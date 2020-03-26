Forest closes campgrounds, day-use facilities, cabins

If the warmer weather has you thinking about traveling to your favorite camping site, you might want to call ahead.
On Thursday the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest announced the temporary closure of all campgrounds, day-use sites and rental cabins effective immediately. The Custer-Gallatin National Forest is also planning to close its developed recreation sites and outhouses.
"The health and safety of visitors, as well as Forest Service employees and volunteers, is paramount during the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in a press release announcing the closures. "We are working to meet the guidelines for cleaning and to promote social distance per CDC guidelines and Governor Bullock’s recent Executive Orders to help reduce the spread of the virus."
The news comes in the wake of a decision in Washington state to close all recreational fishing and shell fishing and only days after Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Devil's Tower national parks have been closed to the public.
Recreation cabins on the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming have also been closed while the Shoshone National Forest closed all bathroom facilities. Many campgrounds remain naturally closed because they are snowed in.
You have free articles remaining.
"We don’t want to be in a position to have to consider closing the forest,” Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor said in a press release. “However, given the current circumstances, I feel it critical to emphasize the importance of all recreationists to avoid locations on the forest that draw large numbers of people into close proximity with each other.”
Notification to people who had already reserved cabins on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed, the agency promised.
“This closure order will be lifted as soon as possible,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey. “We did not make this decision lightly and we appreciate people’s cooperation.”
The closures will not impact other Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest trails, trailheads or dispersed camping sites which remain open at this time. The public is being reminded to recreate responsibly and practice leave-no-trace principles and to pack out all garbage.
“We want the public to know that the majority of the forest is still open for public access,” Avey said. “We want people to be able to get outside and stay active during these stressful times. We ask that you please recreate responsibly, don’t take unnecessary risks and practice social distancing measures.”
Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. If the sites do not open, people with reservations will be fully refunded.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!