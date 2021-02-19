Fly-fishing film festival available online Feb. 24

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be available online beginning Feb. 24, featuring 11 films, six- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
Admission to the Idaho and Montana International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/6019861b47cac5005b0cd57f. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing at 7 p.m.
Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for seven days. Total virtual viewing time is 115 minutes.
In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by sponsors, including Fishs Eddy O Outfitting in Stevensville and the Bitter Root Water Forum.
Among the films to be screened are:
• "Turbo Giants," by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.
• "The Art of Fly Fishing," by Bluff Line Media, winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.
• "The Wanderer," 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.
• "Tuna Fuerte," by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.
Others include "Raising Ghosts," a steelhead odyssey; "Baltics," tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.
For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.