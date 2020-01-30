Fly-fishing casting clinic Feb. 4 at Expo Center

Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir is open water except for bays and south of the Silos. A few rainbow trout are being caught through the ice in the mornings while using pink or orange jigs tipped with a maggot or worm, in 10 feet of water or less. Anglers are not able to access deeper water, so no yellow perch or walleye are being caught. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 8 inches in Broadwater Bay, but 2 inches out from that. Closer to the Ponds there is 6 to 10 inches, while Confederate Bay has 4 inches of ice. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena