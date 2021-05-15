 Skip to main content
Forest mushroom collection permits available

Morel mushroom

A morel mushroom pops out of the soil along the Yellowstone River Wednesday near the outskirts of Billings. Morels are highly sought-after mushrooms that appear for a brief period each spring throughout much of the United States.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Free use permits are available for mushroom collecting on national forest lands for the 2021 season, which runs through Sept. 30.

Permits allow an individual to collect up to 20 gallons (about 50 pounds) of mushrooms.

“There are several species of mushroom that are popular on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, including morels which tend to grow fruit in areas burned by wildfires,” said Forest Products Program manager Sharon Scott. 

Folks who plan to harvest less than 1 gallon at a time and less than 5 gallons total in the season do not need a permit, however must still ensure they are following Forest terms and conditions, which include:

• Cut (do not pull) mushrooms at ground level to reduce impacts to the fungus;

• Cut mushrooms in half lengthwise at the time of collection (to prevent re-sale);

• Avoid raking, digging, and other ground disturbances;

• Follow ‘the rule of thumb’ — collect no mushrooms smaller than an average adult thumb.

Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xHwgS to learn more about mushrooms and other forest products on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

