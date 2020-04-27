Fly-casting classes offered in Columbus on May 9

A series of fly-casting tune-up sessions are being offered by Stillwater Anglers in Columbus on Saturday, May 9.
The classes and times are: beginners from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; faults and fixes 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and advanced casting 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $60 per session or take all three for $150. Advance registration is required. All sessions are instructed by Matt Wilhelm of Yellowstone Fly Fishing School. Wilhelm is a Fly Fishers International master certified casting instructor.
To register or for more information contact Stillwater Anglers at 322-4977 or www.stillwateranglers.com. Space is limited.
