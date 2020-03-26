Forest closes campgrounds, day-use facilities, cabins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We don’t want to be in a position to have to consider closing the forest,” Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor said in a press release. “However, given the current circumstances, I feel it critical to emphasize the importance of all recreationists to avoid locations on the forest that draw large numbers of people into close proximity with each other.”

Notification to people who had already reserved cabins on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed, the agency promised.

“This closure order will be lifted as soon as possible,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey. “We did not make this decision lightly and we appreciate people’s cooperation.”

The closures will not impact other Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest trails, trailheads or dispersed camping sites which remain open at this time. The public is being reminded to recreate responsibly and practice leave-no-trace principles and to pack out all garbage.