Fork drainage is high and muddy. So are its tributaries, including Middle Creek, which also resides inside Yellowstone National Park. We recommend fishing the lower Shoshone during the annual high water event on the North Fork. We expect the North Fork to settle down and become fishable again by the last week in June. The North Fork has an annual closure from Buffalo Bill Reservoir upstream to Newton Creek inside the Shoshone National Forest, April 1-July 1. Fishing is allowed west of Newton Creek (very high and muddy now) while the rest of the river is closed to protect spawning native Yellowstone cutthroat, rainbows and cuttbows. REMEMBER – You have to be West of Newton Creek to be legal. Read your Wyoming Game and Fish regulations. The current water flows are at 6,080 cfs with the water being huge and muddy. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns have been very effective this time of year. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kick boat or float tube also works well. Midges will be out, but the cutthroat have their minds on spawning. Do not expect much from dry fly or emerger action. On the lower water, larger streamers are effective on splake and tiger trout. In shallower water, leeches, scuds, beadhead nymphs, Zebra Midges and Wire Worms are working well. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park — Yellowstone River in the Fishing Bridge to Mud Volcano area is still closed until July 15. Yellowstone Lake opened last week. Now, shorelines and bays should be mostly ice free. Lake trout caught must be killed to protect native Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Read the regulations regarding fishing tributaries to Yellowstone Lake. There are many closures or restrictions and cannot be covered in this report. Surface water temps are at 52 degrees. Streamers: Woolly Buggers, Zonkers, Muddlers and typical baitfish or leech imitations along the shore line. Beadhead nymphs (8-12) are working well cast out and stripped back. Prince, black North Fork Specials, Bloody Mary’s, Gold Ribbed Hare's Ear, soft hackles and soft hackled or standard Pheasant Tail Nymphs also working this week. Wear insulation and fish a stout 5-7 weight 9-10 foot fly rod. Floating lines are OK right now since a lot of trout are cruising water that is 1-6 feet deep. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
