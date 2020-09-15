Fishing report: Trout action heats up on the Gallatin

The Gallatin River has been producing trout in terrific numbers and anglers should be ready to break out their arsenal of dries, nymphs or streamers if heading there.
The Flathead River has also been the place to catch a hefty rainbow using your choice of flies or spinners..
Anglers in western Montana looking for some perch should target Lake Mary.
Yellowstone River anglers can find some fat bass and sauger in the Huntley area. The walleye bite has also improved near Forsyth on the Yellowstone.
Here is a look at what’s biting this week:
Top picks
Flathead River — The trout fishing is still hot, both on the fly and spin fishing. Fly fishers get out the hoppers and the Humphreys for your best chance. Spinners, get out those Panther Martins and Kastmasters to get in some fish. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Gallatin River — These waters are a great option for fishing. The early fall allows an angler to fish their preferred method, whether it be dries, nymphs or streamers, the option is wide open. On any given day you might have to use each of these tactics. That being said, while the warmer weather is here, a dry dropper rig is very effective. Chubbies, Ants, and Hoppers are great dries for this rig as they can hold up a fairly heavy nymph. For a dropper, fish are eating attractor mayflies, Caddis, stones and soft hackles. We have also seen a few random BWO hatches and the fish have taken notice. Streamer fishing should pick up with colder overnight temperatures in the forecast. Stick to smaller streamers in olive, white and black. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Hauser Reservoir — Rainbow trout action has picked up over the last week. They are being picked up around White Sandy and Black Sandy while out trolling cowbells with Wedding Rings 10 to 20 feet down in the water column. Shore anglers are also picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy and the Causeway Bridge with plain crawlers and marshmallows. Very few walleye and perch were seen over the weekend. — FWP, Helena.
Lake Mary — The perch fishing has been good. Pete’s Crappie Candy seems to lead the way. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — The bass and sauger fishing has been really good in the Huntley area. The walleye bite around Forsyth has been very good. Minnows, crawlers and crankbaits have been working very well. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Montana
Ackley Lake — The muskie fishing overall has been a little slow with the recent turn of weather. Things should improve with the cooler weather. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — Fishing has slowed down dramatically. We are having tough fishing from the dam down to Barretts. The flows have dropped and the water coming out of the reservoir is off color and tons of moss is floating down stream. It is hard to fish anything other than a dry fly and maybe a streamer. If you throw any nymphs you will picking up a moss salad. Hopefully this improves but for now we suggest fishing elsewhere. — Sunrise Fly Shop.
Big Hole River — These waters are fishing well throughout the entire day. Get your attractor dry fishing while you can, as it will be streamer season before you know it. For now, Hoppers, Ants, Caddis and Tricos are out, with Ants being the hottest item on the menu. On cloudier days BWOs are also making an appearance. A Hopper with an Ant or dropper has been very productive as fish are looking up. Streamer fishing has been solid and we have had good reports on both small and larger streamers. Yellow, white, olive and black are all working depending on the conditions that day. Smaller flashy streamers have been getting eats when the sun is high and bright. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — The cooler weather slowed angler activity. Cranks and jigs were catching sauger and walleye. Tube baits and Twister Tails were used for the smallmouth bass. Catfishers were on the hunt using vary large minnows. — Scheels, Billings.
Bighorn River — The water coming out of the dam is cold, crisp and clean. Water flows are at 2,400 cfs. Stay higher up the river, the lower you go you will start running into algae. Tricos and black caddis are the main game right now on top. Make sure you are making good cast or you will most likely put the fish down. When the fish are not coming to the surface, nymphing is your best option. The majority of fish are feeding on nymphs right now. Your standard tailwater bugs are working well such as Scuds, sow bugs, small mayflies, midges and worms under the indicator. If you are into streamers, anything smaller has been catching numbers of fish. Some bigger fish have been coming to hand on larger flies, but it is definitely a commitment game. Hopper fishing has been hit-or-miss, but has resulted in some larger fish. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman
Bitterroot River— Cool downs are great! These waters like the cooler nights. We are seeing Tricos more consistently on the lower river with a few here and there on the river above Victor. Get your 5x–6x ready and Trico Spinners (18-22), CDC Duns, Organza Spinners, Tucker’s Twiggy. Presentation is everything with the water clear and fish picky. If you can’t see your Trico put a Para-Wulff (18) or P-Haze in front of it. Hopper fishing in the afternoon has been good to great. Yellow, Pink or Tan hoppers (12) slapped near cover and in the tail outs have gotten some really nice fish. Throw a dropper off the back if you aren’t getting them to come up for the Hopper. Rubberlegs, San Juans, Jig Nymphs, PT’s and Princes dropped off the ledges and undercut banks. Streamer fishing will continue to get better in the early mornings as the water temps drop (although it’s going to warm up by the weekend, again). Switch up streamers until you find what they like. Sparkle Minnows, Mason’s Junior, Baby Gonga, Mini-Dungeons are all good choices. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — The water temps are dropping as we’ve had some cooler days and cold nights. That’s a good thing as we start to see the fish get happy and start eating better. Hopper/Dropper is still the way to go for now. Pink, tan or yellow Hoppers with a San Juan, Jig Nymph or Prince dropper is hard to beat. Fish mid-river slots and ledges over just the banks as fish are holding in those spots. A few Tricos are out in select spots and a Tucker’s Twiggy (18-22), Organza Spinner, Matt’s Midge or Double Spinner has been a good way to get those picky fish. Don’t forget streamer fishing in low light periods with smaller white or olive sculpin patterns. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — These waters have dropped significantly and are looking good. It is a great time to throw a dry dropper rig. A chubby or stimulator with an attractor mayfly nymph below is a good bet as well as a small terrestrial up high. We have had good reports of anglers doing well with pink Hoppers and purple Water Walkers. Hoppers are out and about and are certainly worth a shot. Be careful wading as the water is cold and the rocks are slick. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The walleye action has slowed up a bit, but anglers are still finding success using bottom bouncers, perch crankbaits or jigs in 15 to 30 feet of water around White Earth and Snaggy Bay. The walleye are also being caught from Duck Creek to Pond 1 in 10 to 15 feet of water. Some walleye, perch and rainbows are being caught at the north point of the Silos and Pond 4 from the shore using worms. Rainbow fishing is improving with the best action being while trolling crankbaits, spoons or cowbells 20 feet deep on the north end and from White Earth north along the west shoreline. Rainbows are also being caught from shore at Court Sheriff and Chinamens using worms or PowerBait. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Deer Lodge — Anglers fishing with caddis and terrestrials has been effective recently. Good nymphs to use are Ray Charles (16), Sow Bugs, Superflash Pheasant Tails (14-18), red or chartreuse Copper Johns (14), SJ Worms (14-16), Olive Scuds, Spanish Bullets (16). Streamers to use are Lemon Drop, Sculpzilla and Miller’s Brew Time. Dries to use are Missing Link Caddis (16-18), Purple Haze (16-18), and Rocky Mountain Mint (16-18), Black Magic (10-12). — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — We are finally seeing consistent Tricos. This is a presentation with light tippets and flies in the 18-22 range, but big fish are up and eating them. A good way to fish this hatch is to have a size 18-20 P-Haze, Adams, Parawulff and about a foot off the back have a size 20 Organza Spinner, Matt’s Midge, Extended Body Trico or Tucker’s Twiggy. Afternoons have had some good Hopper/Dropper action. A Hopper (10-12) in pink, tan or yellow with a Rubberlegs, Jig Nymph, PT, San Juan or 20 Incher dropper. Nocturnal stones are still out and you can replace your Hopper with one. A Black Chubby, Pete’s CDC Stone or Water Walker will do. Slow twitching white streamers in the morning will get you some bigger fish. Don’t work it too fast and twitch them off the banks. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Flathead Lake (North) — The lakers are being caught out deep on FLC Tackle Spinners or cut plugs with maple sausage in them. The smallmouth are up in number in Somers Bay. — Snappys Sport Senter, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — The whitefish bite never really caught on this year. The lake trout are being caught in 60 to 90 feet of water, but they are staging to spawn in 180 feet. There are a lot of perch fry in the weed beds. This has made for excellent perch (8-10.5 inches) fishing. From now until the ice forms, the fishing will slow down. The lake trout fishing will continue to get better through their spawning season till the end of November. — Zimmer Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — The walleye fishing has slowed down. The big walleye are out in the deeper water. Anglers are still bottom bouncing and pulling cranks 25-40 feet of water. The northern bite is starting to pick up and reports have them in the shallower water. A lot of crappie have been caught recently. The catfish have really turned as well. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The lake trout have been hit-and-miss in 100-130 feet of water with spoons, flashers, and flies. The salmon bite has been very slow recently. The walleye bite has been consistent on jigging wraps and shimmer minnows. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Georgetown Lake — The best techniques here are stripping leech patterns, Callibaetis nymphs, Scuds, and dead-drifting Chironomids and sow bugs. Try an Adams or Callibaetis is a size 16. Anywhere you can put a fly will work. Sight fishing in 1-3 feet of water is optimal. The best time to fish is in the early morning or late evening. Fishing will be good through the fall until the ice is on. The wind this week will pick up mid-day but will calm down in the evenings. Best fly patterns: Callibaetis adults and nymphs, leeches, Scuds, sow bugs, Chironomids, and baitfish patterns. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Phillipsburg.
Hebgen Lake — The Callibaetis won't be as prevalent from here on out. Anglers may still find a few gulpers sipping off the top. We've had some great reports in the Madison Arm. Anglers have been throwing streamers to fish that are beginning to stage for their run up into the park. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir — The snagging season for kokanee salmon opened Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. Anglers are starting to pick up quite a few fish and the action should continue to get better throughout the month. — FWP, Helena.
Holter Reservoir — Rainbow fishing has picked up recently. Fly anglers are picking them up while out in float tubes near Gates of the Mountains. Small nymphs with an indicator has been working well if you’re able to place your fly in between the nearby vegetation. Anglers trolling crankbaits from Black Beach to Split Rock are picking up some nice rainbow trout. Rainbow anglers are also picking up some nice fish from shore at the BLM boat ramp, and Departure Point with crawlers and PowerBait. Perch action is still pretty good. Anglers are doing well in the canyon around Mann Gulch and near Cottonwood Creek. Pitching jigs around weed beds in 12 to 20 feet of water is working well. Small green and black jigs tipped with crawlers are working well. Walleye fishing was slow over the weekend. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — The Libby Dam outflows will decrease from 8,000 cfs to 7,000 cfs on Sept. 13 over two hours then drop from 7,000 cfs to 6,000 cfs on Sept. 14 and will hold through the end of Sept. The water temp is at about 56 degrees and the clarity is terrific. The water is gin clear this time of year. Dry fly action is great throughout the entire day. Caddis and PMDs are waning but still active in specific areas. Hecuba spinner falls are getting better each day but also still occurring in the mornings over riffles and down through run. If you see bugs, you will likely see rising fish. Make a good presentation and fish will eat a Parachute PMD (16), rusty or cream colored spinner, or an Elk-Hair Caddis work perfectly well. Look for fish in 2-6 feet deep and especially in boulder gardens and deep riffles. The past couple days have been very good. Water temps have been a perfect 56 degrees at Libby Dam. The trout are feeding aggressively. Remember to get the bugs down deep and keep them down. Keep an eye on your indicator and if you notice even the slightest change in speed, LIFT! Also look for fish in slower currents, buckets, tail outs, and around cover and rocky runs. Slip your bugs above and below boulders in the cushions as fish will be concentrated in soft pockets. Fish streamers slowly with a pulse now and again to make them look like struggling baitfish. Patterns: Parachute Adams, purple Chubby, red Chubby, Hoppers, terrestrials, parachute PMDs, Rusty Spinner, Spent Caddis, Elk-Hair Caddis, Caddis Pupae, and Prince Nymph. — Linehan Outfitting Company, Troy.
Lake Koocanusa — The kokanee fishing is fair and improving with the cooler weather conditions. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — The lower fished fairly slow last week due to the a sudden drop in water temperatures. However, fishing has been getting better over this direction with more consistent weather. No need to head out too early, as we have seen the fishing improves as water temps rise throughout the day. There are still lots of Hoppers out. A Hopper/Dropper rig is hard to beat on certain days. Medium sized tan/yellow Hoppers still have some nice fish coming up to eat. For a dropper, it pays big to keep switching until you find what the fish want that day. Crayfish, worms, soft hackles, Caddis Pupa, and attractor mayfly patterns are our go-to's. The streamer bite has been OK, but will get better as we progress into fall. For now, smaller flashier streamers have been working best, as the big articulated flies are getting more refusals than eats. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing well these last couple days with nymphs, dries, and streamers. We have had reports of anglers having better fishing in the afternoon and others in the morning. It just depends on the day and the weather. Focus more on mid-river structure to find the nicer fish. The bulk of the hatches are done and over until next year. If we are lucky, we will start to see BWO hatching into the end of next week. Small and flashing is the name of the game if you decide to nymph. $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, and Zebra Midges are all good bets. A Dry/Dropper rig has been a great method lately. Hoppers, stones, Ants and Caddis are all out depending on what stretch of the river you are on, but this could change quickly with colder weather moving in. Streamer fishing has been spotty with fish on the chase for the short window and other times not wanting the big fly at all. When the streamer bite is on, try natural colors and smaller profile streamers. Varney Bridge is open to traffic. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Rock Creek (East) — The Hopper bite is still there in the late morning and early afternoon. The dry fly season is just about over. Hopper patterns include fishing whatever you have confidence in. Most hopper patterns can be fished in sizes 8-10. We like Pink Pookies, Parachute Adams, Dave’s and Joe’s Hopper. Additional dry fly patterns to fish include Caddis in a size 14, stimulators such as a smaller Parachute Adams or similar Parachutes in a size 14-16. As we move into the fall, the mornings are all nymphs and streamers. Suggested nymphs include Caddis Pupa (14), Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail or Red Fox Squirrel Nymph in sizes 8-12. Streamer season is officially here. Get your heavy leader ready and start throwing some Woolly Buggers. Once the dry fly action starts to fade it’s time to cast and strip streamers. Recommended streamer patterns are Sparkle Minnows, Krystal Flash Buggers and Thin Mints. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Rock Creek (West) — These waters have been fishing well. It’s crowded at times, so make sure to walk a bit away from the access points and you can get away from people. Terrestrials are still the main thing going with Hoppers, Ants and Beetles fishing well. Attractor dries are good to be with. Wulff’s, P-Hazes, Brindle Chutes and stimulators are good options. We are seeing some Tricos in the mornings to afternoons, depending on how cold the nights are getting. A size 18-22 P-Haze, Adams or Para-Wulff with an Organza Spinner, Tucker’s Twiggy or Matt’s Midge off the back a foot is working well. Streamer fishing in low light periods of the day will continue to get better as nights get cold and fish get aggressive. JJ Specials, Complex Buggers, Smoke n Mirrors and Mason’s Juniors having been working well recently. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — Overall the creek has been fishing well. Hoppers and caddis nymphs have been productive. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — After bumping up last week, the water flows have dropped back down in the 500 cfs range. The river is still floatable in the lower sections. Although, it’s slowed down a bit, Hopper fishing will still continue to be good most afternoons as it warms up. Big dries like PMXs, Stimulators, Jack Cabe and smaller size chubbies in sizes 10-14 and Hoppers like Fat Franks in peach, purple, gold, olive and tan have been working well. Dropper nymphs have been successful with smaller size Prince Nymphs, Pheasant Tails, red Copper Johns, and Lil’ Spankers picking up fish. Straight nymphing with a double nymph setup of a bigger rubberleg like a Girdle Bug or Pat’s Rubberleg along with a smaller beadhead nymph like a Prince, Optic Nerve, or Batman have been productive as well. Later in the afternoon, there may be some caddis. A smaller size stimulator or Jack Cabe should get some action. Another good combination has been to fish a double dry setup with a Purple Haze as a lead spotter fly trailed by a size 14 Jack Cabe or stimulator. Searching likely water with a smaller dry fly like a Purple Haze, Royal Wulff or Parachute Adams will likely produce as well. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The hopper bite has started to become more sporadic. Try nymphing in the morning before the Hoppers get going early afternoon. Hoppers like a Fat Frank, Yellowstone Hopper, Water Walker or Chubby in peach, olive, purple, pink, red or tan size 6-10 have been working well. Try fishing a double hopper setup with a larger top pattern and a smaller trailing Hopper like an Otter Hopper, Parachute Hopper, Micro Chubby, or Fat Frank. Space them well apart to cover different lines of current on the water. During the afternoon, fishing a double dry fly setup of a Jack Cabe and a Purple Haze searching likely water is a good option as well. Nymphing early with a bigger lead fly like a rubberleg Prince Nymph, or Batman with an Optic Nerve, beadhead flash back pheasant tail, Lil’ Spanker, or Hare’s Ear as a trailer should produce. Also try dead drifting buggers. Now’s the time to start to think about streamer fishing, and The Grinch and Electric Goldfish are always good choices. The Hecubas have started to show up on some days and a big (10) Purple Haze or Parachute Adams might get some hits. With cooler water temperatures, fish are being found all over the river. Don’t just pound the banks. There’s no hurry to get on the water this time of year as it’s best to let things warm up a bit. Note: Twin Bridges remains closed for access while the railroad bridge is undergoing repair. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — Flows are around 1,970 cfs but still proceed with caution when floating as wave trains and hydraulics are nasty in some sections. The water temps are looking good and should drop more with an extended forecast that looks promising with much colder overnights. Hoppers, stoneflies, Caddis, Ants, Beetles, Tricos and attractor dries are all on the menu depending on which section you are in. We have also seen BWOs out, just not in big numbers yet. There is still a terrestrial bite for now as we haven't seen many overnight freezes yet, but that may change any day now. If it’s slow on top, try throwing a selection of nymphs. We have had some good reports from anglers getting fish on streamers as well, especially early in the mornings. Try stripping small and flashy streamers through the faster water. Streamer fishing will improve significantly when water temperatures start dropping. The evening dry fly bite has been great and will have lots of fish looking up. Shorter nymph rigs with some split shot have also been productive. Dead drifting a sculpin or baitfish under a bobber has resulted in some big fish hitting the net. Also don't overlook seams below islands, as lots of fish will be holding there. Before you go, be sure to check out your boat ramp options, most are in good shape but some tend to change quite a bit after the runoff. Carbelle fishing access and campground will be closed Sept. 9 to Nov. 18 for renovations. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Nymph and streamer fishing is the name of the game with some dry action later in the day on caddis, midge pupae and dropper patterns. Anglers are having a lot of success on float trips at Wedding of the Waters to Thermopolis. A lot of grass and moss now due to the increasing water temps. This can be a nuisance but manageable. Water flows are at 1,200 cfs. Flies: Nymphs- Zebra Midges, San Juan Worms, and Yum Yum Scuds. Streamer patterns: Leeches, Woolly Buggers, and Cone Head Zonkers, Double Bunnies and Muddler Minnows are also taking trout. Hatches are Tricos, Caddis and midges. Dries: Griffith’s Gnats, Rojo Midge, and Parachute Adams, Hemingway Caddis, Elk-Hair Caddis, Dave’s Hopper, Wade’s Yellow Ho Candy, and Wade’s Natural Horror. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Clarks Fork — The river is fishable. The water flows are way too low (diverted for irrigation canals) for August. Hoppers are everywhere. The fishing is slow to fair. Tie on a hopper and pound up some trout or whitefish. Tricos and caddis are also flying around. Anglers beware of rattlesnakes. Mosquitoes are also a nuisance in places. Dry/dropper or going deep with a weighted nymphs is recommended. Evening fishing is better than mid-day. The water is flowing at 237 cfs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
East and West Newton Lakes — These lakes are fishing fair. The water temperatures are in the high 60s. The East is fishing fair except early morning or late in the evening. Trout (rainbow, brown, tiger and splake) numbers are down and the size of the lake has doubled which spreads out the trout. Access and parking is limited to the SW corner of the former parking lot. The West Lake is much more full compared to past years. Cutthroat are the only species of trout in the lake. Nonnative gold fish have been introduced into the West Lake. The West Lake is fishing fair to good. Anglers should fish the trees and shoreline structure where the trout seem to be holding. A float tube, small pontoon boat or larger is better to fish from than wading the edges due to water levels. Callibaetis, midges, caddis and damsel flies are active on both lakes. Ants, Beetles, and Hoppers are the terrestrial insects on the lake. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lower Shoshone — The water quality as well as the fishing is very good now to Willwood Dam. Fish the canyon and the section through town. Wade carefully if in the canyon or swifter sections through town. Caddis, and PMDs are hatching. PMD Sparkles, Compara Duns, Rusty Spinners, Elk-Hair Caddis, Royal Trudes and Hoppers are working OK. Ants and beetles are also on the river. Wet flies: Purple and Peacock Prince, San Juan Worms, Pat’s Rubberlegs, black Girdle Bugs and black or tan North Fork Specials. Streamers: Orange Blossom, black, brown or dark olive Zonkers, darker colored Sculpinators, JJ Special Conehead, Black Peanut Envy, dark Sex Dungeons, black or brown Crystal Buggers and other dark streamers that have a lot of hackle or movement. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone —The water flows are at 364 cfs and are almost too low to successfully float anywhere on the river now. Private property laws apply when floating below the US Forest boundary through Wapiti Valley to Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Be prepared for encounters with land owners if not obeying the water laws. Guided trips have gone well through early August for float or walk/wade Trips. We are now walk/wading the river since the flows are now marginal for floating the lower river. Dry fly action has been good throughout the length of the river. REMEMBER: You must have in your possession a valid Wyoming Fishing License. Hatches: Caddis, and very small Tricos. Flies: Wet – tan or black North Fork Specials (10-14) are working very well, especially the black bodied red or purple tungsten bead versions! Other wet flies (6-16) that are working: Fat Bastard, Epoxy Stone, double beaded stones, Pat’s Rubberlegs, Girdle Bugs, beadhead or regular Prince, Copper Johns, Hare’s Ear or Peacock Soft Hackles. Dries: Tan, purple or gold Chubby Chucks (6-12), Wade’s Ho Candy yellow or purple (8-12), gray Drake and or Royal Wulffs (10-16), Parachute olive or gray (14), Natural Horrors (8-12), Panty dropper Hoppers (10), Dave’s Hoppers (4-12), yellow Stimulators (8-16), yellow or red Humphreys (10-16), Royal Trudes (8-14), yellow Sallies (16), Elk-Hair Caddis (12-18). — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Leech patterns are very effective. Beadhead nymphs stripped or slow trolled behind a kickboat or float tube also work well. Scuds are effective fishing the bottom near the shoreline. Damselflies are out on upper now. The upper is mostly stocked with cutthroat. Fishing pressure is the reason for the diminished size. The trout are also taking Callibaetis, Parachutes Adams, Hoppers, Ants, Beetles and Elk-Hair Caddis. Fish Damsel Nymphs, soft hackled Bloody Mary’s and midge pupae for best results on the upper. Hoppers, Ants and Beetles are working on top. Some imitations that do well for dry fly anglers such as: Ho Candy yellow, Joe’s Hopper, Chubby Chuck gold, Parachute Adams, Foam Beetles, Magic Beetle, and red or black ants. On the lower, larger streamers are effective on the splake and tiger trout in the lake. In shallower water, leeches, Scuds, beadhead nymphs, Zebra Midges, Bow-Tie Midges and Wire Worms work well as do Hoppers and larger ant or Beetle patterns. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Yellowstone National Park — At, Slough, Lamar and Soda Butte, don't be without your Hoppers, Beetles and Ants if heading this direction, but also be armed with Drake Mackerel Cripples (12) and Sparkle Duns, Baetis Sparkle Duns (22) and cream Almost There Baetis (20), as these mayflies are becoming more and more common with each passing day. For terrestrials, have pink or yellow Thunder Thighs (10), Morrish Hoppers, Longhorn Beetles (10), cinnamon Arrick's Para-Ants (14) Ant-Acids, and Gulp Beetles (12-14). The Madison in the park is coming into play and it's well worth a couple hours of your time, especially in the early morning hours. If you're swinging, try Shakey Beeleys (10) in both orange and purple, Montana Intruders and Blue on Blew soft hackles. For nymphs, it's hard to beat a Rubberlegs (8) with a Shop Vac (16). Also, purple San Juans and Princes (8-10) have fooled a few fish. The Firehole has reawakened from its summer slumber. The water has cooled down and some White Miller caddis and Baetis mayflies are emerging. Take advantage of the cool mornings and be sure to try White Miller Razor Caddis (14-16), Baetis Sparkle Duns (20-22) and Baetis Razor Mayflies (20), and Partridge & Orange or Peacock & Partridge soft hackles (14). — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
