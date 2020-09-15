Fishing report: Trout action heats up on the Gallatin

Yellowstone River, Livingston — Flows are around 1,970 cfs but still proceed with caution when floating as wave trains and hydraulics are nasty in some sections. The water temps are looking good and should drop more with an extended forecast that looks promising with much colder overnights. Hoppers, stoneflies, Caddis, Ants, Beetles, Tricos and attractor dries are all on the menu depending on which section you are in. We have also seen BWOs out, just not in big numbers yet. There is still a terrestrial bite for now as we haven't seen many overnight freezes yet, but that may change any day now. If it’s slow on top, try throwing a selection of nymphs. We have had some good reports from anglers getting fish on streamers as well, especially early in the mornings. Try stripping small and flashy streamers through the faster water. Streamer fishing will improve significantly when water temperatures start dropping. The evening dry fly bite has been great and will have lots of fish looking up. Shorter nymph rigs with some split shot have also been productive. Dead drifting a sculpin or baitfish under a bobber has resulted in some big fish hitting the net. Also don't overlook seams below islands, as lots of fish will be holding there. Before you go, be sure to check out your boat ramp options, most are in good shape but some tend to change quite a bit after the runoff. Carbelle fishing access and campground will be closed Sept. 9 to Nov. 18 for renovations. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.