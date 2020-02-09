Forest Service authorizes drilling in Beartooth Mountains

Six of Group Ten’s drill sites will be on the Beartooth Ranger District with 29 on the Yellowstone Ranger District — four of which are in the North Absaroka Inventoried Roadless Area.

Areas not accessible by road will be serviced by helicopter, for which 11 landing zones will be cleared.

Approximately 30% of the drill sites are located on previously undisturbed areas. The total area disturbed will be about 4.38 acres.

Up to three drill rigs will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week with up to 25 people working during the annual operating seasons, which run from July 15 to Oct. 1. All project activities, to include final reclamation, must be completed no later than Oct. 1, 2026.

Not miners

Group Ten is not a mining company; rather it intends to assess the ore body and sell the development rights to another firm.

Since Sibanye-Stillwater acquired the two mines in 2017, palladium prices have continued to climb from about $800 an ounce to $2,200 this week. Last year saw palladium prices reach a record high, surpassing the price of gold, which was $1,570 an ounce as of Friday with some analysts predicting the price could climb to $1,900.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.