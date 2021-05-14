Forest Service pulls controversial logging project near Yellowstone

A logging project west of Yellowstone National Park in the Custer Gallatin National Forest has been halted.

The forest’s staff was waiting for a biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding grizzly bears, lynx and whitebark pine, but that won’t come before the agency’s Revised Forest Plan is published. The delay was blamed on workload and staffing capacity issues at the USFWS. Consequently, the Forest Service will have to reconsider the entire South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment Project under the new plan’s guidelines.

“We are disappointed that we are not able to move forward with the objection process and final decision at this time,” said Jason Brey, district ranger for Hebgen Lake. “This project continues being a priority for the forest, and we look forward to revising the (environmental analysis) and incorporating new direction that will be found in the Revised Forest Plan.”