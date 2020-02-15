Forest Service seeks help identifying inaccessible lands

The Forest Service has listed four areas in Montana as high priority for public access — two in the Custer Gallatin National Forest and one each in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Flathead forests.

The areas were listed as the agency has requested public assistance to help identify national forest and grassland areas where the Forest Service can provide greater access to hunting, fishing, and other recreational opportunities.

In the Bozeman Ranger District 1,920 acres are listed on the north end of the Bridger Mountains. In the Yellowstone Ranger District 1,600 acres between Big Timber and Sweet Grass creeks in the Crazy Mountains has been identified.

All together the agency's draft list for the United States contains about 90,000 acres of Forest Service land where hunters, anglers, and other recreationists are allowed but have limited or no legal access to the areas. The outreach is tied to agency efforts to implement the John D. Dingell, Jr., Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 that mandates federal land management agencies work to evaluate how to expand access to public lands.