Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on making the mandatory inspection before launch rule for the Flathead Basin permanent.
The rule is scheduled to expire on March 31. Removing the expiration date will allow the rule to continue indefinitely.
The rule requires vessels and equipment traveling into the Flathead Basin that have been used on waters outside of the Flathead Basin to be inspected prior to launching within the Flathead Basin. The rule has been very successful and is supported by Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other local stakeholders.
For more information and to comment on the proposal, go to the FWP webpage http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0296.html , or email Thomas.Woolf@mt.gov.
All comments must be received on or before Jan. 24.