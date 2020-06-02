Fishing report: Yellowstone Park Gates are now open, get your fishing licenses

Madison River, Upper — The hot weather is here and has brought the melt back into high gear. The West Fork is muddying up the entire lower river, however the upper river is fishing great! Fish have lots of food options right now, this is the time of year when it pays off to switch up flies often until you find what they are keying in on. Nymphing has been the most productive way to get into fish and the dry fly fishing hasn't quite popped yet. Stonefly nymphs, worms, caddis larvae, baetis, soft hackles and larger mayfly attractors are all working subsurface. Don't be afraid to experiment with more weight if you aren't getting into fish. An extra split shot can often be the difference between simply fishing, and catching fish. If it stays calm out while you are on the river you will likely see some fish eating dries in soft water. Streamer fishing seems to be getting better daily and some big fish are certainly looking for a big meal. White still seems to be the hot color. This is going to be the place to be for a few weeks. Don't tread on redds! The Varney Bridge is open to traffic! — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.