Fly-fishing film festival available online Feb. 24
Montana fly fishing

Jack Million tests his fly-fishing skills out on the Bitterroot River adjacent to Lee Metcalf Wildlife Refuge in April 2020. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be available online beginning Feb. 24, featuring 11 films, six- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Idaho and Montana International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/6019861b47cac5005b0cd57f. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing at 7 p.m.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for seven days. Total virtual viewing time is 115 minutes.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by sponsors, including Fishs Eddy O Outfitting in Stevensville and the Bitter Root Water Forum.

Among the films to be screened are:

• "Turbo Giants," by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

• "The Art of Fly Fishing," by Bluff Line Media, winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

• "The Wanderer," 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

• "Tuna Fuerte," by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

Others include "Raising Ghosts," a steelhead odyssey; "Baltics," tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

