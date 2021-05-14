Forest Service pulls controversial logging project near Yellowstone

A logging project west of Yellowstone National Park in the Custer Gallatin National Forest has been halted.
The forest’s staff was waiting for a biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding grizzly bears, lynx and whitebark pine, but that won’t come before the agency’s Revised Forest Plan is published. The delay was blamed on workload and staffing capacity issues at the USFWS. Consequently, the Forest Service will have to reconsider the entire South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment Project under the new plan’s guidelines.
“We are disappointed that we are not able to move forward with the objection process and final decision at this time,” said Jason Brey, district ranger for Hebgen Lake. “This project continues being a priority for the forest, and we look forward to revising the (environmental analysis) and incorporating new direction that will be found in the Revised Forest Plan.”
In late February, the agency released a revised EA for the project, modifying the proposal to “reduce road densities and positively benefit grizzly bear secure habitat." The logging was proposed across 39,000 acres over 15 years and would require 56 miles of road construction. The work was touted as a way to improve the health of the lodgepole pine forest with respect to disease and insects while also encouraging growth of aspen, whitebark pine and willow. The thinned woods would also remove wildland fire fuels.
The plan also proposed the closure and rehabilitation of Road 478 along the South Fork of the Madison River to improve water quality, and to open a portion of Road 1704 that is currently closed to the public to maintain the travel corridor.
“Logging forests under the guise of reducing wildfires is not protecting homes or improving wildlife habitat, it’s just a timber sale,” said Adam Rissien, a rewilding advocate at WildEarth Guardians. “If the Forest Service tries to revive this scheme to clearcut native forests and bulldoze new roads in critical wildlife habitat just outside of Yellowstone, we’ll continue standing against it.”
Despite the changes, four environmental groups contested the project in April saying the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to disclose where and when work would be conducted, making it impossible for the public to understand the project’s impacts.
The Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council contended the logging would destroy habitat for grizzly bears, lynx, pine martens and wolverines as well as destroyed the scenery and solitude for hikers using the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, which crosses the proposed timber-sale area.
“This is a good day for the greater Yellowstone ecosystem and for the grizzlies, lynx and other wildlife that call it home,” said Ted Zukoski, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The Forest Service may revive this destructive project in a few months, but for now this beautiful landscape is safe from chainsaws and bulldozers.”
The Custer Gallatin National Forest’s staff will now develop a revised EA for the South Plateau and will include any project design adjustments necessary under the new forest plan, according to the agency. There will also be additional public involvement opportunities, including an objection process associated with the revised EA.
When the revised EA is available, objectors will need to re-submit their concerns; however, comments and objections received to date will be considered in the revised EA process, the Forest Service said.
Sara Johnson, director of Native Ecosystems Council and a former wildlife biologist for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, accused the Forest Service of pulling the decision because the new forest plan “has much weaker old-growth protections standards.”
Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the Forest Service should drop the entire South Plateau since it involves cutting old-growth timber and building new logging roads in grizzly habitat on the border of Yellowstone National Park.