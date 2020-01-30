Fly-fishing casting clinic Feb. 4 at Expo Center

The Magic City Fly Fishers continues its fly-fishing skills improvement series with an all club fly-casting clinic and practice session in the Expo Center at Metra Park on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The session starts at 6:30 p.m. with check-in and rigging up your rod. Individuals may bring their own fly-fishing outfit or use one of the group's 5 weight rods. The club also furnishes leaders, practice yarn and eye protection. Depending on attendees' preferences groups can cover:
1. Basics — Essentials for good loops from the start.
2. Tune up — Increase efficiency and accuracy. Eliminate tailing loops.
3. Distance and double haul — Reach farther.
4. Roll cast and switch cast
5. Target practice.
Club members in addition to their friends and family are welcome to attend.